Letter: Gano has all the qualifications a good judge needs
To the editor — I am writing in enthusiastic support of Wes Gano for Yakima County District Court judge. I have known Wes both personally and professionally for most of my life. Professionally, I have dealt with Wes on many matters on a diverse range of matters. In working with Wes I have found him to be thoughtful, diligent, practical and intelligent.
Letter: Compassion, credentials make Gano the clear choice
To the editor — I am writing to express my support for Wes Gano for District Court judge. He has been a friend for many years and has always shown good character and judgment personally and professionally. Not only has he proven to be well qualified to preside over...
