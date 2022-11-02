Read full article on original website
Tucson rent rising monthly while national rents drop
A recent report shows that rents are dropping across the nation but continue to rise in Tucson. The Old Pueblo has seen a steady incline every month since November of last year.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ziegler Arranges Bond Financing for La Posada CCRC Owner Near Tucson
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Ziegler has arranged bond financing for La Posada, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) owner in metro Tucson. La Posada was incorporated in 1996 to acquire the CCRC known as La Posada at Park Centre in Green Valley, approximately 30 miles south of Tucson. Originally constructed in 1987, Park Centre has grown to include 490 independent living apartments, 34 freestanding Park Centre homes, 17 freestanding Pavilion homes and 135 assisted living apartments.
thisistucson.com
Tucson's favorite foodie Jackie Tran just opened a food truck
The year is 2018, and you just finished reading Jackie Tran’s story about the sushi restaurant Yamato for the blog Tucson Foodie. The photos he took of the sushi chef, Noboru Nakajima, are intimate, like the camera wasn’t there. You’re compelled to learn more about the person who took the pictures, who captured the focus the chef placed into cutting delicate slices of nigiri. You click the link in his Tucson Foodie bio, and there! The synth slams down — you just got Rick Rolled.
Glimpses Into Our Past: O’Donnell Canyon
O’Donnell Canyon in Canelo runs northeast from the Canelo Hills and is adjacent to Sycamore Gulch. It is most likely named after brothers Anthony and Patrick O’Donnell whose ranch is identified on Roskruge’s 1893 Official Map of Pima County. Neighboring ranchers included James McCarty, Victor Igo, Fernando Martinez, J. Rice, T. Rice, and Samuel Hunter.
thisistucson.com
35 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022
Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix, Tucson rank among Top 5 airports for largest price increases
Rising costs of jet fuel, delays, cancellations and inflation have created headaches for travelers this year. And, as a result, consumers are seeing much higher airfare prices across the country. With holiday travel around the corner, SmartAsset investigated the airports where airfare has increased the most and least. Research found that Phoenix Sky Harbor and Tucson International Airport both rank among the Top 5 airports for largest price increases.
Dutch Bros and Starbucks building locations off Sandario Road in Marana
Two new locations of popular chain coffee shops are coming soon to the town of Marana, off Sandario Road near I-10.
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of East Golf Links and South Camino Seco. The collision involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
thisistucson.com
Tucson's annual All Souls Procession is back this weekend
An estimated 150,000 people gathered in the streets on Tucson’s west side in 2021 to participate in the collective mourning, honoring and remembering of lost loved ones as part of the annual All Souls Procession. As the first in-person procession to take place since the start of the COVID-19...
Arizona Couple Spots Mountain Lion Right Outside Their House
The whole thing was caught on camera.
After record turnout for Nightfall, Old Tucson preps for Christmas-themed event
More than 30,000 people turned out for Nightfall. Now the new management is gearing up for a Christmas-themed event called Yuletide at Old Tucson.
Tucson Fire responds to Speedway building fire Wednesday
Tucson Fire crews responded to a building fire in the 6900 block of East Speedway Friday. The fire was near the Kolb intersection.
biztucson.com
Camp Bow Wow to Open Second Tucson Location
Camp Bow Wow, the leading doggy day care and boarding franchise, opens its newest Tucson East location on Nov. 5 at 7810 E. Broadway Blvd. Camp Bow Wow Tucson East is locally owned and operated by Alan and Lisa Schrope, who both have worked in the veterinary industry for over 30 years.
Police: Motorcyclist nearly killed at Golf Links and Camino Seco
A crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck shut down part of the Golf Links Road and Camino Seco intersection Wednesday night, Nov. 2, around 9 p.m.
$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at Tucson convenience store
A Tucson convenience store sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000. According to Arizona Lottery, the ticket was sold at the QuikTrip at 2245 W. Valencia Road.
Remains found north of Benson Highway identified
Tucson police say a body was found on E. Benson Highway near Julian Wash and the circumstances around the death are considered suspicious.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
La Encantada welcoming new tenants
La Encantada is revving up to welcome several new tenants — True Food Kitchen and the apparel retailers Tecovas, Levi’s and Psycho Bunny. Marking its first Tucson location, True Food Kitchen will begin serving its seasonally inspired dishes and natural beverages in late-summer 2023 on the second level.
Pima County: Only three of nine constable positions currently filled
A shortage of constables is having an impact on the overall workload, putting Pima County behind on serving evictions.
IMPACT of Southern Arizona helps change the landscape of poverty
IMPACT of Southern Arizona is a one-stop-shop non-profit that serves 52 zip codes, providing essentials for hundreds of families each month who need just a little extra help.
KOLD-TV
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Tucson woman spreading love to shelter cats, dogs
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Each week, KOLD News 13 and Casino Del Sol partner together to highlight a person or organization doing good in our community. This week, we’re recognizing someone who is spreading the love to dogs and cats living in shelters. Teri Bambauer first started...
