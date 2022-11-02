ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

International beauty queens reveal they secretly got married

Beauty pageant queens Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina had a secret wedding ceremony on Friday after revealing they had been in a relationship. The newlyweds, Fabiola Valentín, from Puerto Rico, and Mariana Varela, from Argentina, said in an Instagram post: "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day 28/10/22."

