Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
SB Nation
James Harden is out for a month and the Sixers can’t count on Joel Embiid to carry them
Philadelphia sports has been on a hot streak lately, with the Phillies currently in the World Series and only two games away from a title; the Eagles are the only undefeated team left in the NFL and play the Texans on Thursday night (which is really a bye for the Eagles) and the Union are on their way to the MLS Finals. Unfortunately, the latest Philly sports news isn't something anyone will be cheering for.
Tyrese Maxey gives an update on Sixers star big man Joel Embiid
CAMDEN, N.J.–The Philadelphia 76ers are currently dealing with a slew of injuries and health issues as they know that James Harden will be out a month due to a foot injury, but they’re also dealing with Joel Embiid dealing with the flu. The big fella has missed two...
Massive News About Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons will not play in the next two games for the Brooklyn Nets against the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
76ers' Joel Embiid, De'Anthony Melton out Wednesday vs. Wizards
Sixers star center Joel Embiid will miss his second consecutive game against the Wizards on Wednesday with a non-COVID illness, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. According to head coach Doc Rivers, Embiid has the flu. As Pompey notes, Embiid also missed Friday’s game against Toronto with right knee...
Knicks vs. 76ers prediction, player props and odds for Friday, 11/4
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Knicks visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in a contest featuring two teams who have underperformed to start the season. The Knicks are 3-4 and have lost three straight games, while the 76ers are 4-5 and received news on Thursday that James Harden will likely miss a month due to a right foot tendon strain. Friday marks Philly’s first game without the point guard, and our experts have broken down the game.
Why Isn’t James Harden Playing for the Sixers, and When Will He Return to the Court?
James Harden will be out for a month due to a foot injury. The post Why Isn’t James Harden Playing for the Sixers, and When Will He Return to the Court? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
76ers vs. Knicks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The New York Knicks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.14 points per game before their contest Friday. The Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Knicks Injury Report Against The 76ers
The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton (back) not listed for 76ers on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton is set to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Melton was scratched Wednesday night due to a back ailment, leading to a Matisse Thybulle start. However, on the initial injury report for Friday night's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to give it a go.
Comments / 0