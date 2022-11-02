Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Letter To The Editor: When opportunity knocks – vote yes
Having been a resident of Middletown for decades, a parent of two recent Middletown High School graduates and an educator in the community, I am passionate and optimistic about the opportunities before us today and our responsibility to positively impact the future. As a member of both the Middletown School...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter To The Editor: Not all City Council members get the respect they deserve
I encourage you to watch a previous City Council meeting or two if you haven’t already. I mean really watch, listen, and pay attention. There’s a good chance that like me when I watched one several years ago, and meetings since then, you will be shocked and saddened by what you discover. You will see that not all Council members get the respect they deserve. I thank Councilor Bova for calling that out at the Oct. 26th meeting and sharing just how uncomfortable it is for all of us who are watching and expect more/better. Councilor Bova’s honesty, integrity, and transparency will be sorely missed. I’d like to thank my Ward rep Councilor McCalla for asking questions, so that she knows exactly what she’s voting on, and can then clearly explain it to her constituents who have their own questions. You should never be put down for trying to educate yourself on something, so that you’re then able to educate others.
whatsupnewp.com
Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Nov. 11
The City of Newport today announced that the Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 11 am to 1 pm in observance of Veterans Day. This event, which is being organized by the City, Miantonomi Park Commission, and the Aquidneck Land Trust, aims to recognize the historical significance of the tower as a memorial to the Veterans of World War I.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s On The Docket: Newport City Council Meeting on Nov. 9
Members of Newport City Council will return to the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall on Wednesday, November 9 at 6:30 pm for their next Regular Council Meeting. The agenda with supporting attachments will be available on the City of Newport’s website. CITY OF NEWPORT. DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR...
whatsupnewp.com
Residential Properties lists an updated ranch in Portsmouth for $550,000
This turn-key, renovated property is centrally located in Portsmouth with easy access to Route 24, the High School, and shopping. Stepping inside this updated Ranch, you are greeted by wealth of natural light pouring in from the large single French doors at the side, back, and front of the home. The kitchen is updated with gorgeous black granite countertops, a marble center island, and a separate dining area. The open concept design provides a bright open feel, perfect for entertaining or just being at home with family. In total, the home offers 3 bedrooms and two completely renovated full bathrooms. Outside, the landscaping and gardens in the backyard provide privacy, textures, and color from Spring until Fall.
whatsupnewp.com
Coronet to leave IYRS, Mystic Seaport and Museum to restore the 1885 Schooner Yacht
Coronet, which has been under restoration at IYRS School of Technology and Trades since 1995, is leaving Newport. The Henry B. du Pont Preservation Shipyard at Mystic Seaport Museum is preparing to receive a massive restoration project later this month, according to a press release today from IYRS. Coronet, the...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee announces enhancements to Overdose Task Force
Governor Dan McKee today signed an Executive Order enhancing the Governor’s Overdose Task Force, outlining his goals for the group over the next two years, and also announced that for the first time ever, the Task Force will have a full-time Director and a new Community Co-Chair. The announcement...
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. 5 – 12)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. November 6 – 12, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge: There...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Joan E. Soares
Joan E. (Randall) Soares, 81 passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022, at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. Born in Newport, RI on May 18, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Niland) Randall. Joan was the youngest of five children and was predeceased by her husband, John R. Soares both parents, her brother Fr. John Randall, her sister Sr. Mary Randall, SSJ.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Weekend: November 4 – 6
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County and Rhode Island this weekend, Friday, November 4, through Sunday, November 6. Friday: Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy,...
whatsupnewp.com
Lippitt House Museum to host ‘House at Work Tour’ on Nov. 19
Want to see areas not usually open to the public at Lippitt House Museum? On Saturday, November 19, Lippitt House Museum staff are offering a special tour experience sharing details of the working lives of the servants and exploring the back-of-the-house 19th century mechanical systems that made life comfortable for Providence’s Lippitt family.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Bayard W. Russell
Captain Bayard W. Russell, USN (Ret.), of Newport RI, died peacefully November 1, 2022, after one fight too many in a series of illnesses. He had 30 years of distinguished naval service, but was most proud of his family. He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Pamela Strohm Russell; his daughter Amy and her husband Charles Grier and their sons Charles Jr. and Alex; his son Bayard Jr. and his wife Anne Skidmore, and their sons Ashton and Whitman; his sister Susan (Richard Watson), brother Peter (Virginia Haynes); brother-in-law Klaus Heiliger; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him dearly. He was predeceased by his parents, Lily Warren (2001) and Renouf Russell (1994), and sister Lily Heiliger (2021).
whatsupnewp.com
Kittens available for adoption in Providence
Stacker compiled a list of kittens available for adoption in Providence on Petfinder. You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Providence that require a bachelor’s degree. – Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tuxedo (mixed) – Petfinder. Delta (ALM-fostered in New England) – Gender: Female. – Breed: Tabby, Domestic Short Hair...
whatsupnewp.com
Open Houses: 26 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, October 29 – 30, 2022. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
whatsupnewp.com
Magic of Lights returns to Gillette Stadium Nov. 18 – Dec. 31
Family Entertainment Live announced today that tickets are on sale now for the Magic of Lights holiday drive-through experience, returning to Gillette Stadium for the last time this holiday season from Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Dec. 31. Magic of Lights features dazzling, family-friendly holiday lights displays crafted using the latest in CAD technology and digital animations.
Comments / 0