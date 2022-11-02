Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
Eater
3 Charleston Pop-Ups to Know About This November
Right before the busy holiday season, a few bars and restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, are playing around with new menus and formats. Here are a few exciting developments to keep an eye on in November. Chef in Residence. Natural wine hangout Bar Rollins (194 Jackson Street, Charleston) welcomes chef...
charlestondaily.net
Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years
charlestondaily.net
Savannah vs Charleston – Which One Would You Choose? – New Video by Traveling with Em and Em
Savannah, GA versus Charleston, SC – When deciding where to go on vacation these two historic and wonderful southern cities always come up in our conversations! We love visiting both Savannah and Charleston! In this video we go over which city we would choose. Would you choose Savannah or Charleston?
Where to buy to-go Thanksgiving dinners in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the cost of everything on your Thanksgiving table, including the turkey, expected to reach record highs, some may already be stressing over preparing that signature Turkey Day feast. Luckily, local restaurants and catering companies are here to help so you can skip both the grocery store and the preparations and spend […]
Charleston City Paper
Charleston Pride Festival returns this month after hiatus
Charleston Pride Week kicks off Sunday to offer eight days of activities to educate, celebrate, honor and advocate the importance of the Lowcountry’s LBGTQ community. On November 12, Charleston Pride will hold its first free festival in two years. It will be noon to 6 p.m. at The Refinery (1640 Meeting Street Road) and will include a curated selection of live entertainment, a variety of vendors, local food trucks and more.
abcnews4.com
Charleston cake artist to appear on new season of Food Network's Holiday Wars
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chucktown has its own representative on Season 4 of the Food Network's Holiday Wars, set to debut Sunday evening at 9 p.m. Julie McAllister is the owner of Julie McAllister Cakes. The one-woman company specializes in making delectable treats that look like everyday items, such as a pair of old sneakers, a vase filled with flowers, or even a giant container of mayonnaise.
Charleston City Paper
Spoleto Festival USA welcomes new leadership
Spoleto Festival USA announced Nov. 2 four leadership team additions ahead of its 47th season: lead producer, chief financial officer, chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. “As we look to build upon our institution’s profound legacy, I am thrilled to welcome these talented and accomplished leaders to Spoleto,” said...
This Is The Best Sandwich In South Carolina
Food and Wine found the best sandwiches around the country, including this ever-popular bite in South Carolina.
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Best Night of the Year Mount Pleasant’s Best Of Party 2022
The music could be faintly heard as guests made way down the Avenue of Oaks. Among the warm evening, salty air and scent of fresh oysters was also a buzz of energy. The Cotton Dock at Boone Hall Plantation was brimming with food, music and entertainment, but the single most important thing it held was the best thing about the town of Mount Pleasant: its people.
kiss951.com
South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving
Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it’s such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we’re on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we’re hoping to continue over the years.
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations
Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
live5news.com
Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Caroline’s Aloha Bar, Philly’s, and Ladles Soups West Ashley all announced closings over the past two weeks after the three restaurants were open for ten years or longer. The decision to close includes personal reasons for some businesses, but all three were dealing...
Greater Milwaukee Today
4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit
The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
Second round of pandemic relief funds available for Charleston microbusinesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The second round of applications for pandemic relief funds is now open to microbusinesses in Charleston County. Businesses can apply for up to $25,000 in relief funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The funds are meant to target “mom and pop” shops negatively impacted by the […]
charlestonmag.com
Riverland Terrace: Discover where to eat, shop, and play when you’re in the neighborhood with Troy Miller, the architect behind the Muni’s renovation
(Inset) Troy Miller borrows a Muni golf cart to point out the area’s attributes, including its views of Wappoo Creek and its avenue of oaks on Wappoo Drive. An old landscape architecture adage is that you never build paths, you let people beat them. Troy Miller’s family has done its share of path-beating throughout Riverland Terrace on James Island. His grandfather, Aaron “Harry” Miller, caddied at the adjacent Charleston Municipal Golf Course a few years after its 1929 opening. His dad, PGA pro golfer Ronnie Miller, landed his first job there. And Miller himself grew up hitting the links at the Muni.
Six new affordable homes coming to America St. in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Six new affordable homes will be built on Charleston’s Eastside. On Wednesday, City of Charleston officials held a ground-breaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of the single-family, detached units. According to Geona Shaw Johnson, the director of the Department of Housing and Community Development in Charleston, the new houses […]
counton2.com
Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
North Charleston to cut ribbon on new Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday for a new pedestrian bridge connecting North Charleston’s Riverfront Park and Noisette Creek. The Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge comes amid an effort by the city of North Charleston to expand the greenspace and passive areas of the park on the north side of […]
live5news.com
North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls resigns
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls announced he is resigning from the position with a social media post on Friday afternoon. Smalls, who was named the head coach of the Cougars in February of 2018, spent 5 seasons at North Charleston with a combined record of 12-32.
live5news.com
West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bar and grill in the Avondale community will open its doors for the last time on Saturday, Nov. 12. Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon. “Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years!” the post...
