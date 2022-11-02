Read full article on original website
CNY Zoos Prepare for Christmas
Zoos across upstate New York are preparing for the Holidays, each being a bit unique in the way they do it. Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is bringing back its Holiday Nights, Fridays, and Saturdays from December 2 to December 17, 5 PM to 8 PM every night. It is a bit more than your average light show. There will also be carolers, ice carving demonstrations, campfires, and visits from Santa Claus. There will also be stilt walkers from CircOvation and local PTech students will be decorating the zoo.
Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale
A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
Where’s the Mouse? Inside the Abandoned New Hartford Chuck E. Cheese
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. What became of everyone's favorite pizza-peddling, slightly-creepy animatronic mouse?. The building where Chuck E. Cheese and his house band rocked every single night (with no time off)...
Yellow Paint? No! It’s Actually a Living Thing in Upstate New York
What you might think is just a yellow paint splotch or mustard, is actually alive in New York!. Have you ever been walking through your woods and seen this? It wouldn't make any sense for a painter to be way out in the woods. Unless someone is marking trees or trying to be Bob Ross that is.
Utica’s Gaetano Construction Acquired by Rochester Company
After more than 60 years of service as a Utica based construction company, Gaetano Construction has been acquired by the Pike Construction Company is Rochester. The announcement comes just weeks after Charles Gaetano, the company's founder, passed away at the age of 99. "Pike was interested in establishing a Central...
New Utica App Rewards You for Shopping Local, Launches Today
Finally a smartphone app that rewards you for shopping local!. Taking its lead from national stores & restaurants that offer customers rewards for continued purchases, the Utica Proud app is taking that model and applying it locally. The app hopes to push more business toward smaller "mom & pop" establishments that make up the backbone of our great city.
Pokémon Go to the Utica Zoo! Fun Event is Back for the Fall Season
Grab your phone and get your friends ready to Catch Em' All in Utica this fall. Following the success they had over the summer, the Utica Zoo is back with yet another fun event for everyone. They are holding a Pokémon GO Community Day on November 5th that anyone can participate in, all you need is your phone.
With mounting debt, a CNY brewery loses its founder and faces an uncertain future
Hamilton, N.Y. — The owner and co-founder of Good Nature Farm Brewery near Hamilton has turned the operation over to a court-appointed receiver after finding herself unable to pay a mortgage debt. The future of the brewery and tasting room at 1727 State Route 12B south of Hamilton is...
What’s the Progress of the New Brewery at Boonville’s Hulbert House?
It looks like Woodland Farm Brewery's new taproom at the historic Hulbert House in Boonville is close to opening. According to a post on Woodland Farm Brewery at the Hulbert House Facebook page, the company is now hiring cooks and bartenders:. Woodland owner Keith Redhead remains optimistic that the new...
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
This Central New York Restaurant’s Calzone Received A National Honor
We all know New York state is the best when it comes to pizza. But what about other Italian dishes? Is it safe to say we know what we're doing in the department too?. One restaurant here in Central New York can, as they not only have award winning pizza, but now award winning calzones.
LIVE NOW: Shania Twain Syracuse Presale Tickets
Shania Twain is back with her brand new "Queen of Me Tour," and it's coming to Syracuse on July 8th at the Lakeview Amphitheater. Tickets don't go public until Tomorrow at 10 AM, but you can get presale tickets now. You can access her presale tickets right now by going to her website and using code: SUMMER. From there, you can secure your tickets early and make sure you're right in the center of the action.
Rabid Skunk Confirmed in Forestport
A skunk in the town of Forestport has tested positive for rabies. The Oneida County Health Department says the lab result was confirmed by the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center. One person was exposed to the animal and has received post exposure treatment. Health officials say signs...
Winning $20K Lottery Ticket Sold at CNY Wegmans, 2 Mega Millions Winners at Same Store
6-14-18-25-27 The winning ticket was purchased at the Wegmans in Onondaga County located on Oswego Road in Liverpool. It is worth $20,611.50. There were two winning Mega Millions tickets sold in New York for the Tuesday, November 1 drawing, and both came from the same store in Long Island. The...
Rome Toddler, 3, Killed in CNY Crash
A three-year-old girl from Rome was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Otsego County. New York State Police say the toddler was among seven people, including five kids, who were traveling in an SUV on Frost Hill Road in the town of Plainfield on Wednesday night. Shortly before 9:00 p.m., troopers say the vehicle went off the roadway, hit an embankment and partially overturned, but what caused the accident is unclear.
Central NY superintendent ‘temporarily away’; school board and officials are silent
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Sandy Creek school officials notified staff late last week the district’s superintendent “will be temporarily away from the district,” according to an email shared with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Neither school officials nor school board leaders have responded to multiple requests this...
Names released in fatal Otsego County crash
Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.
One Lucky Lottery Player Holding $2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Utica
One lucky lottery player is holding a $2 million Powerball ticket that was sold in Utica, New York. No one hit the $1 billion Powerball jackpot but two winning tickets were sold in New York - a million-dollar ticket in Westchester County and a $2 million winner from Oneida County.
Troopers release name of Central NY toddler killed in car crash; 6 others taken to hospital
Plainfield, N.Y. — Troopers have released the name of a 3-year-old from Central New York who was killed in a car crash in Otsego County Wednesday. Amina Estrada, of Rome, was pronounced dead after the crash on Forest Hill Road in the town of Plainfield after a 2004 Ford Expedition struck an embankment and partially overturned around 8:54 p.m., troopers said in a news release.
3-year-old killed in Otsego County crash
Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.
