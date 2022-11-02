Read full article on original website
Related
PICANTE Steps Into the World of Knitwear
Jude Taylor and Saam Zonoozi‘s London-based imprint PICANTE has the secret sauce to success. Following up on its everyday essentials with a collaboration that honored the Persian cuisine served up at Berenjak and a new Fall/Winter 2022 collection centered around logos and nostalgia, the duo has worked tirelessly to put its stamp on the saturated market we call fashion. Today, PICANTE announces its latest effort, delving into luxurious knitwear for the first time.
Awake NY Readies Two Outerwear Silhouettes for FW22 Drop 1
After dropping a collaborative capsule with US Soccer last month, Awake NY is pushing forth its mainline Fall/Winter 2022 collection with an initial delivery of two jacket designs. The first iteration, called the Corazón Varsity Jacket, arrives in one of two color combinations: blue-orange-cream or black-red-yellow. On both, leather sleeves...
Crep Protect Is Boxing Up Your Sneakers With Its Crate 2.0
Sneaker care brand Crep Protect has just introduced the latest evolution of its popular sneaker crate and it will be available at Crepe City in London, one of the U.K.’s most immersive sneaker events. The new sneaker crate has undergone a sleek redesign and features a side-loading and dust-free...
Balenciaga and adidas' SS23 Campaign Wants to Put You to Work
First seen on the runway in a Spring/Summer 2023 stock exchange-inspired showcase, Balenciaga and. now present their latest collaborative campaign, which sees global personalities storm bustling Manhattan offices. Set in lively NYC skyscrapers, actresses Isabelle Huppert and Han So Hee lay back and relax while boxer Jermell Charlo stands alongside...
XGMI's Horizon Pro 4K Projector Is An Ultra-Powerful Entertainment Hub
In the past, if you wanted gaming and streaming entertainment with premium picture and sound quality, you’d need to rig together an entire home entertainment system — often prohibitive in cost and space alike. However, XGMI is looking to give gamers and streamers the full “home theater” experience in one compact package with the Horizon Pro 4K projector, an ultra-powerful piece of machinery that’s an all-in-one entertainment hub.
UNDERCOVER Announces Upcoming Leviʼs®️ Collaboration
Returning with its latest collaboration, UNDERCOVER has now revealed an upcoming team-up with Leviʼs®️. Taking to Instagram, the Japanese label helmed by Jun Takahashi offered a first look at the Fall/Winter 2022 release. Building on its previous collaborations with Leviʼs®️, UNDERCOVER has developed what appears to be...
Lavenham x Kosuke Tsumura Wants You to Enjoy Nature
Following its floral-infused range in collaboration with Percival, U.K. imprint Lavenham have partnered with reputable Japanese designer Kosuke Tsumura for a Fall/Winter 2022 outerwear collection. Grounded by both brands’ functional mentalities, the collaborative effort sees the duo step into nature and asks you to do the same. The practical offering...
Twitter for iOS updated with new $8/month Twitter Blue subscription for verification
Twitter is officially rolling out its new Twitter Blue subscription service, which offers “blue check” verification to everyone for $8/month. The new subscription is available now via the latest version of the Twitter for iOS app…here’s what it means and what’s still “coming soon.”
The North Face Reimagines Signature Silhouettes With Icons RMST Line
Since its 1968 founding, The North Face has remained an apparel mainstay for outdoor expeditions – procuring a catalog of functional yet attractive outerwear garments. Now, the San Francisco-born brand is reimagining some of its signature silhouettes with its new Icons RMST line. The new offering marks the first...
Fujifilm’s New X-T5 Flagship Boasts a Longer Battery Life and Advanced Imaging Sensor
Two years after putting out the popular X-T4, Fujifilm is following up on the mirrorless digital camera with an even technically advanced version. The X-T5 builds on the capabilities of its predecessor, containing two new processors designed to use up less power and accommodate AI processing. The fifth-generation X-Trans features...
Galerie Philia is Presenting a Furniture Collection Designed by Children
In a bid to engage more children around the world with design, Galerie Philia has launched a new initiative named “Design Brut”, which sees school kids paired up with design studios to create gallery-worthy pieces. The project’s first iteration took place at a school in France, in a...
The adidas Supernova Cushion 7 Launches in Two Fall-Ready Variations
The Supernova Cushion 7 is one of the brand’s most notable archival models and continues its journey through the modern-day sneaker-sphere. Originally debuted in the 2000s, the retro silhouette now receives two in-line colorways that boast a fall-ready feel. Arriving in “Brown” and “Magbei/Brown,” the latter sees its classic...
APPortfolio Links Up With Joshua Vides on 'Buzz Lightyear' Sculpture Edition
In the artist’s signature black and white sketch composition. APPortfolio just took the wraps off a new sculpture edition featuring a monochromatic Buzz Lightyear figure. Designed by Joshua Vides, the Toy Story protagonist is rendered in Vides’ signature black and white sketch motif. The Buzz Lightyear sculpture edition...
Little Thunder's Solo Exhibition "Reality Dropout" Is Coming to Over the Influence Hong Kong
The first solo exhibition for the Hong Kong-based artist. Themes of femininity, sensuality, and humor in a mix of whimsical and mundane settings are common denominators in Little Thunder’s artworks. Born and raised in Hong Kong, the popular artist and cartoonist have won the hearts of both domestic and international fans with her distinctive yet highly technical art style, evident in her astounding Instagram following. For the first time, the artist will exhibit 12 canvas paintings for her solo exhibition “Reality Dropout”, showing exclusively at Over the Influence in Hong Kong.
THE DROP Positions LOUIS XIII’s Iconic Cognac At the Intersection of Digital Nomadism and Conceptual Maximalism
LOUIS XIII unveils THE DROP, entrusting the essence of its iconic cognac in a set of five 10ml bottles, each emblematic of today’s contemporary style vanguard. Each bottle embodies the youthful mood and mindset (Loud, Glow, Bold, Smooth and Bright), inspired by today’s digital nomads and tastemakers. Enticing a new generation of cognac connoisseurs, THE DROP welcomes you to embark on life’s journeys as a creation of your own making, whenever and wherever.
Explore the Depths of Birmingham With Bene Culture’s Second FW22 Release
Birmingham-based streetwear label Bene Culture is continuing to keep us covered throughout the breezy season with its second drop of Fall/Winter 2022. Last time around, Bene worked with functionality in mind as the label released a new technical skirt, designed with adjustable tags and Bene’s customary globe motif. Along with its previous release, the Brummy brand also unveiled a collection of new hoodies and T-shirts — all of which were designed with boxy silhouettes and dropped shoulders.
Wataru Tominaga’s New FW22 Collection Adds a Creative Aesthetic to Cozy Season
Since 2019, Japanese brand Wataru Tominaga has been delivering envelope-pushing fashion items for men’s and women’s ready-to-wear. For the Fall/Winter 2022 season, the label is adding a creative aesthetic to cozy season with visually manipulated textiles and plush hand-made design details. Experimenting with prints and technical patterns, Wataru...
Benjamin Edgar Joins Vault by Vans to Outfit the Half Cab and Authentic
Adding to Vault By Vans’ expansive list of collaborators, Chicago-based object designer Benjamin Edgar has teamed up with the brand for the first time. The project follows previous works from Edgar including unique items, both practical and impractical, and apparel. With Vans, the Half Cab Decon VLT LX and Authentic One-Piece NL VLT are approached with a signature “knurled rubber” vulcanization.
HAVEN's Latest "Prime" Range is Focusses on Suvin Cotton
For its latest “Prime” range, HAVEN put its focus on providing exquisite softness and lustre that gets better with wear. The retailer went through an extensive sampling of cotton and blends around the world to find a fabric that was ultra-soft yet structural and luxurious yet durable enough for daily wear.
New Balance Adds "Steel" and "Phantom" Colorways to the 2002R
New Balance continues to thrive as a go-to in footwear, excelling at mixed material offerings that blend minimalist design with versatility. A key model backing this approach to sneakers has been New Balance’s 2002R. Taking on a variety of in-house colorways and collaborative projects, including the recent N.HOOLYWOOD x INVINCIBLE-designed pair, the 2002R keeps on shining.
