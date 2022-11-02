SUNNYSIDE — Another big night from its star wide receiver and defensive back carried Sunnyside into the state playoffs for the first time since 2016. Noah McNair caught touchdown passes in the first and fourth quarters from Brent Maldonado and came away with an interception to lead the Grizzlies to a 25-15 win over Hanford on Saturday. They scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull away before Hanford added a touchdown and two-point conversion with less than a minute left.

