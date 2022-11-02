Stanford University is reviewing its safety procedures after a man was caught living illegally in dorms, school says

This time a Democrat has stepped forward on UC Berkeley’s Jewish Free Zones. He’s also pretty much the only pro-Israel Jewish Democrat left in Congress. “This unacceptable decision comes at a time where antisemitic speech and incidents are on the rise in California and across the country – with antisemitic incidents in 2021 hitting the highest amount ever recorded in the United States. California ranked the third highest in number of antisemitic incidents last year, which of course includes the shocking incident in Spring of 2021 where several people waving Palestinian flags beat diners in a Los Angeles sushi restaurant while chanting “death to Jews” and “Free Palestine.” There have also notably been a flurry of antisemitic incidents across Los Angeles just this week and in Berkeley over the summer,” Rep. Brad Sherman’s statement reads.

