BBC
Serious Birmingham fire engulfs 300 tonnes of scrap metal
An estimated 300 tonnes of scrap metal have been consumed in a fire at a recycling centre. Eight crews from West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) were called to Bordesley Green Road in Birmingham at about 04:45 GMT. Nearby Landor Street has been closed while 38 firefighters tackle the blaze, with...
BBC
Crash survivor realised minibus was on wrong side of road
A survivor of a crash that claimed five lives has told a court he realised their vehicle was on the wrong carriageway before "a terrible impact". Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid, Evalyn Collie, Frances Saliba and Lorenzo Ciociola by driving dangerously on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Cassius Turvey: Aboriginal boy's killing puts spotlight on racism in Australia
Three weeks ago, Aboriginal teenager Cassius Turvey was walking home from his Perth school with friends when a stranger allegedly pulled up in a utility vehicle and told the group to run. What happened next has shocked Australia and posed hard questions, many say, about pervasive racism in the country.
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Dad complained about mould before boy's death, court told
A father whose son died after developing breathing problems had complained to a housing association about mould in his family's flat, an inquest has been told. Awaab Ishak died shortly after his second birthday in December 2020. Rochdale Coroners' Court heard Faisal Abdullah called Rochdale Boroughwide Housing many times about...
BBC
Kostroma: Deadly fire in Russian bar started by 'flare gun'
A fire in a bar in the Russian city of Kostroma has killed at least 13 people. Authorities say it may have begun when a drunk customer at the nightclub fired a flare gun on the dance floor, Russian media report. The fire reportedly spread when parts of the lighting...
BBC
As it happened: Sebastian Kalinowski killers jailed for life
That concludes our live coverage of the sentencing of Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski. Thank you for joining us. WATCH: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teenage son. Mrs Justice Lambert imposed 39-year minimum terms on Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski for the murder of 15-year-old Sebastian Kalinowski. It was...
BBC
Man, 39, charged with attempted murder and rape
A man has been charged with raping and attempting to murder a woman who was found with life-threatening injuries in west London. Ramazan Mukalazi, 39, is accused of leaving the woman, in her 60s, injured in Martindale Road, Hounslow. She was found at about 06:00 GMT on Wednesday. Mr Mukalazi,...
BBC
Bude: Car ping-pongs into nine vehicles say witnesses
Nine cars were damaged when a car "ping-ponged" down a residential street in Cornwall. It happened when a car crashed into vehicles in Victoria Avenue, Bude, on Wednesday evening, said eyewitnesses. Cars were shunted into each other and nurse Clare White called it a "night of carnage". Devon and Cornwall...
BBC
Elaina Rose Aziz: Two face charges over baby girl's death
Two people are to face charges following the death of a baby girl in Nuneaton two years ago, police said. One-year-old Elaina Rose Aziz died in hospital after she was found in cardiac arrest at a house in Top Knot Close in November 2020. A woman, 27 and man, 37,...
BBC
Telford man admits killing neighbour found dead in garden
A man has admitted killing his neighbour who was found dead in a communal garden. The body of Mark Espley, 52, was found on 18 June at property on Fowler Close in Wellington, Telford, police said. John Walker, 65, of Fowler Close, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter at...
BBC
Rape investigation launched in Bristol after woman attacked
A rape investigation has been launched after a woman was attacked after a night out. The woman, aged in her 20s, had been at a bar in Bristol and was on her way home when she was approached by a man in Denmark Street. Avon and Somerset Police said the...
BBC
Police call handler Joshua Tilt admits sharing photo of teenager's body
A police call handler has admitted sharing a picture of a teenager's body after he had been hit by a train. Joshua Tilt, 31, who worked for British Transport Police (BTP), is thought to have shared the image of 18-year-old Lewis Williams, from Slough, on WhatsApp. Tilt, of Barley Green,...
BBC
Manchester Arena victim John Atkinson could have survived attack
The family of a Manchester Arena bombing victim have said he was "totally failed at every stage" after a report found he might have lived but for flaws in the emergency response. Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said it was likely that the emergency services' "inadequacies" had prevented 28-year-old John...
BBC
Driver banned for speeding past police at 136mph on M4
A driver who sped past police at 136mph (218kmh) on a motorway has been banned from driving. Vasile Lucut was spotted travelling at nearly twice the speed limit by a police traffic unit patrolling the M4 in Wiltshire on 20 September. The 26-year-old, from Bridgwater in Somerset, was given a...
BBC
Man suffered life-changing injuries in Ilfracombe crash
A car driver suffered life-changing leg injuries in a crash with a lorry on Thursday, police have said. The incident happened at about 06:45 GMT and involved two vehicles on the A361 near Mullacott Cross, Ilfracombe. Devon and Cornwall Police said it involved a blue Renault Grand Scenic and a...
BBC
Itaewon crush: The policeman who tried to stop Seoul's Halloween disaster
Kim Baek-gyeom is still visibly shaken by what he saw on Saturday night in Seoul's Itaewon district. An assistant inspector in the South Korean capital, he was on duty that night. "We had received a report of an altercation in the area, so I arrived at the scene between 10.10pm...
BBC
Italian driver on trial over death of five people in Moray crash
A driver from Italy has gone on trial accused of causing a crash that killed five people in Moray. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, allegedly fell asleep at the wheel of a vehicle and collided with another car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018. He is accused of causing the...
BBC
Teenagers attacked after Halloween party
Police are investigating after a group of 16-year-olds were assaulted on their way home from a Halloween party in Leicestershire. Three boys and a girl were walking near The Lime Tree pub, in Cambridge Road, Whetstone, at about 22:45 GMT on Monday when they were attacked by an older group.
BBC
Kyra King: Parents charged over dog attack baby death
The parents of a three-month-old girl killed by the family's pet dog have been charged by police in connection with her death. Kyra King was attacked on 6 March in the car park at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire. Karen Alcock, 41, and Vince King, 54, are accused...
BBC
Family pays tribute to man killed in Birmingham hit-and-run
The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash have said they are "heartbroken and devastated". Philip Dale died at the scene near the junction of Heybarnes Road and Farmer Road in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, just after 23:00 GMT on 1 November. West Midlands Police said the driver of...
