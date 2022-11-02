Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Storms rip through parts of Texas, flattening homes and causing at least two dozen injuries
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Storms rip through parts of Texas, flattening homes and causing at least two dozen injuries. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Moore vs. Cox: Maryland governor candidates on economy, education, transportation
With the closely watched campaign to become Maryland’s next governor nearing its end, WTOP sat down with the Republican and Democratic candidates to discuss their plans for boosting the economy, transportation and other issues in the state. The race has pitted Democrat Wes Moore, a combat veteran, author and...
WTOP
What are the calendar options for Northern Va. schools, and what does that mean for snow days?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about calendar options for some DC-area school systems. What it is: The current school year is barely a few months old, but school boards across the...
WTOP
AG: Disposing embryos outside uterus not against Tenn. law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s strict abortion ban does not apply to the disposal of fertilized human embryos that haven’t been transferred to a uterus, according to a recent state attorney general opinion. The determination is among the first issued by an attorney general that provides insight...
WTOP
Judge rules DNA collected in Potomac River Rapist case can be used as evidence
For decades, no one knew who the man eventually dubbed by law enforcement as “The Potomac River Rapist” really was. Eventually, police say genealogy and the scouring of all family trees narrowed it down to a man who was never on investigators’ radar, and who seemingly has no connection at all to any of the victims in those cases.
WTOP
Officials: Woman charged with voting in Florida and Alaska
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida woman was arrested Friday on charges that she voted in Florida and Alaska during the same election cycle over several years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, was charged with two counts of felony fraud, according to Palm Beach County jail records.
Comments / 0