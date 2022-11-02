Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin: The Next Crypto to Explode Like the Ripple and Binance Projects
Ever since the advent of cryptocurrency, the world has witnessed many crypto projects with distinctive features. Some have inspired the emergence of other cryptos, advancing the strengths of their precursors. Others have become extinct due to the diversity of users’ interests and occasional volatility. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is...
bitcoinist.com
Learn Why IMPT is Leading the Next Gen of Crypto Tokens: Sustainability at its Core
Presales tell a lot about the growth potential of a project. The latest presale to take the crypto market by storm is IMPT. The Web3 sustainability project has already secured $12,047,562.37 out of its $25,980,000 target and is clearly on the road to an early sell-out. According to leading crypto publications, it is the next 100X crypto.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Trading Without Commissions? New Fidelity Product Delivers It
Fidelity Investment will launch a new crypto trading product for retail investors in the United States. The firm has been launching new products and offerings to offer its clients exposure to Bitcoin and crypto across multiple options. Per a report from CNBC, the firm will launch a commission-free crypto trading...
bitcoinist.com
Blockchain Gaming Giant Releases Its Utility-Centric Cryptocurrency Token
[Hong Kong] October 25, 2022 – Catheon Gaming, the leading blockchain video gaming giant, is excited to announce the release of its cryptocurrency token, $CATHEON. The $CATHEON token is a universal governance and utility token that will underpin the entire Catheon Gaming ecosystem, which serves players the most comprehensive and exhilarating web3 gaming experience to date.
bitcoinist.com
5 Best Tools for Crypto Traders to Use to Maximize Profits
The rapidly-evolving nature of the crypto market means the need for effective analytical tools is greater than ever. Thankfully, there is now an abundance of providers that offer these tools, ensuring traders and investors have the information they require to be successful in the market. With that in mind, this...
bitcoinist.com
How XRP Will Perform This November – Crashing? Winning?
XRP managed to reach $0.53 on October 10 but was unable to hold that position as the crypto declined over the next few days. The Ripple Labs-created altcoin failed to capitalize on the October 25 crypto market mini rally to revisit that particular price zone as it struggled to keep up with the likes of Dogecoin, Solana, Cardano and even Shiba Inu in tallying significant gains during that time.
bitcoinist.com
How Would Rocketize Token Bring A Change? A Brief Insight Into How Dogecoin And Apecoin Work
The idea of decentralized finance has seeped into many industries on the planet. As if that wasn’t enough, the concept now seems to step out of the earth and touch space – that’s what Rocketize Token (JATO) promises its audience. The ultimate objective of Rocketize Token (JATO) is to bring a new version of the Defi, and the agenda behind this mission is to make a mark and leave everyone stunned with what it has got!
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List NEOKOREA Coin (NKC) on November 4, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NEOKOREA Coin (NKC) on November 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NKC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on November 4, 2022. Utilizing the...
bitcoinist.com
Why Crypto Exchange Coinbase Is Bidding Farewell To Its Chief Product Officer
Coinbase was among the crypto companies that downsized its manpower this year due to prolonged bearish market trend and recession. It can be recalled that sometime in June, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Armstrong announced via Twitter that the exchange platform would lay off 18% of its workforce to offset potential additional losses because of the broader market downturn.
bitcoinist.com
Santander UK Bank Puts Monthly Limit On Transactions To Crypto Exchanges
Santander UK has put a per transaction limit as well as a total monthly restriction on the amount that users can transfer to crypto exchanges. Santander UK Bank Says Investing In Crypto Can Be High Risk. The United Kingdom branch of the banking giant Banco Santander yesterday posted a notification...
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List xSPECTAR on November 4, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 2, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list xSPECTAR on November 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the xSPECTAR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on November 4, 2022. Aiming to be the...
bitcoinist.com
Coinbase Wallet Support for Liquid Staking Comes to Ankr
Coinbase Wallet users can now connect directly to the Ankr Staking platform, providing an opportunity to earn a yield on their Web 3 assets. Ankr, an innovative Web 3 infrastructure provider, has recently announced their full integration of Coinbase Wallet into their development. This partnership allows Coinbase Wallet users to actively stake their funds via Ankr’s Liquid Staking. Any funds held in a user’s Web 3 wallet can now be used to gain passive income via liquidity staking.
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Network Posts 100% Price Increase During Q4, Why Cronos Holders Are Begining To Rotate Profits
Crypto continues to outperform traditional markets, and many hedge fund managers forecast a stagnant ten-year period for equities. Institutional money has already begun jumping ship and flowing into digital assets. Within the crypto space, Oryen Network, an outstanding passive income play, has attracted the attention of Cronos holders. And many...
bitcoinist.com
Moss Boss: How Moss Helps Web3 Projects Tap Into Their Communities
The world of work is changing. Organizations from large corporations to burgeoning collectives are looking into web3, DAOs, and tokenized economies as their future foundational finance and governance structures. Token-ownership puts ownership and community into the hands of holders. Organizations can then leverage the blockchain to reward and engage them far more effectively than through traditional channels. Web3 promises to create sweeping change in the influencer and creator economies. Decentralized communities are more diverse, engage more, and mobilize easier.
bitcoinist.com
Snowfall Protocol Is Set To Lead As Casper and Apecoin Lag Behind!
Cryptocurrencies are in the news lately, and for good reasons. Many cryptocurrencies in the crypto verse are worth watching, but market experts have listed some top tokens to keep on your watchlist. Casper (CSPR) and Apecoin (APE), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) were all trending upwards but right now, while these...
bitcoinist.com
Will Ethereum (ETH) Crash? Buy The Dip Or Invest In The Hideaways?
Ethereum (ETC) is the second-best coin in the market, next to Bitcoin (BTC). The coin has experienced bullish trends in the past month, but will it maintain its standing? This doesn’t seem to be the case, as crypto analysts forecast that ETH will fall to the $700 to $800 price range, down from a high of around $1,600.
bitcoinist.com
New To The Crypto Market? Buy Dogeliens, 1inch, And Solana For Potential High Returns
The coin market comprises over 20,000 cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap. Therefore, researching profitable ones to buy could be a lot of work for beginners. However, we have some good news. Cryptocurrencies like Dogeliens (DOGET), 1inch (1INCH), and Solana (SOL) have the potential to keep you afloat in the crypto market and also give you high returns.
bitcoinist.com
With Cryptos Becoming Less Volatile Than Stock Indexes, Using Trading Tools like Dash 2 Trade is going to Become a Need.
The cryptocurrency volatility is starting to cool off to a level where it has finally become less volatile than stock indexes. The last few months might have been boring for crypto traders, but they’ve experienced less downside exposure compared to traditional assets. As a result of the low volatility,...
bitcoinist.com
The Inaugural Rootstock Summit Emphasizes The Appeal Of “Built On Bitcoin”
The upcoming Rootstock Summit marks a crucial milestone for Bitcoin’s second-layer virtual machine. It will also help the Rootstock brand to realign its industry position and help advance the rollout of more programmable solutions on the leading cryptocurrency network. Rootstock Summit Is A Big Event. When people think of...
bitcoinist.com
Unlike Solana, And Bitcoin Cash, Big Eyes Coin Controls Crypto’s Further Decline Into The Bear Market
NFTs are currently the hotcake of the crypto industry. Following the NFT launch in 2021, crypto enthusiasts welcomed this new addition with open hands and were excited at the idea of making extra profits. This goes further to prove that earning profits is not a one-way market with cryptocurrency as there are several lucrative options embedded in this industry. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is joining the league of NFT cryptocurrency projects to add more value to its development. Solana (SOL) is also a part of this budding market with its deflationary NFTs. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) on the other hand functions as an alternative to the first pioneer coin, Bitcoin, in order to promote a network that is faster and cheaper.
Comments / 0