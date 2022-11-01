Area volleyball roundup for Oct. 31: Blackhawks, Jaguars advance to region tournament quarterfinals

The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) were tired of hearing all of the narratives:. "They don't know how to execute." "They need to learn how to win." This week, it was different. "We just said, 'to hell with it. We were tired of losing.' I feel like everybody had that mindset. Just give it your all and let's see what happens," Jaguars running back Travis Etienne said in the locker room after the team's 27-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6), their first win since September.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 34 MINUTES AGO