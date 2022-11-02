Read full article on original website
Letter: Won't make that mistake again — vote for Girard
To the editor — I am a family physician trained in public health and I have worked in Yakima for over 25 years caring for patients, teaching future physicians and organizing community-based projects. I voted for Amanda McKinney for commissioner the first time around, thinking her energy would bring...
Letter: Lipstick doesn't make Newhouse's record any prettier
To the editor — The recent endorsement of Dan Newhouse for Congress in District 4 by the Yakima Herald-Republic is a classic example of putting “lipstick on a pig.”. Newhouse voted no on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (November 2021). This landmark legislation will help struggling families throughout Central Washington by generating hundreds of good-paying jobs and stimulating economic growth.
Letter: Why did you betray the community like that?
To the editor — The business sector and human rights are not at all separate things. They are in fact intricately related, as was often demonstrated during the last several years. How we do business matters. Values matter. The fact that you chose to tell our community to vote...
Letter: At least nobody can tear down this sign
To the editor — I would like to put the following political sign in my yard, but I fear the consequences. I value my yard; and MAGA Republicans can be lawless.
Yakima Inn murder investigation is ongoing; one arrested, charged at this time
YAKIMA – Yakima authorities have arrested a man they believe is involved in the fatal shooting of a woman at the Yakima Inn. Jose Sanchez-Perez, 26, was booked into the Yakima County Jail on charges of murder and kidnapping on October 29. According to court documents, officers with the Yakima Police Department were called to the Yakima Inn, located at...
Letter: Don't we ever learn anything around here?
To the editor — Yakima seems to shun learning. Forget for a moment that Yakima County has the lowest percentage of high school graduates and bachelor’s degrees in the state. Yes, we undervalue education, but we don't even learn from our life experiences. Exhibit A: YH-R just mirrored...
Yakima City Council OKs property tax rate increase of 1%
The Yakima City Council approved a property tax increase of 1% for 2023 after a public hearing Tuesday. Finance Director Jennifer Ferrer-Santa Ines said the 2023 budget was developed assuming a 1% increase. The city is allowed a 1% increase annually without going to voters. The increase was approved by...
Yakima police investigating shooting on West Nob Hill Boulevard
Yakima police are investigating a shooting on West Nob Hill Boulevard. Nob Hill was closed between South 76th and 80th avenues around 3:30 p.m. Friday, the police department said. This story is developing and will be updated.
Gary D. Clayton, 82
Gary Dean Clayton, 82, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Good Samaritan Health Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
Virginia Chapman, 97
Virginia Chapman, 97, of Yakima died Sunday, Oct. 30. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Nancy J. Wray, 81
Nancy Joyce Wray, 81, of Yakima died Monday, Oct. 31, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Thomas M. Hanses, 79
Thomas Michael Hanses, 79, of Yakima died Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Greenway Foundation breaks ground for new visitor center
The Yakima Greenway Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, November 4, 2022, for the future Greenway Visitors Center in Sarg Hubbard Park. The Greenway Visitors Center will hold offices for the Greenway Foundation as well as an education center. The Greenway Foundation offices, a playground in Sarg Hubbard Park, 111...
Michael R. Dellinger, 71
Michael Ron Dellinger, 71, of Ellensburg died Saturday, Oct. 29. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Toppenish, Zillah cruise into 1A state playoffs
It's on to state for Toppenish and Zillah. The SCAC West rivals handled their East crossover opponents convincingly as the Wildcats shut out Connell for the second time this season, 22-0, while the Leopards reeled off six straight touchdowns to pull away from College Place for a 44-21 victory Friday night.
Suzanne A. Lang, 72
Suzanne Adele Lang, 72, of Ellensburg died Monday, Oct. 31. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Skyler Cassel's numbers on the brink of historic
Of all the Valley’s football records, this one seemed destined to be around a while. And it has been. When Prosser’s Kellen Moore threw for 3,606 yards over 10 regular-season games in 2006, it was amazing and not surprising at the same time. Even though it was his own record he broke from the year before, the high-level consistency stood out. Not long before Moore’s arrival, a 360-yard game was one of the best in area history and he averaged that even while coming out of most games after the third quarter.
