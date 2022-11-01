Area volleyball roundup for Oct. 31: Blackhawks, Jaguars advance to region tournament quarterfinals

Read full article on original website
WPIAL volleyball teams learn pairings for PIAA playoffs
Thirteen WPIAL girls volleyball teams have advanced to the PIAA tournament, which will get underway Tuesday with first-round matches all over the state. In Class 4A, WPIAL champion Pine-Richland (16-2) will host District 10 champ McDowell at 6 p.m., and runner-up North Allegheny (18-1) will head to District 6 champion State College at 6 p.m.
'We're not stopping here': Jaguars end losing skid with 27-20 victory over Raiders
The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) were tired of hearing all of the narratives:. "They don't know how to execute." "They need to learn how to win." This week, it was different. "We just said, 'to hell with it. We were tired of losing.' I feel like everybody had that mindset. Just give it your all and let's see what happens," Jaguars running back Travis Etienne said in the locker room after the team's 27-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6), their first win since September.
Tale of two halves: Adams starts strong for Raiders, can’t sustain play in loss to Jaguars
Davante Adams was the last player in the visiting locker room after the Raiders’ 27-20 loss to Jacksonville (3-6) on Sunday. He slowly gathered his things, slipping into a pair of Dior x Jordan Low Tops before interviewing with media for roughly 10 minutes. Adams talked his way through...
Jaguars 27, Raiders 20: Game Balls
Which Jaguars stood out the most in Sunday's victory over the Las Vegas Raiders?
