Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Yakima needs to look deeper at crime's causes
To the editor — I am here to talk about gang violence in Yakima. Yakima has been a hotbed for gang violence in the last 10-15 years. While the Yakima Police Department has been using multiple methods to crack down on gang violence and crimes, none of these have been highly effective.
Lockdown at Davis HS in Yakima lifted after police determine there wasn't a threat
A lockdown at Davis High School in Yakima was lifted after 30 minutes Tuesday after police determined there wasn't a threat nearby. Davis High School in Yakima went into secure and teach mode, followed by a lockdown Tuesday afternoon after the Yakima Police Department received word of a firearm in the area. The lockdown was lifted after officers determined it was Airsoft gun, police officials said. No one was hurt.
Land transfer helps secure access and Yakima River environment
The coming year will see the completion of a transfer of land aimed at keeping the Yakima River as one of Washington state’s environmental gems. The Yakima River, with roughly 75 of its 214 miles wandering through Kittitas County, is the longest river flowing entirely within Washington state. And...
Yakima County's federal rental assistance grant cut again, this time by $900,000
After returning $1.1 million in federal rental assistance funds last year because of processing delays, Yakima County saw a $900,000 reduction in those funds this year. The federal rental assistance was part of COVID-19 relief funds. Yakima County was the only county in the state to have to return funds last year.
Washington police chief fired, commander on leave amid probe
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A police chief in central Washington has been fired and a police commander placed on leave amid an investigation. Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba said Monday that Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera was fired, The Yakima Herald-Republic reported. Alba cited crime, shootings by police and...
Arrest made after shots fired at occupied Yakima apartment in September
A suspect in a September shooting in northeast Yakima is in custody. A 37-year-old Yakima man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of four counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with the Sept. 17 incident. Police were called to the 200 block of...
Bail set for man accused of shooting man in West Valley road-rage incident
A 22-year-old Yakima man accused of shooting a man who was with his ex-girlfriend on West Nob Hill Boulevard on Friday is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail. While Ryan Cole Slavens has no prior felony convictions, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Swan said a bail hold was warranted based on witness accounts and police reports of the incident in West Valley.
Officials say new Zillah road will lead to new homes and commercial development
ZILLAH — City of Zillah officials are optimistic the long-awaited completion of a new roadway will lead to more residential and commercial development. The 2.5-mile-long Vintage Valley Parkway officially opened Tuesday afternoon as Mayor Scott Carmack joined other city and county elected officials, staff and residents for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Second suspect sought in Yakima shooting death
The Yakima Police Department announced late Saturday that it is seeking a suspect wanted for his alleged involvement in an Oct. 21 homicide at a Yakima hotel. Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Cesar J. Sanchez on charges of murder and kidnapping in the death of Angelica Aguilar, 31, who was found dead with gunshot wounds to the face and torso at the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First St.
Yakima County's White Pass Ski Area eyes changes as new season nears
Questions about chairlift lines, expanded beginning skier offerings and even jokes about the price of beer showed that many attending the weekly Rotary Club lunch program are regulars at White Pass Ski Area. The ski resort on the western edge of Yakima County underwent key changes in ownership and leadership...
Valley Review for Wednesday print
SUNNYSIDE — Another big night from its star wide receiver and defensive back carried Sunnyside into the state playoffs for the first time since 2016. Noah McNair caught touchdown passes in the first and fourth quarters from Brent Maldonado and came away with an interception to lead the Grizzlies to a 25-15 win over Hanford on Saturday. They scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull away before Hanford added a touchdown and two-point conversion with less than a minute left.
Fire destroys home in Selah mobile home park
Firefighters were able to contain a fire to one home at a Selah mobile home park Monday afternoon. Selah firefighters were called around 4:40 p.m. to the High Valley Mobile Court, 1060 N. Wenas Road for a fire in a mobile home. Crews found the front of one of the homes was fully on fire, said Selah fire Lt. Scott Willis.
Weather affecting mountain passes clears by Sunday evening
Early winter storms that brought snow and high winds to the Cascades forced the Washington State Department of Transportation to restrict travel over mountain passes at times on Sunday. But by Sunday evening, all restrictions on Interstate 90's Snoqualmie Pass had been lifted, WSDOT reported on its website. White Pass...
Sunnyside draws No. 1 Chiawana in 4A state playoffs
Sunnyside’s set to face a big challenge after qualifying as the Big 9’s only representative in the 4A state football playoffs. The Grizzlies earned the No. 16 seed and will play next Saturday at 1 p.m. at No. 1 seed Chiawana, the unbeaten champions of the Mid-Columbia Conference. Playoff committees assigned four other local teams to road matchups on Sunday, and no area schools will host state games next Friday or Saturday.
