Maryland State

AG: Disposing embryos outside uterus not against Tenn. law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s strict abortion ban does not apply to the disposal of fertilized human embryos that haven’t been transferred to a uterus, according to a recent state attorney general opinion. The determination is among the first issued by an attorney general that provides insight...
TENNESSEE STATE
Judge rules DNA collected in Potomac River Rapist case can be used as evidence

For decades, no one knew who the man eventually dubbed by law enforcement as “The Potomac River Rapist” really was. Eventually, police say genealogy and the scouring of all family trees narrowed it down to a man who was never on investigators’ radar, and who seemingly has no connection at all to any of the victims in those cases.
WASHINGTON, DC
Officials: Woman charged with voting in Florida and Alaska

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida woman was arrested Friday on charges that she voted in Florida and Alaska during the same election cycle over several years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, was charged with two counts of felony fraud, according to Palm Beach County jail records.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL

