NBC Los Angeles

Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends

Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
U.S. Payrolls Surged by 261,000 in October, Better Than Expected as Hiring Remains Strong

Nonfarm payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, better than the estimate for 205,000. The unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7%, while a broader jobless measure also increased, to 6.8%. Big job gainers by industry included health care, professional and technical services, and leisure and hospitality. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%...
Jim Cramer Picks 4 Apparel Stocks That Are ‘Worth Owning' When the Market's Oversold

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of apparel stocks they should consider adding to their shopping lists. "I'm still bearish on apparel and footwear in general, but if you're selective, some of these are definitely worth owning," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a...
Berkshire Hathaway's Operating Earnings Jump 20%, Conglomerate Buys Back Another $1 Billion in Stock

Berkshire's operating earnings totaled $7.761 billion in the third quarter, up 20% from year-earlier period. The conglomerate spent $1.05 billion in share repurchases, bringing the nine-month total to $5.25 billion. The Omaha-based company suffered a $10.1 billion loss on its investments during the third quarter's market turmoil, however. Berkshire Hathaway...
Qualcomm Shares Fall on Weak First-Quarter Outlook

Shares of chipmaker Qualcomm fell Thursday, a day after the company reported weak first-quarter guidance and said it started a hiring freeze in the current quarter. But the company lowered guidance for calendar year 2022 handset volumes, citing macroeconomic uncertainty. In notes to clients after the report, several analysts seemed...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Block, PayPal, Carvana, Twilio and More

Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Block — The mobile payment stock jumped 12% after Block reported third-quarter results that beat on the top and bottom lines. Block reported earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $4.52 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were forecasting earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Restaurant Brands, Under Armour, Peloton and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Restaurant Brands (QSR) – The parent of Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes saw its stock rally 4% in premarket trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results. Same-restaurant sales jumped 14%, well above the 8.3% rise predicted by analysts who were surveyed by FactSet.

