Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Charleston cake artist to appear on new season of Food Network's Holiday Wars
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chucktown has its own representative on Season 4 of the Food Network's Holiday Wars, set to debut Sunday evening at 9 p.m. Julie McAllister is the owner of Julie McAllister Cakes. The one-woman company specializes in making delectable treats that look like everyday items, such as a pair of old sneakers, a vase filled with flowers, or even a giant container of mayonnaise.
Charleston City Paper
Spoleto Festival USA welcomes new leadership
Spoleto Festival USA announced Nov. 2 four leadership team additions ahead of its 47th season: lead producer, chief financial officer, chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. “As we look to build upon our institution’s profound legacy, I am thrilled to welcome these talented and accomplished leaders to Spoleto,” said...
Coastal Observer
Stolen bird prints back on display at Hobcaw
Seven rare prints of bird paintings by John James Audubon are back on the wall at Hobcaw Barony for the first time since they were stolen in 2003. “It’s nice to see them,” said Richard Camlin, director of education for the Belle W. Baruch Foundation. “We’re happy to have them back.”
charlestondaily.net
Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
Charleston City Paper
Aaron Hines comes full circle
Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Aaron Hines is stepping into his full potential. The Charleston-native-turned-Texan spoke to the City Paper ahead of the Oct. 28 release of his biggest personal project to date, an EP entitled Love Now Or Later. “I’ve gotten comfortable with who I am as a person, and I’ve...
kiss951.com
South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving
Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it’s such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we’re on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we’re hoping to continue over the years.
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in America
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Widow of slain SC senator sues Facebook, Russian oligarch, says online radicalization led to Charleston massacre
The lawsuit claims Facebook and Russian oligarch Yegeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin are responsible for the nine shooting deaths inside Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015.
Charleston City Paper
Charleston Pride Festival returns this month after hiatus
Charleston Pride Week kicks off Sunday to offer eight days of activities to educate, celebrate, honor and advocate the importance of the Lowcountry’s LBGTQ community. On November 12, Charleston Pride will hold its first free festival in two years. It will be noon to 6 p.m. at The Refinery (1640 Meeting Street Road) and will include a curated selection of live entertainment, a variety of vendors, local food trucks and more.
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations
Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
live5news.com
North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls resigns
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls announced he is resigning from the position with a social media post on Friday afternoon. Smalls, who was named the head coach of the Cougars in February of 2018, spent 5 seasons at North Charleston with a combined record of 12-32.
live5news.com
Charleston Animal Society, Papa Johns team up for ‘takeout dogs’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter and pizza chain are teaming up to highlight shelter dogs looking for a new home. The team-up between Charleston Animal Society and Papa Johns Pizza will distribute flyers featuring adoptable dogs that have been in the shelter for longer than normal. Adopters...
charlestonmag.com
Why sculptor Morgan Kinne, who turns found objects into 3-D treasures, lets her artwork speak for itself
Morgan Kinne perches atop one of her ball-shaped works made of cardboard at her North Charleston home studio. You’ll find no bio or artist’s statement on her website and little explanation on her Instagram posts. When she shows her work, her artist’s statements are abbreviated; the how, what, and why boiled down to three or four sentences. Kinne, who works out of her North Charleston home studio, isn’t being evasive; she just prefers to communicate in other ways. Like ink and paint on plaster, mixed-media works, or sculptures, often so full of texture that it tempts the hands as well as the eyes. “I don’t vocalize well, so I use art as a form of communication,” she explains. “For me, it’s a better medium than words.”
Second round of pandemic relief funds available for Charleston microbusinesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The second round of applications for pandemic relief funds is now open to microbusinesses in Charleston County. Businesses can apply for up to $25,000 in relief funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The funds are meant to target “mom and pop” shops negatively impacted by the […]
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.
This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
North Charleston to cut ribbon on new Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday for a new pedestrian bridge connecting North Charleston’s Riverfront Park and Noisette Creek. The Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge comes amid an effort by the city of North Charleston to expand the greenspace and passive areas of the park on the north side of […]
walterborolive.com
Sad day for the Band of Blue
On last evening we received sad news that one of our Colleton County High School students, Delaine Ford, a Senior and a Band Captain of The Band of Blue passed away unexpectedly. We are deeply saddened by her death and send our condolences to her family and friends. The Colleton...
MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina residents will now have access to free genetic testing thanks to the expansion of a DNA research project at the Medical University of South Carolina. The “In Our DNA SC” project is designed to improve healthcare outcomes and disease prevention through the study of genetics. “MUSC started it because of […]
This Is The Best Sandwich In South Carolina
Food and Wine found the best sandwiches around the country, including this ever-popular bite in South Carolina.
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Community Cheer Floats Around: The Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade
People love parades. They bring community members together in the best kind of way. A celebration of the holidays spills onto businesses and organizations all over town, then spills into our hearts. It’s a togetherness filled with children’s laughter, pride for the town and excitement for what the future holds. There is also an incredible air of gratefulness for what we all collectively enjoy every day that puts the cherry on top—that and Santa Claus, of course!
Comments / 0