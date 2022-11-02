Read full article on original website
Air Lease revenue rises as travel boom boosts demand for jets
(Reuters) -Aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp reported a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand from airlines looking to expand their fleet to tap a boom in travel. Airlines are increasingly opting to lease new and young-used aircraft from lessors to offset jet delivery delays from Boeing...
BoE’s Pill says rates need to rise, but not to 5.25%
LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England needs to raise interest rates further, but not as high as the 5.25% level which financial markets had priced in before the central bank’s latest rate decision, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Friday. Pill was giving a presentation to...
Auto parts maker Magna trims sales forecast on high costs, supply woes
(Reuters) -Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc lowered its annual sales forecast after missing estimates for third-quarter profit on Friday, as supply chain snags and higher costs keep global vehicle production under pressure. Europe’s energy crisis has exacerbated power and logistics costs for auto firms, even as they reel...
EU could fall foul of global banking rules, regulators warn
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Union could fall foul of global banking rules designed to stem a repeat of the global financial crisis if proposed changes that would make them looser are passed, the EU’s top banking regulators. EU states and the European Parliament are scrutinising proposals from the European...
China stocks eye best week in years on audit, reopening hopes
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese stocks soared and the yuan jumped on Friday, setting Hong Kong’s Hang Seng on course for its best week in a decade, on hopes for twin relief in U.S.-China tension and COVID rules. The Hang Seng surged either side of the midday break...
Czech lawmakers approve windfall tax on energy firms, banks
PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech lower house of parliament approved on Friday a steep 60% windfall tax on energy firms and banks, aiming to raise $3.4 billion next year from profits deemed excessive to fund help for people and firms hit by soaring electricity and gas prices. Power prices...
S&P upgrades Qatar’s credit rating on shrinking debt burden
(Reuters) – Ratings agency S&P on Friday raised Qatar’s long-term sovereign credit rating to “AA” from “AA-“, citing improvements in the government’s fiscal position. “Qatar’s debt interest costs as a share of government revenue have fallen, and we expect them to remain low...
Remnants of China’s Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere
BEIJING (Reuters) – Remnants of China’s most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, re-entered the atmosphere on Friday at 6:08 p.m. Beijing time (10:08 GMT), China Manned Space said. Most of the remnants burnt up during re-entry and remaining remnants landed in area with coordinates 101.9 degrees west,...
