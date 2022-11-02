ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Tarkowski backs Man City pair for England squad

Everton centre-back James Tarkowski has backed Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to be part of Gareth Southgate’s plans, provided they are 100% fit. “They were both a massive part of the team that played at the Euros, so if they are fit, they go,” Tarkowski told BBC Radio Manchester.
The Independent

Ireland vs South Africa LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates from autumn international

Ireland will look to lay down a further marker of their World Cup ambitions as they host holders South Africa in their first autumn international in Dublin today.It’s been five years since the nations last met, with Ireland running out as 38-3 winners in 2017, but they will also meet again in next year’s World Cup pool stage. Ireland are still fresh from an historic series victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand last summer and will be among the favourites in France next year. They are building a formidable reputation under Andy Farrell and have become one of...
BBC

P﻿ep has no fears over World Cup stars

W﻿e are one week away from the World Cup break and the number of injuries ruling players out of the tournament in Qatar is growing. N﻿ow is the time players might step off the gas and try to coast their way through matches. Manchester C﻿ity boss Pep Guardiola...
BBC

Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins

Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
BBC

Census: Migration biggest part of England and Wales population rise

The number of people in England and Wales who were born outside the UK has increased by 2.5 million since 2011, latest census data shows. The 2021 survey counted 10 million foreign-born people, among a population of 59.5 million in England and Wales. Of these, India was the most common...
BBC

Merthyr Town eyeing FA Cup 'opportunity' - Ricardo Rees

FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport. Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round. Southern...
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Erling Update, Fulham Preview, and More...

Manchester City Men face Fulham today. The Women matcg up against Reading tomorrow. Sky Blue News has the latest to get you ready for both. Pep Guardiola wants Man City to adapt tactics to stop Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News. Asked if having Haaland...
BBC

Russell Martin: Swansea City boss wants players contracts sorted before his own

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin wants to see new contracts given to players before planning his future. Martin said new contracts for Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning are "the most important thing". Martin's current deal expires in 2024, but he has been in talks with the Championship club about...
BBC

'﻿It's annoying me now' - Antonio bemoans De Gea saves

M﻿ichail Antonio is still scratching his head as to how West Ham left Old Trafford with no points on Sunday and praised a stellar performance from Manchester United keeper David de Gea. I﻿t's not the first time the Spain goalkeeper has excelled against him, as he explained on the...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn’t the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country. From traditional pursuits to worldwide competitions, Qatar increasingly has marketed itself as a host for sports of all sorts. Here’s a look...
BBC

'﻿We earned it' - Moyes happy to give youngsters their chance in Europe

D﻿avid Moyes has praised his players after they became the first team to win all six group games in the Europa Conference League. T﻿he Hammers cruised to a 3-0 victory in Bucharest on Thursday, with Moyes also able to blood a number of youngsters and rest senior players before Sunday's game with Crystal Palace.
BBC

Leicester: Willie Kirk replaces Lydia Bedford as Foxes boss

Leicester manager Lydia Bedford has stepped down as manager with director of women's football Willie Kirk taking over the Women's Super League side. Bedford and her assistant Nicola Williams both depart after the players were informed of the decision on Thursday. Leicester are bottom of the WSL table with no...
BBC

Haaland 'much better' and in line for Fulham return

Erling Haaland is feeling "much better" and could be in line for a return to the Manchester City XI for this weekend's game with Fulham, says Pep Guardiola. T﻿he Manchester City striker missed the wins over Leicester and Sevilla with a bruised foot but Guardiola said the Norway striker was in contention.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USWNT to make first New Zealand trip with January friendlies vs. Football Ferns

For the first time, the U.S. women’s national team is heading to New Zealand. U.S. Soccer has announced a pair of January friendlies for the USWNT against New Zealand, the co-host of the 2023 World Cup along with Australia. After training in New Zealand for six days, the USWNT will face the Football Ferns on January 18 at Sky Stadium in Wellington. The match will kick off at 4 p.m. local time, which will be 10 p.m. ET on January 17 in the United States. The second match will take place at Eden Park in Auckland on January 21 at 4 p.m. local...

Comments / 0

Community Policy