Tempe, AZ

Zane Smith wins Truck Series championship in 3rd attempt

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP)It took overtime in his third attempt for Zane Smith to finally win a NASCAR championship. Smith held off reigning Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes and Chandler Smith in a two-lap overtime sprint Friday night to win at Phoenix Raceway and at last win the series title. Smith...
AVONDALE, AZ

