Before DeSantis could say he kicked migrants out of Florida, he had to pay to fly them in
Documents released this week by the aviation company that helped manage Florida’s $12 million migrant relocation program shed new light on behind-the-scenes dealings as the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, working with the politically connected vendor, wriggled around a requirement that Florida use the money to export Florida migrants — not those living in some other state.
Blue Counties in Florida with the Most Registered Democratic Voters
Florida 2020 Electoral Map with county resultsFlorida Daily. While Republicans maintain an overall registration edge across Florida, there are several counties in the Sunshine State that are considered “dark blue” Democratic Party strongholds.
A woman seeking an abortion in Florida gets a pamphlet containing false information
In 2016, the Florida Department of Health produced “Fetal Development & Alternatives to Terminating a Pregnancy," a pamphlet with depictions of stages of fetal development and information referring prospective abortion clients to Florida Pregnancy Support Services. These services, loosely monitored and often faith-based, are financed by the state to encourage women to carry pregnancies to term. ...
Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?
WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeals decision requiring him to turn over records of migrant flight stunt
As is common, the notice did not detail arguments that the administration will make at the Tallahassee-based appeals court.
Before his battles with the Mouse, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World
The governor continues to score points against the supposedly woke megacorp, but he held his wedding in their park
Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters
The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
DeSantis and the state attorney he ousted: Where the case stands now
As ousted Hillsborough prosecutor Andrew Warren and Gov. Ron DeSantis prepare to square off in a Tallahassee courtroom — in a trial fast-tracked because an elected official’s future hangs in the balance — court filings and judicial rulings are coming at a rapid pace. In the blizzard...
Vote for DeSantis all you want, but stop normalizing hate, anti-Semitism in Florida | Opinion
Fabiola Santiago asks: Why are we tolerating people among us who are intent on giving wings to bigotry?
DeSantis or Crist? What Tampa Bay Latinos say about governor’s race
TAMPA — Some voters are disturbed by the state of the economy and the rising cost of living. Others believe education, health care, and immigration should be top issues for the next governor. But one thing is for sure: Candidates and traditional parties can’t count on Latinos to vote...
By thwarting home rule, Gov. DeSantis hurts renters | Column
I’m a community organizer who believes that people shouldn’t be priced out of their homes and apartments. And we Floridians cannot abide any distractions as the midterm elections loom, because access to affordable and quality housing hangs in the balance. This summer started with some common sense and...
Ron DeSantis Ridicules LGBTQ Students in Mailer to Voters
Ron DeSantis has been accused of deriding LGBTQ people in a mailer attacking Charlie Crist, his opponent in Florida's governor race. The flier, circulated by Floridians on social media, depicted a student wearing makeup and facial hair at their graduation ceremony. A speech bubble drawn next to them said, "Thank you, Joe Biden and Charlie Crist, for making Floridians pay off my student debt."
Florida Republicans DeSantis, Gaetz Add Tens Of Thousands Of New Twitter Followers After Musk Moved In
Anyone who doubted that the pre-Elon Twitter had its thumb heavily on the scale for Democrats can stop wondering. It did. Newsweek reported earlier this week that several prominent Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Gov. Ron DeSantis, both of Florida, got a
Val Demings loses ground to Marco Rubio in Florida Senate race
With a nearly three-decade career in law enforcement, U.S. Rep. Val Demings not that long ago was viewed as the ideal Democratic candidate to topple U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio this year. An upset win by Demings, a former Orlando police chief who was first elected to Congress in 2016, could...
9 things Florida’s election could say about its future
To hear the candidates for governor tell it, Tuesday’s election is about a fight for Florida’s soul. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, and former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a Democrat, have each painted the other as the enemy of freedom — and both swear they have the answer when it comes to individual liberties, health care access, the economy, combatting crime, supporting Florida’s students and more.
NBC News Reporter Yamiche Alcindor Accused Of Illegally Voting In Florida
A conservative group has raised questions about possible election fraud by left-wing reporter Yamiche Alcindor. According to the conservative website The Federalist, the American Accountability Foundation filed a complaint that asserted Alcindor is an active voter in Broward County, even as she admits and
Washington Examiner
Florida state department investigating voter fraud allegations in Orlando
The new Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security investigated a voter fraud allegation in Orange County and has referred the matter to law enforcement for possible prosecution in the alleged ballot harvesting scheme. The Florida Department of State confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the OECS conducted a "preliminary...
As Florida’s governor, Charlie Crist will restore a woman’s right to choose | Opinion
For all the puffery around DeSantis’ cries of a free Florida, he sure has a funny way of showing he cares, Karla Hernandez writes.
More than 3.3 million Florida voting ballots cast
TALLAHASSEE - Nearly 23 percent of Florida's 14.5 million registered voters had cast ballots as of Wednesday morning in next week's general election. Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that 3,304,040 voters had cast mail-in ballots or gone to early voting sites. In all, 1,426,017 Republicans and 1,249,122 Democrats had cast ballots. Also, 583,663 unaffiliated voters and 45,238 third-party voters had cast ballots. The most vote-by-mail ballots had been returned in Miami-Dade, Pinellas, and Palm Beach counties, while Miami-Dade, Broward, and Duval counties led in early voting. "We are expecting substantial turnout here in Leon County and across the state," Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, the president of a statewide supervisors association, said. "We are here to serve the voters, and we are very happy that they are taking part." All counties are required to offer early voting through Saturday, with 18 extending early voting to Sunday. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
