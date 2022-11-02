Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Champaign; Coles; Douglas; Edgar; Vermilion WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, Coles and Edgar Counties. * WHEN...Wind Advisory until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cook, DuPage, Lake, Will by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 11:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Lake; Will A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR LAKE...CENTRAL WILL...EASTERN DUPAGE AND COOK COUNTIES At 1153 AM CDT, severe squalls producing little to no lightning were located along a line extending from Fox Lake to Villa Park to near Peotone, moving east at 45 mph. These squalls have a history of producing wind damage, and will be capable of producing isolated swaths of enhanced wind damage through Cook, Lake, and eastern Will counties. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Chicago, Joliet, Waukegan, Cicero, Hammond, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates and Oak Park. Including the following interstates I-55 between mile markers 268 and 294. I-57 between mile markers 325 and 358. I-80 between mile markers 137 and 155. I-88 between mile markers 129 and 140. I-90 between mile markers 61 and 107. I-94 between mile markers 1 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 29. I-294 between mile markers 1 and 74. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 30. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Canovanas, Fajardo, Luquillo, Rio Grande by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 14:29:00 Expires: 2022-11-05 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Canovanas; Fajardo; Luquillo; Rio Grande FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including Canovanas, Fajardo, Luquillo and Rio Grande. * WHEN...Until 345 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. Water surges are possible along rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 203 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, DuPage, Lake, Will by NWS
Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Guanica, Lajas, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 14:29:00 Expires: 2022-11-05 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Guanica; Lajas; Sabana Grande; Yauco FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding and mudslides caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Cabo Rojo, Guanica, Lajas, Sabana Grande and Yauco. * WHEN...Until 345 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1241 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms quickly approaching these areas. . This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding, with additional mudslides possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Yauco, Sabana Grande, Lajas, Guanica, Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Monte Grande, Puerto Real, Palomas, Liborio Negron Torres, La Parguera, Lluveras, Fuig, Betances, Maria Antonia, Boqueron, Pole Ojea and Palmarejo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
