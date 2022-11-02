Read full article on original website
BBC
Tarkowski backs Man City pair for England squad
Everton centre-back James Tarkowski has backed Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to be part of Gareth Southgate’s plans, provided they are 100% fit. “They were both a massive part of the team that played at the Euros, so if they are fit, they go,” Tarkowski told BBC Radio Manchester.
Ireland vs South Africa LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates from autumn international
Ireland will look to lay down a further marker of their World Cup ambitions as they host holders South Africa in their first autumn international in Dublin today.It’s been five years since the nations last met, with Ireland running out as 38-3 winners in 2017, but they will also meet again in next year’s World Cup pool stage. Ireland are still fresh from an historic series victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand last summer and will be among the favourites in France next year. They are building a formidable reputation under Andy Farrell and have become one of...
BBC
Luis Sinisterra: Leeds' Colombia international expected to be out until after World Cup
Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra is expected to be ruled out until after the World Cup with a foot injury, says manager Jesse Marsch. The Colombia international sustained the injury during Leeds' 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in October. The 23-year-old missed his side's Premier League win over Liverpool on...
BBC
Pep has no fears over World Cup stars
We are one week away from the World Cup break and the number of injuries ruling players out of the tournament in Qatar is growing. Now is the time players might step off the gas and try to coast their way through matches. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola...
U.S. women's national soccer team to play two pre-World Cup friendlies in New Zealand
The U.S. women's team will play a pair of friendlies in New Zealand ahead of the 2023 World Cup, which will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
BBC
Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins
Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
New Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho, 18, mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after scoring first goal
Manchester United's emerging star Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for the club in his side's 1-0 Europa League win against Real Sociedad on Thursday.
BBC
Census: Migration biggest part of England and Wales population rise
The number of people in England and Wales who were born outside the UK has increased by 2.5 million since 2011, latest census data shows. The 2021 survey counted 10 million foreign-born people, among a population of 59.5 million in England and Wales. Of these, India was the most common...
BBC
Merthyr Town eyeing FA Cup 'opportunity' - Ricardo Rees
FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport. Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round. Southern...
BBC
FA Cup: Kevin Horlock hopes Needham Market can upset the odds against Burton Albion
Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock knows all about big occasions. It is hard to imagine Manchester City were once in the third tier of English football - but that was the situation back in 1998-99. They were 2-0 down to Gillingham at Wembley in front of 76,000 fans in that...
BBC
Liam Rosenior: Hull City boss says return to the club as head coach gave him goosebumps
Newly-appointed Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior said his return to the club gave him goosebumps. The 38-year-old spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player and signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Shota Arveladze on Thursday. Rosenior started the season in interim charge of League One side Derby...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Erling Update, Fulham Preview, and More...
Manchester City Men face Fulham today. The Women matcg up against Reading tomorrow. Sky Blue News has the latest to get you ready for both. Pep Guardiola wants Man City to adapt tactics to stop Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News. Asked if having Haaland...
BBC
Russell Martin: Swansea City boss wants players contracts sorted before his own
Swansea City head coach Russell Martin wants to see new contracts given to players before planning his future. Martin said new contracts for Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning are "the most important thing". Martin's current deal expires in 2024, but he has been in talks with the Championship club about...
BBC
'It's annoying me now' - Antonio bemoans De Gea saves
Michail Antonio is still scratching his head as to how West Ham left Old Trafford with no points on Sunday and praised a stellar performance from Manchester United keeper David de Gea. It's not the first time the Spain goalkeeper has excelled against him, as he explained on the...
EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn’t the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country. From traditional pursuits to worldwide competitions, Qatar increasingly has marketed itself as a host for sports of all sorts. Here’s a look...
Cautious optimism surrounds Arsenal's resurgence with fans uniting behind Mikel Arteta
It's all looking very positive at Arsenal football club this season.
BBC
'We earned it' - Moyes happy to give youngsters their chance in Europe
David Moyes has praised his players after they became the first team to win all six group games in the Europa Conference League. The Hammers cruised to a 3-0 victory in Bucharest on Thursday, with Moyes also able to blood a number of youngsters and rest senior players before Sunday's game with Crystal Palace.
BBC
Leicester: Willie Kirk replaces Lydia Bedford as Foxes boss
Leicester manager Lydia Bedford has stepped down as manager with director of women's football Willie Kirk taking over the Women's Super League side. Bedford and her assistant Nicola Williams both depart after the players were informed of the decision on Thursday. Leicester are bottom of the WSL table with no...
BBC
Haaland 'much better' and in line for Fulham return
Erling Haaland is feeling "much better" and could be in line for a return to the Manchester City XI for this weekend's game with Fulham, says Pep Guardiola. The Manchester City striker missed the wins over Leicester and Sevilla with a bruised foot but Guardiola said the Norway striker was in contention.
USWNT to make first New Zealand trip with January friendlies vs. Football Ferns
For the first time, the U.S. women’s national team is heading to New Zealand. U.S. Soccer has announced a pair of January friendlies for the USWNT against New Zealand, the co-host of the 2023 World Cup along with Australia. After training in New Zealand for six days, the USWNT will face the Football Ferns on January 18 at Sky Stadium in Wellington. The match will kick off at 4 p.m. local time, which will be 10 p.m. ET on January 17 in the United States. The second match will take place at Eden Park in Auckland on January 21 at 4 p.m. local...
