Of all the Valley’s football records, this one seemed destined to be around a while. And it has been. When Prosser’s Kellen Moore threw for 3,606 yards over 10 regular-season games in 2006, it was amazing and not surprising at the same time. Even though it was his own record he broke from the year before, the high-level consistency stood out. Not long before Moore’s arrival, a 360-yard game was one of the best in area history and he averaged that even while coming out of most games after the third quarter.

PROSSER, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO