BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the CountryTravel MavenIndiana State
CLH’s Alexia Perez Joins INCPAS Young Pros Leadership Academy (YPLA)Building Indiana BusinessIndiana State
abc57.com
Strong winds and rain today
A cold front will be moving through the region today resulting in strong winds and rain. A wind advisory has been issued for today from 8AM to 8PM. Sustained winds are expected to be 25-30 mph with gusts between 45-55 mph possible. Make sure to bring anything that could blow away inside and keep your phone charged in case of any power outages. This strong wind will be accompanied by rain, mainly early in the day with rain chances falling through the afternoon. The Notre Dame football game tonight against Clemson looks to be staying completely dry, although it will still be windy. The cold front, expected to move through around 2PM, will only allow for temperatures to reach into the mid 60's today. Clouds clear significantly overnight, and we'll be seeing plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the mid 60's and breezy conditions once again. Over the next couple days, temperatures continue to fall, topping out in the upper 50's by Monday.
abc57.com
Warm again Friday, but wind picks up soon
Another beautiful evening is on the way across Michiana, with temperatures in the 60s and partly cloudy skies. We'll hit 70 again tomorrow, but with much less sunshine. The wind will start to pick up tomorrow night, so the breeze might impact some high school football playoff games. Confidence is increasing that the weather will be highly impactful on Saturday. Rain looks likely in the morning and early afternoon, and the wind will be the strongest around lunchtime, with wind gusts of 40-50 mph not out of the question at times. With this forecast, be extremely careful if you choose to tailgate. There still could be wind gusts above 30 mph for the game between Notre Dame and Clemson, but most of the game should be dry. The sun returns for Sunday and Monday, with highs in the lower to middle 60s.
abc57.com
How wind gusts will impact Notre Dame football and tailgating
As the Fighting Irish take on the Clemson Tigers, Notre Dame fans are taking on another beast: the wind and rain. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts up to 55 mph, with a possibility of speeds reaching up to 60 mph.
abc57.com
Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home
PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
hometownnewsnow.com
Leaf Pick-Up Cancelled by Forecast
(Michigan City, IN) - There will be no leaf pick up in Michigan City on Saturday. According to the mayor’s office, high winds in the forecast through the day is the reason for the cancellation. In other news, there will be no change in garbage pick-up in Michigan City...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Parks Mushing 101 class November 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- On Saturday, November 19 from 1-3 p.m. at Benton Dam in River Preserve County Park, the Elkhart County Parks is partnering with Heartland Mushers Association to offer a Mushing 101 class on dog sledding. With or without snow, using gear with bikes and canicross, the basics...
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo to miss trips due to staffing shortages
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo will not complete several trips on Friday due to staffing shortages, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. #3A - 6:18 a.m., 7:18 a.m., 8:18 a.m., 9:18 a.m., 10:18 a.m., 1:18 p.m. #3B - 5:45 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m.,...
22 WSBT
I-94 and US-31 interchange in Berrien County to open early next week
MDOT was hoping to have the interchange open this weekend. But a rain delay has instead pushed that back to early next week. The interchange at I-94 and US-31 will open in Berrien County, Michigan after years of waiting. The total cost to complete the connection is $121.5 million dollars.
abc57.com
Fans share thoughts on weather ahead of Notre Dame vs. Clemson Saturday
NOTRE DAME, Ind. -- Looking ahead at tomorrow’s big match up, the Notre Dame game against Clemson tomorrow could see some unfavorable weather conditions. While fans attending tomorrow’s game may be a bit weary of the weather forecast, they won’t let that stop them from enjoying this big matchup on Saturday.
22 WSBT
Crews battle overnight industrial fire in LaPorte County
A small manufacturing company in northern LaPorte County was heavily damaged by fire early today. George Wroblewski, owner and president of GTW Enterprises, lives next door to the plant on County Road 800 North. He was awakened just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, by an explosion. Fire officials tell WSBT...
Indiana siblings add candy to empty bowl for trick-or-treaters: Video
Siblings in Indiana, generously gave back to the trick-or-treaters who would come after them when they encountered an empty bowl on Halloween.
abc57.com
Crews on scene of warehouse fire in La Porte
LA PORTE, Ind. -- La Porte County Dispatch confirms an industrial warehouse caught fire between November 2 and early November 3. The building is GTW Enterprises, a paper business, located on West 800 North. Dispatch could not say when the fire started. This is a developing story and will be...
abc57.com
City of South Bend rolls out Utility Assistance Program ahead of winter and water shut offs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Due to the pandemic, water utility services remained on even for people were behind on their bills. That's all changing next month when water shut offs will begin again for those who don't pay. The City of South Bend is rolling out a new utility assistance program...
WIBC.com
Ground Broken On Next Phase Of Massive Solar Farm Project In Northern Indiana
PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. — The next phase of a massive solar farm project in northern Indiana has begun. Gov. Eric Holcomb and many stakeholders in the Mammoth solar project broke ground on the second phase of the project on Thursday; a plan to build solar panels on about 3,500 acres of land in northern Pulaski County. This particular phase is called ‘Mammoth South.” Once completed this specific section of the project will generate about 350 megawatts of electricity.
hometownnewsnow.com
Road Closed for Repaving
(La Porte, IN) - A stretch of a busy road in La Porte is closed for the time being. Boyd Boulevard is being resurfaced from Jefferson Avenue to Ohio Street. The existing asphalt started to be removed this morning, said La Porte Code Enforcement Director Jeff Batchelor. The stretch of...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man found dead in farm field, deputies say
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found dead in a remote farm field located near Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The body was found near Baseline Road close to 66th Street after a man reported he was...
95.3 MNC
One dead, one recovering after weekend shooting
A man who was one of two people shot in South Bend, this past weekend, has died. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Investigators say Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City died, this week. He was hospitalized due to the injuries suffered in the shooting. The other victim is recovering.
abc57.com
Coming up on this week's ABC57 Kickoff
Here's a sneak peek of our some of the stories we'll have on ABC57 Kickoff this week. You can watch ABC57 Kickoff from 10:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday before each Notre Dame home game.
22 WSBT
Update: LaPorte building collapse investigation
LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — LaPorte officials say structural deficiencies are to blame for a building collapse last week. It happened Thursday in what used to be the old Lows Clothing store. No one was inside at the time, and stores next door were not damaged. LaPorte's mayor tells WSBT...
