Read full article on original website
Related
todaynftnews.com
Boson Protocol revamps its redeemable NFT marketplace
At NFT London, Boson Protocol disclosed that it had improved its NFT platform to allow users to trade real products in exchange for nonfungible tokens. Redeemable NFTs tokenize the right to receive a tangible asset within a specified time frame, as opposed to tokenizing actual physical products, according to the Boson Protocol website.
todaynftnews.com
XT.COM Lists PIAS in Its Innovation Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of PIAS on its platform in the Innovation zone and the PIAS/USDT trading pair has been available for trading from 2022-10-31 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit PIAS for trading since 2022-10-31 3:00 (UTC) Withdrawals for...
todaynftnews.com
XT.COM Lists ASGC (ASSA Global Coin) in Its Innovation Zone (Web3.0)
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of ASGC on its platform in the Innovation zone, and the ASGC/USDT trading pair is open for trading from 2022-10-21 10:00 (UTC). ⦁ Users can deposit ASGC for trading at 2022-10-20 10:00 (UTC) ⦁ Withdrawals...
todaynftnews.com
US$50M Open Metaverse Accelerator Program is announced by The Sandbox and Brinc
The Sandbox Metaverse Accelerator Program will contribute to the growth of the open metaverse by investing in 30 to 40 blockchain firms annually. Each startup will receive up to $250,000 from the program. Additionally, top performers will be given SAND and LAND grants and follow-on investments. High-profile advisors will be...
todaynftnews.com
Kraken Rolls Out 70 Ethereum Solana NFT Collections on New ‘Gasless’ Marketplace
Kraken rolls out its Solana Collection worth 70 ETH on its new marketplace, ‘Gasless’, which basically aims to provide NFT buyers to do NFT-based transactions even having to pay the gas price. It is a fresh attempt at something of this feat. Gas price is a huge deal...
todaynftnews.com
Immutable releases Ethereum-based tool to impose royalties for NFT creators
Immutable is bringing an Ethereum-based product to facilitate the payment of royalties to NFT creators. According to a release, the product will function like a community-controlled whitelist and blacklist for smart contracts that respect royalties. By using these lists, creators can control the smart contracts that can receive as well as transfer non-fungible tokens from their collection. This will make sure that users can trade exclusively via royalty-respecting contracts.
todaynftnews.com
XT.com Lists EFFT in Its Main & Metaverse Zones
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of EFFT on its platform in the Main & Metaverse Zone and the EFFT/USDT trading pair has been opened for trading since 2022-11-01 07:00 (UTC). Users are able to deposit EFFT for trading from 2022-10-31...
todaynftnews.com
Art Gobblers, CryptoPunks, BAYC, Azuki and more NFT projects outperformed in October’s NFT Market
Known for being volatile, the NFT market has faced a tough time in the bear market. However, October turned out to be a sigh of relief for a few NFT projects. Art Gobblers, a new NFT project launched on October 31 on the marketplace Blur, raised $23 million in ETH in its initial 24 hours. The project has made a trade volume of 26,759 ETH until now with 18 ETH as the average price.
todaynftnews.com
Web3 alliance launched by Unstoppable Domains seeks self regulating boards
The Open Metaverse Alliance is a coalition of blockchain-based metaverses and Web3 platforms that has been working since July to address industry interoperability issues, particularly with regard to digital identity and avatar standards across metaverses. Unstoppable Domains was compelled to join by the self-regulatory agenda. Carter said:. We encouraged all...
todaynftnews.com
Pudgy Penguins to raise $10 million for $50 million valuation, CEO calls the news false
Pudgy Penguins has emerged as the latest NFT collection to get support from venture capitalists. The project is in discussions regarding a seed round to generate over $10 million, as stated in documents that also include outreach to proposed investors, a term sheet and snippets from a pitch deck. If the seed round closes, Pudgy Penguins will seek a valuation of $50 million.
todaynftnews.com
Alchemy introduces Spearmint, an NFT allowlist platform for Ethereum, layer-2 projects
Alchemy, a blockchain software firm, has launched Spearmint, a new product to ease the NFT allowlist sign up along with the management procedure for creators. The product can be used by creators for free to automate the creation process of allowlist by utilizing Spearmint’s tools. Alchemy has claimed that allowlist can be created in under 10 minutes and can be linked to an application and smart contract of a project through some simple lines of code.
todaynftnews.com
Elusiv acquires $3.5M funding from LongHash Ventures & Staking Facility Ventures
Elusiv, a privacy protocol-compliant startup, received a $3.5 million venture funding round from LongHash Ventures and Staking Facilities Ventures. Elusiv wants to establish itself as the core of the blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides low-trade-off compliance solutions that preserve safety while maintaining the privacy of regular users and merchants. Standard transactions will become private while also allowing users to pick and select which transactions they want to make publicly using Elusiv.
Comments / 0