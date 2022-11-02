ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

RE/MAX (RMAX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

RMAX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.08%. A...
Zacks.com

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

WEAV - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Nephros Inc. (NEPH) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

NEPH - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

CCRN - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $40.12 in the previous session. Cross Country Healthcare has gained 32.5% since the start of the year compared to the -32.8% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the -21.9% return for the Zacks Staffing Firms industry.
Zacks.com

Tenet Healthcare (THC) Q3 Earnings Beat, Down Y/Y, Shares Drop

THC - Free Report) have plunged 25.4% since it reported third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20. Investor sentiments might have been hurt by the year-over-year drop in the bottom line resulting from elevated labor costs and softer contributions from the Hospital Operations and Other segment, the most significant contributor to THC’s top line. A not-so-impressive 2022 outlook also acted as a drag on the stock. Nevertheless, the downside was partly mitigated by strong performances of its Ambulatory Care and Conifer segments.
Zacks.com

Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q3 Earnings

HBI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earningson Nov 9. This designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,753 million, suggesting a decrease of 2% from...
Zacks.com

Regenxbio (RGNX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

RGNX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.75 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.55. This compares to loss of $1.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Mesa Labs (MLAB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

MLAB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 107.19%. A...
Zacks.com

Paylocity (PCTY) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

PCTY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 60.66%. A...
Zacks.com

AMC Networks (AMCX) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

AMC Networks (. AMCX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

McEwen (MUX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

MUX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.21 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.37. This compares to loss of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Manitex (MNTX) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MNTX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Main Street Capital (MAIN) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MAIN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.67%. A...
Zacks.com

TimkenSteel (TMST) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

TMST - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25. This compares to earnings of $1.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -136%. A quarter...
Zacks.com

Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates

ISDR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Zacks.com

BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

BCAB - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.69 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.77. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

LBRDK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A...
Zacks.com

Denali (DNLI) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates, Pipeline in Focus

DNLI - Free Report) incurred a loss of 84 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 83 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 69 cents per share on higher expenses. Collaboration revenues came in at $3.6 million in the...
Zacks.com

LXP Industrial (LXP) Q3 FFO Beat Estimates

LXP Industrial (. LXP - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents...
Zacks.com

PayPal (PYPL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

PYPL - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.08 per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.7%. However, the figure declined 2% on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $6.85 billion exhibited year-over-year growth of 12% on an FX-neutral basis and 11% on a reported basis....

