weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 12:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Curry County, De Baca County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 12:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Curry County; De Baca County; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern Lincoln County; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Guadalupe County; Quay County; Roosevelt County; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Lincoln County, South Central Mountains, Curry County, De Baca County, Guadalupe County, Quay County, Roosevelt County, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
