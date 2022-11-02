Read full article on original website
Letter: Lipstick doesn't make Newhouse's record any prettier
To the editor — The recent endorsement of Dan Newhouse for Congress in District 4 by the Yakima Herald-Republic is a classic example of putting “lipstick on a pig.”. Newhouse voted no on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (November 2021). This landmark legislation will help struggling families throughout Central Washington by generating hundreds of good-paying jobs and stimulating economic growth.
Letter: At least nobody can tear down this sign
To the editor — I would like to put the following political sign in my yard, but I fear the consequences. I value my yard; and MAGA Republicans can be lawless.
Letter: Don't we ever learn anything around here?
To the editor — Yakima seems to shun learning. Forget for a moment that Yakima County has the lowest percentage of high school graduates and bachelor’s degrees in the state. Yes, we undervalue education, but we don't even learn from our life experiences. Exhibit A: YH-R just mirrored...
Letter: Won't make that mistake again — vote for Girard
To the editor — I am a family physician trained in public health and I have worked in Yakima for over 25 years caring for patients, teaching future physicians and organizing community-based projects. I voted for Amanda McKinney for commissioner the first time around, thinking her energy would bring...
Letter: Why did you betray the community like that?
To the editor — The business sector and human rights are not at all separate things. They are in fact intricately related, as was often demonstrated during the last several years. How we do business matters. Values matter. The fact that you chose to tell our community to vote...
Selah voters asked to approve $12.7 million public safety building
SELAH, Wash. — Selah voters are being asked to consider a proposition on the ballot that would allow the city to build a new public safety building that would house police, the municipal court and city council. Selah Police Chief Dan Christman said all three have outgrown their current spaces and need an upgrade to be able to do their...
Check This Map of Yakima Gangs Before Walking Late at Night
There used to be a website, Northwest Gangs that would highlight gang areas of any town in the northwest. Unfortunately, that site is no longer around but the maps of Yakima and other area towns still exist. Here's a look at the gang map for Yakima and other surrounding towns.
Drop box watchers seen in Tri-Cities. What they can — and can’t — do under WA law
Benton County election officials urging voters to get ballots in sooner rather than later.
Yakima City Council OKs property tax rate increase of 1%
The Yakima City Council approved a property tax increase of 1% for 2023 after a public hearing Tuesday. Finance Director Jennifer Ferrer-Santa Ines said the 2023 budget was developed assuming a 1% increase. The city is allowed a 1% increase annually without going to voters. The increase was approved by...
Benton, Franklin Counties Get Some of $5.2M Youth Homeless Funding
According to information released by the WA State Department of Commerce, Benton and Franklin Counties, as well as Walla Walla and Yakima, will get HUD money for youth homeless programs. $5.2 million grant from Housing and Urban Development. According to the DOC:. "Asotin, Benton, Franklin, Chelan, Douglas, Cowlitz, Kitsap, Thurston,...
Benton County puts out request for proposal for crisis recovery center
KENNEWICK, Wash. — “It seems like nothing’s happening, nothing’s happening, and then all the sudden it’s just everything’s going to go at once,” Deputy County Administrator with Benton County Matt Rasmussen said. Years in the making, the Behavioral Health Crisis Recovery Center still has a way to go. But, opening up the request for proposal process or ‘RFP’ Rasmussen said,...
Missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima added to WSP's list of missing Indigenous people
A young Indigenous person who is missing from Omak is on the latest Washington State Patrol list missing Indigenous people in Washington. Esmeralda “Kit” Mora, 17, has been missing since April 15, according to the Washington State Patrol list released Monday. But according to the Finding Kit Facebook group, Kit hasn’t been seen since November 2021.
Walla Walla task force finds largest fentanyl haul in region’s history
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted out of the Wenatchee area, Walla Walla detectives and a drug task force landed one of its largest narcotic busts including the most fentanyl pills ever recovered in one bust across the region’s history. According to an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department, a search warrant was...
Yakima Downtown businesses concerned about vandalism, homelessness
YAKIMA, Wash. - Tuesday morning, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray spoke at the Downtown Association of Yakima's public forum, giving community members and business owners a briefing on crime in the city. Chief Murray stated several crime facts included in a crime report and compared crime in the city between...
Yakima Inn Murder Suspect Arrested in Buena
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angela Aguilar at the Yakima Inn on October 21. That's the day the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force received a request from the Yakima Police Department to find and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez. The...
Suspect arrested minutes after robbing Banner Bank
YAKIMA, Wash. - One man was arrested following a robbery at the Banner Bank on the 500 block of W Yakima Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department's Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza. Police were called around 4:53 p.m. after a man reportedly handed a note to the bank teller demanding...
Emphasis Patrols Slowing Yakima Drivers Weekly
Emphasis patrols continue in the city of Yakima until the end of the year and every week the Yakima Police Department posts updates on the number of drivers stopped and ticketed along with crashes that are investigated. The reason for the patrols? Just look around when you're driving. What's the...
Violent Offender Task Force helps arrest suspect for Yakima Inn murder
YAKIMA, Wash. — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder from October 21, when officers with the Yakima Police Department found 31-year-old Angela Aguilar shot to death at the Yakima Inn on N 1st Street. YPD requested assistance that day in arresting the man from...
Greenway Foundation breaks ground for new visitor center
The Yakima Greenway Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, November 4, 2022, for the future Greenway Visitors Center in Sarg Hubbard Park. The Greenway Visitors Center will hold offices for the Greenway Foundation as well as an education center. The Greenway Foundation offices, a playground in Sarg Hubbard Park, 111...
PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest
A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
