BERLIN (AP) — There have been calls from fans attending Bundesliga games to boycott Qatar’s World Cup. Borussia Dortmund supporters unfurled banners before the 3-0 win over Bochum criticizing Qatar’s human rights record and urging TV viewers not to watch the tournament that starts on Nov. 20. Hertha Berlin fans also displayed a huge banner calling for a boycott of the tournament as well as other banners slamming its impact on the climate. The 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko fired his way into contention for a place on Germany’s team with two goals in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Bochum. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored quick-fire goals as Bayern Munich beat Hertha 3-2 to move top before previous league leader Union Berlin visits Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

3 HOURS AGO