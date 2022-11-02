To the editor — I am writing in enthusiastic support of Wes Gano for Yakima County District Court judge. I have known Wes both personally and professionally for most of my life. Professionally, I have dealt with Wes on many matters on a diverse range of matters. In working with Wes I have found him to be thoughtful, diligent, practical and intelligent.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO