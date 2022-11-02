ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Charleston cake artist to appear on new season of Food Network's Holiday Wars

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chucktown has its own representative on Season 4 of the Food Network's Holiday Wars, set to debut Sunday evening at 9 p.m. Julie McAllister is the owner of Julie McAllister Cakes. The one-woman company specializes in making delectable treats that look like everyday items, such as a pair of old sneakers, a vase filled with flowers, or even a giant container of mayonnaise.
CHARLESTON, SC
jambands

Al Schnier Unites Members of moe., The Disco Biscuits, The Reckoning and More for Concert at Charleston Pour House

Al Schnier has shared plans to perform at Charleston Pour House in Charleston, S.C., on Dec. 2. The upcoming show has been billed as Al Schnier and Friends and will see the moe. guitarist, share the stage with a former member of Yonder Mountain String Band as well as individuals from The Disco Biscuits, Lureto and The Reckoning. — The roster includes longtime friends and collaborators who have worked with Schnier throughout his extensive decades-long career with the Buffalo, N.Y.-based jammers. In addition, Al Schnier and Friends feature the namesake’s moe. bandmate, Jim Loughlin, who will join fellow industry mainstays, The Disco Biscuits’ Aron Magner.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Spoleto Festival USA welcomes new leadership

Spoleto Festival USA announced Nov. 2 four leadership team additions ahead of its 47th season: lead producer, chief financial officer, chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. “As we look to build upon our institution’s profound legacy, I am thrilled to welcome these talented and accomplished leaders to Spoleto,” said...
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Sad day for the Band of Blue

On last evening we received sad news that one of our Colleton County High School students, Delaine Ford, a Senior and a Band Captain of The Band of Blue passed away unexpectedly. We are deeply saddened by her death and send our condolences to her family and friends. The Colleton...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls resigns

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls announced he is resigning from the position with a social media post on Friday afternoon. Smalls, who was named the head coach of the Cougars in February of 2018, spent 5 seasons at North Charleston with a combined record of 12-32.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Charleston Pride Festival returns this month after hiatus

Charleston Pride Week kicks off Sunday to offer eight days of activities to educate, celebrate, honor and advocate the importance of the Lowcountry’s LBGTQ community. On November 12, Charleston Pride will hold its first free festival in two years. It will be noon to 6 p.m. at The Refinery (1640 Meeting Street Road) and will include a curated selection of live entertainment, a variety of vendors, local food trucks and more.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years

CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Caroline’s Aloha Bar, Philly’s, and Ladles Soups West Ashley all announced closings over the past two weeks after the three restaurants were open for ten years or longer. The decision to close includes personal reasons for some businesses, but all three were dealing...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations

Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
CHARLESTON, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Community Cheer Floats Around: The Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade

People love parades. They bring community members together in the best kind of way. A celebration of the holidays spills onto businesses and organizations all over town, then spills into our hearts. It’s a togetherness filled with children’s laughter, pride for the town and excitement for what the future holds. There is also an incredible air of gratefulness for what we all collectively enjoy every day that puts the cherry on top—that and Santa Claus, of course!
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Local bar gives back to young women in need

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Big John’s Tavern is paying homage to its past unique ceiling decorations by donating to Florence Crittenton Programs, an organization that provides services to women in need. In 2020, Christopher Houston and his three partners purchased and restored Big John’s Tavern. As a customer...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Taurid meteor shower visible over Charleston Friday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Keep your eye on the sky, Lowcountry! The Taurid meteor shower, which runs annually between September and December, will peak over Charleston the night of Nov. 4 and into the morning of Nov. 5 Taurid is a long-running, low-rate meteor shower that produces about five to ten meteors per hour. But, Storm […]
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

College Students Facing Mold Issues at Colleges Across South Carolina

In the past few years, things have seemed to go from bad to worse when it comes to college students and their problems. When you head off to college, the joy and excitement of being on your own for the first time and moving into a dorm can be so exciting. But for some students across the state, there has been an even bigger issue to face… MOLD! The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina is calling it “Mold U.”
CHARLESTON, SC
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Charleston to Savannah

If you're traveling from Charleston, South Carolina to Savannah, Georgia, why not take your time to experience all the amazing sights along the way? These two detours are perfect for travelers looking to get better acquainted with beautiful South Carolina and Georgia. This road trip from Charleston to Savannah will...
SAVANNAH, GA
Charleston City Paper

Experience omakase dining in Charleston

The Japanese word “omakase” is traditionally associated with sushi and Japanese cuisine. The more common American equivalent is something like a chef’s table or tasting menu. “Essentially omakase just means ‘leave it up to you, up to the chef,’” said Chris Schoedler, co-owner and chef of Sushi-Wa...
CHARLESTON, SC

