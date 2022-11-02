Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Rappers died of stab and gunshot wounds - inquest
Two rappers died of stab and gunshot wounds after they were attacked at an address in east London last month, a coroner has heard. Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, who rapped as Giddy, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, known as Shifty, were fatally injured in Ilford on 25 October. Coroner Nadia...
BBC
Two men found dead in Edinburgh flats will be 'forever missed'
The families of two men found dead in a block of flats in Edinburgh have said they will be "forever missed". The bodies of Desmond Rowlings, 66, and Derek Johnston, 37, were discovered at Greendykes Road, Craigmillar, last Tuesday. Ian MacLeod, 65, was charged with two counts of murder when...
BBC
Messingham: Murder charge as police name victim
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a property in North Lincolnshire. Officers were called to a house in Elm Way, Messingham, at about 00:40 GMT on Sunday following reports of concern for a woman's safety. Humberside Police said the victim, named as...
BBC
Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules
The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020. Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose...
BBC
Cardiff: Cannabis thief attacked with baseball bat - court
A man was beaten with a baseball bat and brick as he tried to steal plants from a Cardiff cannabis factory, a court heard. Carl Davies was at a "weed house" with Tomasz Waga, who died after he was found with multiple injuries in January 2021. Four defendants deny murder...
BBC
Eastbourne: Police issue appeal after woman raped on beach
Police investigating the rape of a woman on a beach in East Sussex have issued an image of a man they would like to trace. The woman was attacked near the Eastbourne bandstand in Grand Parade in the early hours of 23 October. She is being supported by specially-trained officers...
BBC
Fire crews tackle blaze at shop in Leven
About 60 firefighters tackled a blaze at a shop in Leven in Fife. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent 16 vehicles, including two height appliances, to the scene in the town's High Street when the alarm was raised at 02:06 on Tuesday morning. There were no reports of any...
BBC
Motorcyclist killed in bike club feud in Plymouth, court hears
A van driver killed a motorcyclist when he smashed into him on a main road in a motorbike club feud, a court heard. Bandidos motorbike club member Benjamin Parry, 42, is accused of hitting David Crawford, 59 and dragging his body for a long distance under his vehicle. Mr Parry...
BBC
Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick
Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face. Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court...
BBC
David Ungi: Fugitive extradited from Spain charged with murder
A man extradited from Spain over the shooting of an 18-year-old in Liverpool seven years ago has been charged with his murder. Vincent Waddington was shot at through a car window and rammed off a motorbike in the Garston area in July 2015. David Ungi, 31, who was arrested in...
BBC
Man admits causing baby daughter's brain damage
A man who admitted putting his baby's life in danger by repeatedly shaking her has been given a community sentence. The four-month-old girl suffered life-changing brain damage as a result of his "momentary loss of control". The father, who is from Stirlingshire but cannot be named for legal reasons, shook...
BBC
Wrexham: Man jailed for aiming laser at police helicopter
A man has been jailed for six months for shining a laser at a helicopter. Ian Davies, 58, from Wrexham admitted pointing a laser beam towards an on duty police helicopter last December. Judge Nicola Saffman said the prison sentence would send a "deterrent message" to others and that his...
BBC
Abdirahim Mohamed: Four guilty of murdering man lured to stab death
Four men have been convicted of murdering an 18-year-old man who was ambushed during a fake drug deal. Abdirahim Mohamed was attacked in Melbourne Street, Leicester, on 8 September and died early the next day. Rizwan Gul, 26, Mohammed Hansrod, 30, Israfeel Gul, 28, and Zakir Brant, 26, were all...
BBC
Bonfire night: Police and firefighters attacked with fireworks and petrol bombs
Police officers say they were attacked with fireworks, petrol bombs and a Molotov cocktail in a series of violent bonfire night incidents in Scotland. Two officers in Edinburgh were treated in hospital for head injuries after youths threw bricks at their vehicle. In another incident in the capital 100 youths...
BBC
Dorking crash: Motorcyclist dies in collision with van
A 21-year-old motorcyclist died when his bike crashed with a van. Police said his black Honda motorcycle and a grey Volkswagen Caddy collided on Ranmore Common Road in Dorking, Surrey, just before 16:30 GMT on Friday. It happened at a junction with an unnamed gravel track about half a mile...
BBC
Norfolk woman returns home five months after being fit to leave hospital
A 91-year-old man said it was "lovely" to have his wife home from hospital, five months after she was declared fit to be discharged. Jane Garrett, 90, was admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in April after having a fall. She was fit to leave in May, but...
