Shania Twain is back with her brand new "Queen of Me Tour," and it's coming to Syracuse on July 8th at the Lakeview Amphitheater. Tickets don't go public until Tomorrow at 10 AM, but you can get presale tickets now. You can access her presale tickets right now by going to her website and using code: SUMMER. From there, you can secure your tickets early and make sure you're right in the center of the action.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO