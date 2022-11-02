Arson suspected in fire at Old Fort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fire was reported at the Old Fort Wednesday morning, prompting a response from firefighters and first responders.

The fire was called out just before 1 a.m. In a video sent to WANE 15 News, fire trucks and first responders are seen lining Spy Run Avenue just outside the Old Fort. Flames and a large plume of smoke can be seen coming from the property.

Here’s a viewer video:

A WANE 15 reporter was at the scene late Wednesday morning and saw part of a fence that had been torn down revealing a covered brick, wood-burning stove that appeared to have fire damage.

A representative with the Old Fort that a stove on the outside of the fort was set ablaze by someone, and it was not accidental. However the investigation by the Fort Wayne Fire Department has not yet been completed, so a final determination of the cause has not yet been reached.

The Old Fort brings history to life with demonstrations and re-enactments throughout the year. According to its website, the goal is “to educate the community about the Old Fort and its significance to the Old Northwest Territory, the State of Indiana, and the United States during the 17th and 18th centuries.”

