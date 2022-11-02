Read full article on original website
Rowing Blazers x Luke Edward Hall Is Filled With Ancient Wonder
New York City-based brand Rowing Blazers has reunited with British artist and designer Luke Edward Hall for a new collaboration. Marking their second collection, the new effort is filled with ancient wonder. In conceptualizing their latest collaboration, the two entities combined their experience in archaeology and art. In its celebration...
Galerie Philia is Presenting a Furniture Collection Designed by Children
In a bid to engage more children around the world with design, Galerie Philia has launched a new initiative named “Design Brut”, which sees school kids paired up with design studios to create gallery-worthy pieces. The project’s first iteration took place at a school in France, in a...
Reginald Sylvester II Teases New Artist Book
Chronicling his ongoing US solo exhibition, ‘Painter’s Refuge: A Way of Life’. To complement his first solo US museum exhibition at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture in Charlotte, North Carolina, emerging artist Reginald Sylvester II has teased the first look at a new art book that catalogs his latest series of work.
Martine Rose Brings Gender-Free Liberation to Tommy Jeans' '90s Archive
Martine Rose is one of the U.K.’s brightest and most loved talents, bringing subcultural tropes to divisive Nike sneakers, an air of nonchalance and irreverence to the runway, and now, an appearance at Pitti Uomo 103. But prior to this (and any potential appointment at a particularly well-known luxury house), Rose has debuted her latest collaboration, this time around working with Tommy Jeans for a 35-piece gender-inclusive capsule collection inspired by the latter’s ’90s archive.
Explore the Depths of Birmingham With Bene Culture’s Second FW22 Release
Birmingham-based streetwear label Bene Culture is continuing to keep us covered throughout the breezy season with its second drop of Fall/Winter 2022. Last time around, Bene worked with functionality in mind as the label released a new technical skirt, designed with adjustable tags and Bene’s customary globe motif. Along with its previous release, the Brummy brand also unveiled a collection of new hoodies and T-shirts — all of which were designed with boxy silhouettes and dropped shoulders.
Take a Closer Look at Future's Newly Acquired $16.4 Million USD Miami Beach Home
Rapper Future has reportedly just purchased a $16.4 million USD home on Allison Island in Miami Beach. Originally owned by Laurent and Pascale Ouazana, the property was purchased in 2020 for $12.5 million USD and sees an 8,897-square-foot home with 7 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. The modern home also features...
See and Watch Harry Styles Front His Own Campaign for Gucci HA HA HA
From One Direction to solo artist, songwriter, bearded merman, and now actor, Harry Styles has become a worldwide phenomenon — and that’s not just because of his golden voice. Styles’ penchant for fashion is as his name suggests, incredibly stylish, and with thanks to a helping hand from Harry Lambert the multifaceted creative has gone on to become somewhat of a Gucci muse, donning many a custom piece on his Love On Tour world trip. Now, Gucci has unveiled the HA HA HA campaign, offering a closer look at what’s to come as Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele lock their creative heads together for a partnership and capsule like no other.
Little Thunder's Solo Exhibition "Reality Dropout" Is Coming to Over the Influence Hong Kong
The first solo exhibition for the Hong Kong-based artist. Themes of femininity, sensuality, and humor in a mix of whimsical and mundane settings are common denominators in Little Thunder’s artworks. Born and raised in Hong Kong, the popular artist and cartoonist have won the hearts of both domestic and international fans with her distinctive yet highly technical art style, evident in her astounding Instagram following. For the first time, the artist will exhibit 12 canvas paintings for her solo exhibition “Reality Dropout”, showing exclusively at Over the Influence in Hong Kong.
Oakley and STAPLE Deliver a “Throwback” to the Future With New Limited-Edition Eyewear Drop
Delivering a sci-fi punch-up to its already iconic lineup of eyeglasses and shades, Oakley® has teamed up with STAPLE for a new collection that takes inspiration from the brand’s past. The new collection features a reinterpretation of the brand’s 1992 and 2022 “Sub Zero” glasses that offer a...
The North Face Reimagines Signature Silhouettes With Icons RMST Line
Since its 1968 founding, The North Face has remained an apparel mainstay for outdoor expeditions – procuring a catalog of functional yet attractive outerwear garments. Now, the San Francisco-born brand is reimagining some of its signature silhouettes with its new Icons RMST line. The new offering marks the first...
Benjamin Edgar Joins Vault by Vans to Outfit the Half Cab and Authentic
Adding to Vault By Vans’ expansive list of collaborators, Chicago-based object designer Benjamin Edgar has teamed up with the brand for the first time. The project follows previous works from Edgar including unique items, both practical and impractical, and apparel. With Vans, the Half Cab Decon VLT LX and Authentic One-Piece NL VLT are approached with a signature “knurled rubber” vulcanization.
UNDERCOVER Announces Upcoming Leviʼs®️ Collaboration
Returning with its latest collaboration, UNDERCOVER has now revealed an upcoming team-up with Leviʼs®️. Taking to Instagram, the Japanese label helmed by Jun Takahashi offered a first look at the Fall/Winter 2022 release. Building on its previous collaborations with Leviʼs®️, UNDERCOVER has developed what appears to be...
Todd Snyder Exudes Chic Modernity for SS23
For Todd Snyder’s The Nomad Collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, the American designer took a trip around the world. Specifically, Snyder’s latest was inspired by the fusion of dress notes in 1950s Tangiers, Morocco. Even in its vintage inspiration, the collection still posits both culturally expansive and...
Balenciaga and adidas' SS23 Campaign Wants to Put You to Work
First seen on the runway in a Spring/Summer 2023 stock exchange-inspired showcase, Balenciaga and. now present their latest collaborative campaign, which sees global personalities storm bustling Manhattan offices. Set in lively NYC skyscrapers, actresses Isabelle Huppert and Han So Hee lay back and relax while boxer Jermell Charlo stands alongside...
Riccardo Tisci Reveals First Design Under His Eponymous Label in 17 Years
Riccardo Tisci has reopened his namesake label, 17 years after shutting it down. At the London premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Thursday, Michaela Coel walked the red carpet wearing a custom gown by the designer. The actress donned Tisci’s all-black, silk bodysuit, with a lace skirt wrapping her...
Wataru Tominaga’s New FW22 Collection Adds a Creative Aesthetic to Cozy Season
Since 2019, Japanese brand Wataru Tominaga has been delivering envelope-pushing fashion items for men’s and women’s ready-to-wear. For the Fall/Winter 2022 season, the label is adding a creative aesthetic to cozy season with visually manipulated textiles and plush hand-made design details. Experimenting with prints and technical patterns, Wataru...
J.Lindeberg's Holiday 2022 Collection Encourages a Wild Metropolitan Adventure
Stockholm-born fashion label J.Lindeberg has pulled back the curtain on its Winter Holiday 2022 collection, titled “Welcome Back to the Wild Life.” The line, which the imprint comically describes as a “post-hibernation” collection, intends to catapult its clientele out of slumber and into a downtown “neon-drenched” metropolis.
APPortfolio Links Up With Joshua Vides on 'Buzz Lightyear' Sculpture Edition
In the artist’s signature black and white sketch composition. APPortfolio just took the wraps off a new sculpture edition featuring a monochromatic Buzz Lightyear figure. Designed by Joshua Vides, the Toy Story protagonist is rendered in Vides’ signature black and white sketch motif. The Buzz Lightyear sculpture edition...
Crep Protect Is Boxing Up Your Sneakers With Its Crate 2.0
Sneaker care brand Crep Protect has just introduced the latest evolution of its popular sneaker crate and it will be available at Crepe City in London, one of the U.K.’s most immersive sneaker events. The new sneaker crate has undergone a sleek redesign and features a side-loading and dust-free...
