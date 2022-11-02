Read full article on original website
Japan, China eyeing Kishida-Xi meet in mid-Nov -Sankei
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese and Chinese governments have started planning a meeting between Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and China’s President Xi Jinping in mid-November, the Sankei newspaper reported on Friday. The governments were arranging the meeting to be held alongside an international conference set to...
BioNTech spokesperson: Vaccine to initially be imported to China
BERLIN (Reuters) – BioNTech will initially import its COVID-19 vaccine into China, said a spokesperson for the company on Friday, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Beijing that China would allow expatriates to receive the German company’s vaccine. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstucker, Writing by...
Russia’s Putin says 318,000 mobilised -Interfax
(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had mobilised 318,000 people into its armed forces, Interfax reported. Putin on Sept. 21 announced a “partial mobilisation” amid a series of military setbacks in Ukraine. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the move would see 300,000 reservists drafted for service.
China reports 3,837 new cases for Nov 4 vs 4,045 a day earlier
SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – China reported 3,837 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 4, of which 657 were symptomatic and 3,180 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. That compared with six-month-high 4,045 new COVID-19 infections reported the day before, of which 757 were symptomatic and 3,288 were...
Taiwan Strait issues must be resolved peacefully, say G7 foreign ministers
BERLIN (Reuters) – Top diplomats from the Group of Seven (G7) countries reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and said they would continue to aim for constructive cooperation with China in a joint statement released on Friday. In the statement, the foreign ministers of...
Putin orders one-time $3,200 payment for mobilised and contract soldiers
(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a one-time payment of 195,000 roubles ($3,200) for contract soldiers and those who have been mobilised to fight in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. Last week Moscow said the “partial mobilisation” of 300,000 reservists was over but conceded there had been...
Poland asks EU to halt rule-of-law fines, minister says
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland has submitted an official request to the European Union to suspend fines of 1 million euros a day imposed by the bloc’s top court over Warsaw’s failure to implement a court order concerning judicial reforms, a Polish minister said on Friday. The fine...
France’s far-right party RN elects Bardella as new president
PARIS (Reuters) – French far-right party Rassemblement National on Saturday elected Jordan Bardella, 27, as its new president, to take over from Marine Le Pen and become the first party leader who is not a member of the Le Pen family. European Parliament member Bardella, who had already been...
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s party to hold protests after ‘assassination attempt’
WAZIRABAD, Pakistan (Reuters) – The party of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was shot and injured in an apparent assassination attempt, said country-wide protests would be held on Friday as tensions remained high in the South Asian nation. Khan was shot in the leg on Thursday as...
U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends – sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) – U.S. audit watchdog’s onsite inspection of the audit work of New York-listed Chinese firms, which started in Hong Kong in September, has ended, three people with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes of a resolution of a long-pending dispute. The seven-week long onsite...
The Fifth CIIE to Welcome More Participants
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2022-- CIIE, which has been widely hailed as the premiere platform for foreign businesses to tap into the myriad opportunities in the Chinese market, will be held in Shanghai for the fifth time from Nov 5 to 10. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221105005029/en/ The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the China International Import Expo (CIIE), in East China’s Shanghai. Photo by chinadaily.com.cn
U.N. chief urges North Korea to resume denuclearization talks
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned North Korea’s recent missile launches, urging Pyongyang to “immediately desist from taking any further provocative action” and take immediate steps to resume talks aimed at the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, a U.N. spokesman said.
Ghanaian protesters demand president step down over economic crisis
ACCRA (Reuters) – More than 1,000 protesters marched through Ghana’s capital Accra on Saturday, calling for the resignation of President Nana Akufo-Addo amid an economic crisis that has hammered the cedi currency and seen fuel and food costs spiral to record levels. Filing past police in riot gear,...
Remnants of China’s Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere
BEIJING (Reuters) – Remnants of China’s most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, re-entered the atmosphere on Friday at 6:08 p.m. Beijing time (10:08 GMT), China Manned Space said. Most of the remnants burnt up during re-entry and remaining remnants landed in area with coordinates 101.9 degrees west,...
China stocks eye best week in years on audit, reopening hopes
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese stocks soared and the yuan jumped on Friday, setting Hong Kong’s Hang Seng on course for its best week in a decade, on hopes for twin relief in U.S.-China tension and COVID rules. The Hang Seng surged either side of the midday break...
Czech lawmakers approve windfall tax on energy firms, banks
PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech lower house of parliament approved on Friday a steep 60% windfall tax on energy firms and banks, aiming to raise $3.4 billion next year from profits deemed excessive to fund help for people and firms hit by soaring electricity and gas prices. Power prices...
White House’s Sullivan visits Kyiv, says ‘unwavering’ support to continue
KYIV (Reuters) – U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a visit to Kyiv on Friday that U.S. support to Ukraine would remain “unwavering and unflinching” following Tuesday’s midterm congressional elections. “We fully intend to ensure that the resources are there as necessary and that...
Exclusive-Nissan’s talks with Renault focused on optimising EV investment, CEO Uchida says
TOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co’s negotiations with its partner and top shareholder Renault SA on the future of their alliance are focused on optimising their investment in electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker’s chief executive told Reuters on Friday. Negotiations between Renault and Nissan are ongoing with...
EU could fall foul of global banking rules, regulators warn
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Union could fall foul of global banking rules designed to stem a repeat of the global financial crisis if proposed changes that would make them looser are passed, the EU’s top banking regulators. EU states and the European Parliament are scrutinising proposals from the European...
Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world’s biggest economy. In a statement, the government raised a number of concerns about the tax...
