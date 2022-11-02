Read full article on original website
Related
Bayern wins amid call by Bundesliga fans to ‘boycott Qatar’
BERLIN (AP) — There have been calls from fans attending Bundesliga games to boycott Qatar’s World Cup. Borussia Dortmund supporters unfurled banners before the 3-0 win over Bochum criticizing Qatar’s human rights record and urging TV viewers not to watch the tournament that starts on Nov. 20. Hertha Berlin fans also displayed a huge banner calling for a boycott of the tournament as well as other banners slamming its impact on the climate. The 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko fired his way into contention for a place on Germany’s team with two goals in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Bochum. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored quick-fire goals as Bayern Munich beat Hertha 3-2 to move top before previous league leader Union Berlin visits Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.
Children among 10 feared dead in Iran crackdown, Amnesty says
Up to 10 people, including children, are feared to have been killed Friday in a crackdown on protests by Iranian security forces in the southeast of the country, human rights watchdog Amnesty International said. In several Twitter posts Friday, Amnesty said security forces had fired live ammunition at “peaceful protesters...
US Ambassador to UN condemns North Korean missile launches and lack of action by Security Council
The US Ambassador to the United Nations on Friday condemned both North Korea’s missile launches and the lack of action taken by the UN Security Council to address them as “appalling.”. In remarks at a UN Security Council meeting on the matter, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Pyongyang had launched...
Iran acknowledges providing drones to Russia before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine
The Iranian government acknowledged for the first time Saturday that it had sent a limited number of drones to Russia in the months before the start of its invasion of Ukraine. The statement by Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian comes after previous denials by Tehran that it had supplied Russia...
Former Trump ally Tom Barrack and associate acquitted of foreign lobbying charges
Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, was acquitted on all federal foreign lobbying charges at a courthouse in Brooklyn on Friday. The acquittal is a defeat for the Justice Department, which in recent years has launched a crackdown on individuals for undisclosed contacts with foreign governments because of potential national security risks.
Hundreds of elephants, wildebeests and zebras dead in Kenya amid prolonged drought
Hundreds of elephants, wildebeests, and zebras have died across Kenya amid the nation’s longest drought in decades. “The Kenya Wildlife Service Rangers, Community Scouts, and Research Teams counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras, and 12 giraffes in the past nine months,” a report released Friday by the country’s Ministry of Tourism said.
Russian missile strikes overshadow cyberattacks as Ukraine reels from blackouts
Russia has pummeled Ukrainian cities with missile and drone strikes for much of the past month, targeting civilians and large swaths of the country’s critical infrastructure. By Monday, 40% of Kyiv residents were left without water, and widespread power outages were reported across the country. On Thursday, Ukrainian President...
