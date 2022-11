Amid London, a fluorescent purple nft vending machine has appeared that sells nonfungible tokens for £10 ($11.18) each, prompting cold looks from bystanders. The illuminating device is a modernized version of the first coin-operated device that distributed postcards in the city in the 1880s. It will be open from November 3–4 for the NFT London conference, which brings together the local crypto community for discussions and workshops. It will be located in the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster.

