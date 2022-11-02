Tommy Bogo — a Bay Area native and founder of the fashion brand TOMBOGO — has captured the hearts of streetwear enthusiasts for his innovative and utilitarian products. Design is an avenue for him to communicate his life experiences and learnings to propel the dialogue around function and form. “I have these stories to tell and I actualize them through tangible garments and pieces,” Bogo tells Hypebeast. “And as my brand grows in streetwear and even elevates into high fashion, I want my experiences to continue to inform my work.”

