BBC
T20 World Cup: Mark Wood and Tymal Mills give insight into England's win over New Zealand
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. England's 20-run win over New Zealand on Tuesday reignited their T20 World Cup hopes. They now go into the final round of...
England beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in T20 World Cup Super 12s – as it happened
It wasn’t as comfortable as it could have been, but England have booked their place in the semi-finals and Australia are out
SkySports
Nasser Hussain: England have advantage at T20 World Cup but pitch could pose a challenge against Sri Lanka
Nasser Hussain says England hold an advantage in the race to qualify from Group 1 at the T20 World Cup, but says the pitch they play Sri Lanka on on Saturday could prove the challenge. In a very tight Group 1, a victory of any description will be enough for...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs and qualify for semi-finals
New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs in Adelaide - and then qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-finals after Australia failed to defeat Afghanistan by 185 runs. Australia needed a victory of that margin to move ahead of New Zealand on net run-rate at the top of Group 1 but the hosts could only make 168-8 against Afghanistan in Friday's later game before running our four-run winners.
BBC
Imran Khan: Why the gun attack on the Pakistan ex-PM matters to India
The gun attack on Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has made headlines across India, where he is a household name. Mr Khan's is a well-known personality in the country despite the acrimonious relations between Delhi and Islamabad. At a press briefing on Thursday, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam...
BBC
Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins
Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
BBC
T20 World Cup: England reach semi-finals with nervy win over Sri Lanka
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 1, Sydney Cricket Ground. Sri Lanka 141-8 (20 overs): Nissanka 67 (45); Wood 3-26 England 144-6 (19.4 overs): Hales 47 (30), Stokes 42* (36) England survived a scare to reach the semi-finals of Men's T20 World Cup with a nerve-jangling four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Sydney.
FOX Sports
Which Cristiano Ronaldo will show up for Portugal at World Cup 2022?
Even the biggest Cristiano Ronaldo fan will agree that Ronaldo's otherworldly career has at times been overshadowed by the accomplishments of this era's other resident superstar, Lionel Messi, widely considered the best player in soccer history. Ronaldo is one of the game's greatest in his own right, so naturally he's...
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup squad list tracker: Deadline dates for USMNT, England, France, Brazil, Germany and others
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar with the action running through the final on Dec. 18. You can watch all of the World Cup live on fuboTV (Try for free).
France miss late penalty as New Zealand win thriller to reach World Cup final
Holders New Zealand survived a last-minute missed penalty from France to book their place in the World Cup final against England with a 25-24 win in Auckland.After the Red Roses had earlier seen off Canada, it was time for the Black Ferns to take centre stage at Eden Park.Hosts New Zealand, though, were pushed all the way by a determined French side, with Caroline Drouin missing a penalty in the 80th minute which would have sealed a memorable victory.France raced into a 10-0 lead following an early penalty by fly-half Drouin and then a try from Marine Menager.New Zealand, though,...
Sporting News
Australia v Afghanistan T20 World Cup result: Aussies leave it up to Sri Lanka to qualify for finals
Australia held onto victory by four runs against Afghanistan but now rely on Sri Lanka to defeat England. The Aussies posted a total of 168 runs from the opening 20 overs of the match but were disappointed in the end. The last four-and-a-half overs, the home side failed to put...
BBC
Australia 57-53 England: Roses lose series 3-0 thanks to final-Test defeat
England were beaten 57-53 by Australia in the final match as they lost their series against the Diamonds 3-0. The Roses lost by one goal in the opening match, followed by an eight-point defeat at the weekend. World number ones Australia dominated the first quarter in Brisbane on Thursday and...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England 46-6 PNG - Tommy Makinson scores five tries
Tries: Burgess, Makinson 5, Young, Williams, Watkins Goals: Makinson 5. Tommy Makinson made history with five tries as England blew away Papua New Guinea with a spell-binding first-half showing to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup. A brutal and closely-fought game was expected against PNG, but it was actually...
France vs Australia LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from autumn international
World Cup hosts and favourites France look to continue their upward trajectory ahead of the global showpiece when they face Australia in their first autumn international at the Stade de France this evening.Les Bleus claimed a first Six Nations grand slam for a decade by sweeping aside all-comers earlier this year before a low-key summer tour to Japan maintained the momentum that has made them favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy on home turf next year.Coach Fabien Galthie has created a smooth blue machine, piloted by the best player in the world - the irrepressible Antoine Dupont - and...
prestigeonline.com
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list. What exactly does a neighbourhood need to have to become one of the coolest in the world? Should it be home to the most happening and upcoming restaurants and bars, be an architectural marvel with some of the most Instagrammable buildings ever seen, or boast of street art at every corner. The prerequisites for every traveller will change but this newly released list has a mix of all. This year, Singapore’s very own Little India makes it to #19 on the list, joining the likes of New York City Ridgewood, Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré, and Naples’ Riona Sanità in the top 20.
BBC
Ireland v South Africa: Robert Baloucoune returns with Conor Murray set for 100th cap
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Ireland's Robert Baloucoune will win his third cap against world champions South Africa in Dublin on Saturday. The Ulster...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Josh Addo-Carr stars as Australia reach semi-finals with resounding win over Lebanon
Tries: Addo-Carr (5), Mitchell, Murray (2), Martin Goals: Cleary (6) Josh Addo-Carr starred as Australia reached the semi-finals of the World Cup with a resounding 48-4 win over Lebanon in Huddersfield. Addo-Carr's hat-trick in the first 19 minutes set the Kangaroos on their way and he added two more after...
Germany's leader and top CEOs have arrived in Beijing. They need China more than ever
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will arrive in China on Friday with a team of corporate leaders and a clear signal: it wants to keep doing business with the world's second largest economy.
Josh Addo-Carr scores five tries as Australia breeze into semi-finals
Winger Josh Addo-Carr scored five tries as Australia breezed into last four of the Rugby League World Cup with a ruthless 48-4 destruction of Lebanon in the first quarter-final at Huddersfield.Addo-Carr, dubbed the fastest rugby league man on the planet, scored a hat-trick inside the first quarter and added two more in the second half to take his tally to 11 in just three matches, taking over from England’s Dom Young as the tournament’s top tryscorer in the process.Young might narrow the gap when England take on Papua New Guinea on Saturday afternoon but Addo-Carr has in his sights the...
Finland and Sweden call on Hungary and Turkey to ratify Nato applications
Erdoğan demands action against ‘terrorist’ Kurdish militants as Nordic pair maintain united front
