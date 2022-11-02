Read full article on original website
RE/MAX (RMAX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
RMAX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.08%. A...
Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
WEAV - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Nephros Inc. (NEPH) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
NEPH - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
CCRN - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $40.12 in the previous session. Cross Country Healthcare has gained 32.5% since the start of the year compared to the -32.8% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the -21.9% return for the Zacks Staffing Firms industry.
Tenet Healthcare (THC) Q3 Earnings Beat, Down Y/Y, Shares Drop
THC - Free Report) have plunged 25.4% since it reported third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20. Investor sentiments might have been hurt by the year-over-year drop in the bottom line resulting from elevated labor costs and softer contributions from the Hospital Operations and Other segment, the most significant contributor to THC’s top line. A not-so-impressive 2022 outlook also acted as a drag on the stock. Nevertheless, the downside was partly mitigated by strong performances of its Ambulatory Care and Conifer segments.
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q3 Earnings
HBI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earningson Nov 9. This designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,753 million, suggesting a decrease of 2% from...
Regenxbio (RGNX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
RGNX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.75 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.55. This compares to loss of $1.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Mesa Labs (MLAB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
MLAB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 107.19%. A...
Paylocity (PCTY) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
PCTY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 60.66%. A...
AMC Networks (AMCX) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
AMC Networks (. AMCX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
McEwen (MUX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
MUX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.21 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.37. This compares to loss of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Manitex (MNTX) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
MNTX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
MAIN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.67%. A...
TimkenSteel (TMST) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
TMST - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25. This compares to earnings of $1.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -136%. A quarter...
Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates
ISDR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
BCAB - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.69 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.77. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
LBRDK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A...
Denali (DNLI) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates, Pipeline in Focus
DNLI - Free Report) incurred a loss of 84 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 83 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 69 cents per share on higher expenses. Collaboration revenues came in at $3.6 million in the...
LXP Industrial (LXP) Q3 FFO Beat Estimates
LXP Industrial (. LXP - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents...
PayPal (PYPL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
PYPL - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.08 per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.7%. However, the figure declined 2% on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $6.85 billion exhibited year-over-year growth of 12% on an FX-neutral basis and 11% on a reported basis....
