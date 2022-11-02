ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Soccer-France need best version of Mbappe as tough World Cup campaign looms

PARIS (Reuters) – Kylian Mbappe loves nothing more than carrying the weight of a team on his shoulders and there is evidence he will need to do just that when France start the defence of their World Cup title. The Paris St Germain forward, who became the second youngest...
Tennis-Alcaraz to miss ATP Finals and Davis Cup with abdominal injury

(Reuters) -Carlos Alcaraz will miss the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals after picking up an abdominal injury at the Paris Masters, the world number one said on Saturday. Alcaraz retired injured during his quarter-final match against Holger Rune on Friday after he received medical treatment for an abdominal strain.
Japan, China eyeing Kishida-Xi meet in mid-Nov -Sankei

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese and Chinese governments have started planning a meeting between Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and China’s President Xi Jinping in mid-November, the Sankei newspaper reported on Friday. The governments were arranging the meeting to be held alongside an international conference set to...

