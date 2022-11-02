Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
The Day Lou Gehrig Made Yankee Stadium Weep - A Story of Pride and GreatnessLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
CNBC
What Amazon, Google and other top companies are paying in NYC
New York City's new pay transparency law went into effect on Nov. 1, which means that jobseekers — and anyone else who's curious — can find out how much money some of the top companies in the world are offering their employees. Under the law, businesses hiring in...
mynwmo.com
New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts
SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
nychealthandhospitals.org
Mayor Adams Expands Efforts to Connect Patients Experiencing Homelessness to Stable, Affordable Housing, Delivers on Promise in Housing Blueprint Released Earlier This Year
As Strategy to Good Health, ‘Housing for Health’ Initiative Will Focus on Four Strategic Areas: Navigation Services, Medical Respite Beds, Affordable Housing on Hospital Property, and Social Service Support for Patients in Permanent Housing. Program Will Leverage NYC Health + Hospitals Land to Create Nearly 650 New Affordable...
informnny.com
Home Energy Assistance Program applications open for New Yorkers
NEW YORK (WWTI) – The application period for New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, is now open for state residents. HEAP can provide up to $976 in assistance to help low- and middle-income households and senior citizens with energy costs this winter. “We remain...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Outcome of Kathy Hochul vs. Lee Zeldin Could Put Fate of MTA on the Line, Insiders Say
The future of New York City’s transit system, still struggling to rebound from the pandemic, could be on the line in Tuesday’s election for governor. As the Metropolitan Transportation Authority chugs from crisis to crisis, the state agency faces the prospect of a new boss with a tough-on-transit track record. While the MTA’s not the only thing the two are far apart on, Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican opponent to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, has taken a stance opposite to Hochul on several major transportation issues.
Adams announces third relief center for asylum seekers in NYC
The mayor announced plans to open a third relief center to house asylum seekers before they are either placed in homeless shelters or find other housing. Mayor Eric Adams says the third relief shelter at a Midtown Manhattan hotel will serve single women and families without minor children. [ more › ]
Mayor Adams announces new plan to address NYC attorney shortage
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new initiative designed to help junior attorneys in the city.
New pay transparency law takes effect tomorrow in NYC
New York City has approved a rule forcing firms to provide wage information to potential job searchers in an effort to encourage salary transparency. To assist level the playing field for job searchers so they may better negotiate their salaries and benefits, the salary transparency law was passed.
Cheap 'JFK Airport' Hack to Get to Midtown Manhattan Is a Game-Changer
Most people aren't aware of this!
After nearly 1 year on the run, New York fugitive was spotted and arrested at Disney World
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — After about a year on the run, a fugitive from Brooklyn, New York, was arrested last month after he was spotted at Disney World. According to NBC News, Jeff Andre, a federal officer with the United States Postal Inspection Service, was vacationing Oct. 20 at Disney World when he spotted Quashon Burton, 32.
Diddy Acquires Assets to Become Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Company
Diddy is getting in his bag and staying in his bag and a major move just placed him at the top of the cannabis game. Cresco Labs, a cannabis wholesaler, and Columbia Care. announced that they have agreed to sell their New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts assets to Sean “Diddy” Combs. Once completed, the deal will be worth $185,000,000.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York Attorney General Letitia James faces off with Queens attorney in under-the-radar campaign
The state attorney general was at home among other Brooklyn Democrats Friday morning at Junior’s in Brooklyn. “From brownstone Brooklyn to the boardwalk we need individuals to come out,” she told the standing room only crowd. She certainly didn’t seem worried about her re-election campaign. What You...
longisland.com
Attorney General James Sues Fraudulent Brooklyn Property Owner for Cheating Immigrant Families
New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a lawsuit against Xi Hui “Steven” Wu, his ex-wife Xiao Rong Yang, and his companies TCJ Construction Inc. (TCJ Construction) and 345 Ovington LLC for taking advantage of at least 20 Chinese immigrants and their families by illegally selling them non-existent condominiums in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and collecting fraudulent monthly “mortgage” payments and building fees totaling more than $5 million. Wu never provided the purchasers with deeds to the condos they bought from his company and used their deposits and monthly payments for his own personal expenses, rather than holding the funds in segregated escrow accounts as required by law. In the lawsuit filed today, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) seeks to recover all the money stolen from the families and permanently ban Wu, Yang, and his companies from conducting real estate business in New York state.
NYPD adopts Amazon's crowd sourced surveillance app Ring Neighbors to monitor New Yorkers
The NYPD on Wednesday announced its plan to adopt Amazon’s Ring Neighbors app to surveil New Yorkers. The app uses the mega-corporation’s Ring doorbell camera to provide footage to police.
Report: NYPD lacks transparency in surveillance practices
An NYPD security camera hangs atop a light pole. City law now requires police to share information about surveillance technology with the public. [ more › ]
archpaper.com
Mayor Eric Adams announces $4 billion initiative to electrify New York City schools
A new plan put forth by New York City Mayor Eric Adams will promote healthy learning environments in New York City public schools. “Leading the Charge,” a $ 4 billion initiative announced by Mayor Adams last week addresses issues, such as poor air quality in historically disenfranchised communities, and will assemble a green workforce of skilled tradespeople to upgrade heating and lighting systems in schools across the city. As part of the plan the city will require all new public schools be solely powered by electricity and will retrofit 100 existing schools to electric heat pump systems by 2030.
NYC migrant crisis highlights long standing homeless shelter issues
A group of unhoused, recently-arrived migrant people sit under the FDR, waiting for a mobile soup kitchen. The food offered within the homeless shelter system, they say, is inedible. A recent influx of asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system underscores complaints residents have had for years over inadequate food and safety concerns inside of shelters. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Racist, Hand-Drawn Hate Mail Delivered to Black-Owned NYC Restaurant
The only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood has become the target of racist hate, after a hand-drawn picture depicting racial stereotypes was delivered to the business. Seafood Kingz opened eight months ago on City Island, with its big portions leaving people coming back for more. "We stand out a...
fox5ny.com
NY offers up to $900 to help pay energy bills
NEW YORK - New York's Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) program opened for applications starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, and will continue until funding for the program runs out during the winter. The program helps low-income people pay the cost of heating their homes. HEAP may be able to help...
amny.com
18 hours of action: Rikers Island closure demands repeated at Lower Manhattan protest
Human rights advocates took part in an 18-hour day of action Thursday as they seek the closure of Rikers Island. The length of the demonstration posed significance for the organizers, as they held one hour of action for every lost life inside a city jail this year. The large crowd...
