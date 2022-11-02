Effective: 2022-11-05 12:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 42 MINUTES AGO