Stanford University is reviewing its safety procedures after a man was caught living illegally in dorms, school says

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
Legendary NFL Executive DiesNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water CompanyDianaSan Francisco, CA
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for monthsMark StarStanford, CA
Related
Alabama man removed from Stanford University campus after squatting in dorms for 10 months
STANFORD, Calif. — An Alabama man, who posed as a Stanford University student for nearly a year, was removed from the California campus Thursday night after officials determined he had squatted in at least five different dorms over the past 10 months. According to The Stanford Daily, a resident...
A man pretended to be a student at Stanford. He got away with it for nearly a year
An Alabama man pretending to be a student at Stanford University was found to have been living in campus dorms for nearly 10 months, according to school officials.
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for months
Some people are always fond of crossing their limits. It makes no sense to live in dorms if you are not a college or university student. But some people don't take it seriously and think that they can cheat on everyone forever.
NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher
A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony
A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
Majority of Americans support banning the consideration of race during college admissions: Poll
A new poll released by the Washington Post shows that 63% of American adults surveyed support banning the consideration of race during college admissions. The poll, conducted by The Washington Post and George Mason University, asked adults about racial diversity programs on American college campuses. When asked, "Would you support...
Trinity College students respond to removal of Blue Line flag: 'They had BLM flags, why don't we put up some'
Two college students who posted a viral video of an alleged unidentified faculty member removing a Thin Blue Line flag and an American flag emblazoned with the Gadsden symbol – resurrected to ubiquity by the Tea Party – joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to react to the incident. Finn...
CNBC
These are the 10 best colleges in the U.S.—and there isn't one public school on the list
The U.S. News released its annual ranking of the best national universities. The list has a mix of schools — including public and private — that offer a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs. It also offers details about the cost of tuition and fees for the...
Parents clashing with schools over student cellphone bans
As schools attempt to keep cellphones at bay, the most vocal pushback doesn't always come from students. In some cases, it's from parents.
newsnationnow.com
Professor: Diversity hurt by race-neutral college admissions
(NewsNation) — Conservative justices on the Supreme Court signaled Monday that they are ready to end the use of race in college admissions, a practice known as affirmative action. The policies were enacted by universities as a way to build diverse student bodies, and in 2003, the Supreme Court...
The Jewish Press
Congressman Urges Berkeley to Cut Off Cash to “Jewish Free Zones” Groups
This time a Democrat has stepped forward on UC Berkeley’s Jewish Free Zones. He’s also pretty much the only pro-Israel Jewish Democrat left in Congress. “This unacceptable decision comes at a time where antisemitic speech and incidents are on the rise in California and across the country – with antisemitic incidents in 2021 hitting the highest amount ever recorded in the United States. California ranked the third highest in number of antisemitic incidents last year, which of course includes the shocking incident in Spring of 2021 where several people waving Palestinian flags beat diners in a Los Angeles sushi restaurant while chanting “death to Jews” and “Free Palestine.” There have also notably been a flurry of antisemitic incidents across Los Angeles just this week and in Berkeley over the summer,” Rep. Brad Sherman’s statement reads.
Are Asian American college applicants at a disadvantage? Supreme Court debate stirs fear
The U.S. Supreme Court hearings on affirmative action this week highlighted widespread fears among Asian Americans that they face bias in selective college admissions.
Comments / 0