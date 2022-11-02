A cold front will be moving through the region today resulting in strong winds and rain. A wind advisory has been issued for today from 8AM to 8PM. Sustained winds are expected to be 25-30 mph with gusts between 45-55 mph possible. Make sure to bring anything that could blow away inside and keep your phone charged in case of any power outages. This strong wind will be accompanied by rain, mainly early in the day with rain chances falling through the afternoon. The Notre Dame football game tonight against Clemson looks to be staying completely dry, although it will still be windy. The cold front, expected to move through around 2PM, will only allow for temperatures to reach into the mid 60's today. Clouds clear significantly overnight, and we'll be seeing plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the mid 60's and breezy conditions once again. Over the next couple days, temperatures continue to fall, topping out in the upper 50's by Monday.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO