Effective: 2022-11-05 11:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Lake; Will A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR LAKE...CENTRAL WILL...EASTERN DUPAGE AND COOK COUNTIES At 1153 AM CDT, severe squalls producing little to no lightning were located along a line extending from Fox Lake to Villa Park to near Peotone, moving east at 45 mph. These squalls have a history of producing wind damage, and will be capable of producing isolated swaths of enhanced wind damage through Cook, Lake, and eastern Will counties. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Chicago, Joliet, Waukegan, Cicero, Hammond, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates and Oak Park. Including the following interstates I-55 between mile markers 268 and 294. I-57 between mile markers 325 and 358. I-80 between mile markers 137 and 155. I-88 between mile markers 129 and 140. I-90 between mile markers 61 and 107. I-94 between mile markers 1 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 29. I-294 between mile markers 1 and 74. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 30. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO