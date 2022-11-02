I encourage you to watch a previous City Council meeting or two if you haven’t already. I mean really watch, listen, and pay attention. There’s a good chance that like me when I watched one several years ago, and meetings since then, you will be shocked and saddened by what you discover. You will see that not all Council members get the respect they deserve. I thank Councilor Bova for calling that out at the Oct. 26th meeting and sharing just how uncomfortable it is for all of us who are watching and expect more/better. Councilor Bova’s honesty, integrity, and transparency will be sorely missed. I’d like to thank my Ward rep Councilor McCalla for asking questions, so that she knows exactly what she’s voting on, and can then clearly explain it to her constituents who have their own questions. You should never be put down for trying to educate yourself on something, so that you’re then able to educate others.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO