ST. JAMES, N.C. (WECT) - A living shoreline project has grown along the Brunswick County coastline thanks to help from more than 100 volunteers on Thursday. St. James Conservancy organized the event with help from South Brunswick High School, UNCW and several community members. The high school students ranged from freshmen to seniors while much of UNCW’s help came from students studying marine biology. The youngest volunteer in attendance was Chandler Cottrell, just eight years old. His mother says he’s been lending a hand in the project since he was four.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO