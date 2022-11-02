Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Charleston cake artist to appear on new season of Food Network's Holiday Wars
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chucktown has its own representative on Season 4 of the Food Network's Holiday Wars, set to debut Sunday evening at 9 p.m. Julie McAllister is the owner of Julie McAllister Cakes. The one-woman company specializes in making delectable treats that look like everyday items, such as a pair of old sneakers, a vase filled with flowers, or even a giant container of mayonnaise.
jambands
Al Schnier Unites Members of moe., The Disco Biscuits, The Reckoning and More for Concert at Charleston Pour House
Al Schnier has shared plans to perform at Charleston Pour House in Charleston, S.C., on Dec. 2. The upcoming show has been billed as Al Schnier and Friends and will see the moe. guitarist, share the stage with a former member of Yonder Mountain String Band as well as individuals from The Disco Biscuits, Lureto and The Reckoning. — The roster includes longtime friends and collaborators who have worked with Schnier throughout his extensive decades-long career with the Buffalo, N.Y.-based jammers. In addition, Al Schnier and Friends feature the namesake’s moe. bandmate, Jim Loughlin, who will join fellow industry mainstays, The Disco Biscuits’ Aron Magner.
Charleston City Paper
Spoleto Festival USA welcomes new leadership
Spoleto Festival USA announced Nov. 2 four leadership team additions ahead of its 47th season: lead producer, chief financial officer, chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. “As we look to build upon our institution’s profound legacy, I am thrilled to welcome these talented and accomplished leaders to Spoleto,” said...
walterborolive.com
Sad day for the Band of Blue
On last evening we received sad news that one of our Colleton County High School students, Delaine Ford, a Senior and a Band Captain of The Band of Blue passed away unexpectedly. We are deeply saddened by her death and send our condolences to her family and friends. The Colleton...
live5news.com
North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls resigns
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls announced he is resigning from the position with a social media post on Friday afternoon. Smalls, who was named the head coach of the Cougars in February of 2018, spent 5 seasons at North Charleston with a combined record of 12-32.
Charleston City Paper
Charleston Pride Festival returns this month after hiatus
Charleston Pride Week kicks off Sunday to offer eight days of activities to educate, celebrate, honor and advocate the importance of the Lowcountry’s LBGTQ community. On November 12, Charleston Pride will hold its first free festival in two years. It will be noon to 6 p.m. at The Refinery (1640 Meeting Street Road) and will include a curated selection of live entertainment, a variety of vendors, local food trucks and more.
This Is The Best Sandwich In South Carolina
Food and Wine found the best sandwiches around the country, including this ever-popular bite in South Carolina.
charlestondaily.net
Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in America
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Widow of slain Rev. Clementa Pinckney sues Facebook, Russian oligarch, says online radicalization led to Charleston massacre
CBS 42 reached out to Meta for comment but has not yet heard back.
live5news.com
Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Caroline’s Aloha Bar, Philly’s, and Ladles Soups West Ashley all announced closings over the past two weeks after the three restaurants were open for ten years or longer. The decision to close includes personal reasons for some businesses, but all three were dealing...
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations
Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Community Cheer Floats Around: The Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade
People love parades. They bring community members together in the best kind of way. A celebration of the holidays spills onto businesses and organizations all over town, then spills into our hearts. It’s a togetherness filled with children’s laughter, pride for the town and excitement for what the future holds. There is also an incredible air of gratefulness for what we all collectively enjoy every day that puts the cherry on top—that and Santa Claus, of course!
live5news.com
Local bar gives back to young women in need
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Big John’s Tavern is paying homage to its past unique ceiling decorations by donating to Florence Crittenton Programs, an organization that provides services to women in need. In 2020, Christopher Houston and his three partners purchased and restored Big John’s Tavern. As a customer...
Taurid meteor shower visible over Charleston Friday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Keep your eye on the sky, Lowcountry! The Taurid meteor shower, which runs annually between September and December, will peak over Charleston the night of Nov. 4 and into the morning of Nov. 5 Taurid is a long-running, low-rate meteor shower that produces about five to ten meteors per hour. But, Storm […]
kiss951.com
College Students Facing Mold Issues at Colleges Across South Carolina
In the past few years, things have seemed to go from bad to worse when it comes to college students and their problems. When you head off to college, the joy and excitement of being on your own for the first time and moving into a dorm can be so exciting. But for some students across the state, there has been an even bigger issue to face… MOLD! The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina is calling it “Mold U.”
Summerville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Summerville. The Conway High School football team will have a game with Summerville High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. The Ashley Ridge High School football team will have a game with Cane Bay High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Charleston to Savannah
If you're traveling from Charleston, South Carolina to Savannah, Georgia, why not take your time to experience all the amazing sights along the way? These two detours are perfect for travelers looking to get better acquainted with beautiful South Carolina and Georgia. This road trip from Charleston to Savannah will...
North Charleston to cut ribbon on new Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday for a new pedestrian bridge connecting North Charleston’s Riverfront Park and Noisette Creek. The Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge comes amid an effort by the city of North Charleston to expand the greenspace and passive areas of the park on the north side of […]
Charleston City Paper
Experience omakase dining in Charleston
The Japanese word “omakase” is traditionally associated with sushi and Japanese cuisine. The more common American equivalent is something like a chef’s table or tasting menu. “Essentially omakase just means ‘leave it up to you, up to the chef,’” said Chris Schoedler, co-owner and chef of Sushi-Wa...
Comments / 0