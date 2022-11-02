ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

mlyn
3d ago

How is Doug going to stop price gouging at our grocery stores and the gas pump? He's full of over exaggerated problems and fear but no solutions. Sit the eff down Doug. 😡😡😡

14
Peter Landes
3d ago

just how do you restore freedom by taking rights away, by installing fear and by just down right lying to the people

29
Demo50
3d ago

First of all. Begin to explain what freedoms were taken away from Americans like me. As far as I know we have a government in place and state governments that as of now are still free. Explain please

13
CBS Philly

Final campaign push underway in Pennsylvania before midterms

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The balance of power is at stake, and one of the pivotal races in Pennsylvania is for the U.S. Senate. The race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is still neck and neck, and both candidates are making stops in the area this weekend.Fetterman stopped in Delaware County on Friday and he will be back in the area over the next three days.Oz is also making a push trying to shore up his base in these final days.This race has drawn national and international attention, and this weekend, some star power is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pa. Gov. candidate Josh Shapiro talks campaign, issues, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania governor's race is a highly watched contest both locally and nationally. CBS3 talked to Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro about several key issues facing the commonwealth, particularly Philadelphia.It's the final push to get out the vote in Pennsylvania, with Shapiro setting out on a dizzying bus tour, crisscrossing the state."Over the next week we're gonna be hitting 21 counties rural, urban, suburban communities," the Pennsylvania attorney general said. "We're starting in Erie and we'll be closing this out in my hometown of Abington."CBS3 spoke with Shapiro about his mobile campaign strategy. A recent CBS News poll...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis take aim at the 'most extreme and dangerous Republican ticket in the country'

Williamsport, Pa.—Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro and state Rep. Austin Davis, attacked opponent Doug Mastriano as one of the most dangerous Republicans in the country during a campaign stop at Lycoming College in Williamsport Tuesday morning. Democratic candidate Amanda Waldman, who is facing incumbent Republican, U.S. Rep. Dan Mueser, was also in attendance. All three candidates called out Mastriano and other down-ballot Republicans for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUnow

Shapiro’s Day One Promise

Josh Shapiro visited Bloomsburg on November 3rd, just five days out from the election. The stop was a part of Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis’s Bus tour throughout Pennsylvania to rally one last push for the Governorship. As the Democrats hope to keep Pennsylvania from being a pure red state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Dueling speeches by Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro lay out stakes, opposing views in final days of campaign

Both addresses offered a vision of freedom — and of the threat their opponents pose to it. Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Josh Shapiro never had a face-to-face debate in their race for governor. But back-to-back visits in Allegheny County on Tuesday and Wednesday nights made clear the stakes in their contest, demonstrating far-reaching differences in style and political conviction.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Oz leads Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race poll

Oz leads Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race poll. Oz leads Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania U.S. Senate …. Oz leads Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race poll. Duplicate mail ballots sent to some voters in Luzerne …. Duplicate mail ballots sent to some voters in Luzerne County. Turkey...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips

Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy program, that aims to promote Pennsylvania as a site for one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. ...
HARRISBURG, PA
Onward State

[Photo Story] Pennsylvania Electoral Candidates Campaign In State College

Ahead of this year’s elections, Pennsylvania’s electoral candidates visited State College this week to raise awareness for their respective campaigns. Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano held his “Restore Freedom” Tour at C3 Sports in State College Tuesday. Before the rally started, videos and upbeat music played...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

John Fetterman makes brief Lehigh Valley appearance to pump up canvassers, stump for Wild

Making a very brief Lehigh Valley appearance Thursday in a tight U.S. Senate race, John Fetterman stressed the importance of every single vote. “I won my very first election 17 years ago by one single vote,” the Democrat told a few dozen canvassers and supporters in the parking lot outside the Teamsters Local 773 in Whitehall Township. The current lieutenant governor was referencing his narrow 2005 victory in the race for mayor of the western Pennsylvania borough of Braddock.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Fetterman makes campaign stop in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, Northeastern Pennsylvania is in the political spotlight Thursday night as both major party candidates in the hotly-contested race for U.S. Senate are rallying their respective bases. And democrat John Fetterman made a stop Wednesday afternoon in Luzerne County. The campaign stop at Genetti Hotel and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Mastriano trails Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll

(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll. The latest abc27/Emerson College/The Hill poll found Shapiro leading by nine points, 50.4% to Mastriano’s 41.2% with 4.8% undecided. Candidates for the Libertarian and Green parties each received 1.5% and the Keystone Party received 0.2%. Fifty-six percent […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

