The first solo exhibition for the Hong Kong-based artist. Themes of femininity, sensuality, and humor in a mix of whimsical and mundane settings are common denominators in Little Thunder’s artworks. Born and raised in Hong Kong, the popular artist and cartoonist have won the hearts of both domestic and international fans with her distinctive yet highly technical art style, evident in her astounding Instagram following. For the first time, the artist will exhibit 12 canvas paintings for her solo exhibition “Reality Dropout”, showing exclusively at Over the Influence in Hong Kong.

2 DAYS AGO