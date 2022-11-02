Effective: 2022-11-05 10:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-06 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects in a safe location prior to start of winds. This includes lawn furniture, garbage cans and trampolines. Target Area: Golden Valley; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Rosebud; Northern Stillwater; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds with gusts to around 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. Strongest winds are expected during the daylight hours. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured items may be blown away or damaged.

BIG HORN COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO