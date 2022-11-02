Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cook, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 12:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 12:41:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cook; Lake THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN LAKE AND EASTERN COOK COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Flood Advisory issued for Canovanas, Fajardo, Luquillo, Rio Grande by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 14:29:00 Expires: 2022-11-05 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Canovanas; Fajardo; Luquillo; Rio Grande FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including Canovanas, Fajardo, Luquillo and Rio Grande. * WHEN...Until 345 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. Water surges are possible along rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 203 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Arroyo, Ceiba, Humacao, Maunabo, Naguabo, Patillas, Yabucoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 14:29:00 Expires: 2022-11-05 17:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Arroyo; Ceiba; Humacao; Maunabo; Naguabo; Patillas; Yabucoa The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Arroyo County in Puerto Rico Ceiba County in Puerto Rico Humacao County in Puerto Rico Maunabo County in Puerto Rico Naguabo County in Puerto Rico Patillas County in Puerto Rico Yabucoa County in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST. * At 129 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Emergency managers as well as river gauges indicate rivers in this area are running high, and additional rain could cause them to overflow. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Severe Weather Statement issued for Kenosha, Waukesha by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 12:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kenosha; Waukesha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR MILWAUKEE...RACINE...EASTERN WAUKESHA AND EASTERN KENOSHA COUNTIES At 1222 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Sussex to near Paddock Lake, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant, Muskego, South Milwaukee, Pleasant Prairie, Cudahy, Whitefish Bay, Greendale, Pewaukee and Brown Deer. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, DuPage, Lake, Will by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 11:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Lake; Will A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR LAKE...CENTRAL WILL...EASTERN DUPAGE AND COOK COUNTIES At 1153 AM CDT, severe squalls producing little to no lightning were located along a line extending from Fox Lake to Villa Park to near Peotone, moving east at 45 mph. These squalls have a history of producing wind damage, and will be capable of producing isolated swaths of enhanced wind damage through Cook, Lake, and eastern Will counties. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Chicago, Joliet, Waukegan, Cicero, Hammond, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates and Oak Park. Including the following interstates I-55 between mile markers 268 and 294. I-57 between mile markers 325 and 358. I-80 between mile markers 137 and 155. I-88 between mile markers 129 and 140. I-90 between mile markers 61 and 107. I-94 between mile markers 1 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 29. I-294 between mile markers 1 and 74. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 30. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Guanica, Lajas, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 14:29:00 Expires: 2022-11-05 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Guanica; Lajas; Sabana Grande; Yauco FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding and mudslides caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Cabo Rojo, Guanica, Lajas, Sabana Grande and Yauco. * WHEN...Until 345 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1241 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms quickly approaching these areas. . This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding, with additional mudslides possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Yauco, Sabana Grande, Lajas, Guanica, Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Monte Grande, Puerto Real, Palomas, Liborio Negron Torres, La Parguera, Lluveras, Fuig, Betances, Maria Antonia, Boqueron, Pole Ojea and Palmarejo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Waukesha by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 12:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine; Waukesha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR MILWAUKEE...RACINE...EASTERN WAUKESHA AND EASTERN KENOSHA COUNTIES At 1222 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Sussex to near Paddock Lake, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant, Muskego, South Milwaukee, Pleasant Prairie, Cudahy, Whitefish Bay, Greendale, Pewaukee and Brown Deer. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
