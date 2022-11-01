Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Tackling the nurse staffing crisis with virtual care models: best practices from Corewell Health and AvaSure
Because of nursing shortages, many health systems and hospitals are looking at virtual care models to reduce the strain on frontline caregivers. According to Lisbeth Votruba, RN, Chief Clinical Officer AvaSure, recent studies show that 80 percent of hospitals are interested in virtual monitoring or virtual nursing, yet only 2 percent have fully implemented such programs.
beckershospitalreview.com
Youturn Health partners with Sure Med Compliance for behavioral health education program
Youturn Health, a virtual behavioral health support program, has teamed up with Sure Med Compliance, a digital healthcare company for pain management risk mitigation, for a new behavioral health and substance misuse education platform. Sure Med Compliance has launched Perspectives in Care, an electronic patient-reported outcome platform, according to an...
beckershospitalreview.com
Dr. Samuel Katz, co-creator of measles vaccine, dies at 95
Samuel Katz, MD, a prominent virologist and pediatrician who helped create the measles vaccine, died Oct. 31 at age 95, The Washington Post reported. Dr. Katz graduated from Boston-based Harvard Medical School in 1952. He completed his residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Children's Hospital, where he later became a staff member, working alongside John Enders, PhD, an immunologist who won a Nobel Prize in Medicine for his polio research. Drs. Katz and Enders, along with other collaborators, spent more than a decade developing a vaccine for measles, which was licensed in the U.S. in 1963.
beckershospitalreview.com
Jupiter Medical Center names Dr. John Rimmer medical director
Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center named Dr. John Rimmer medical director of its comprehensive breast cancer program. Dr. Rimmer, an oncologist, will lead the program and collaborate with other oncology specialists, according to a Nov. 3 release from the medical center shared with Becker's. The center's program is the first in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Novant Health, Privia Health launch joint venture medical group
Arlington, Va.-based Privia Health has formed a joint venture with Novant Health Enterprises, a division of the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based health system, to launch Privia Medical Group – North Carolina. The medical group aims to support independent providers throughout the state and facilitate the transition to value-based care through a...
Comments / 0