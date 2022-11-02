Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SignalsAZ
Shape Kingman Quality of Life
The City of Kingman is conducting a comprehensive quality of life survey that is now available to all Kingman residents. The survey link is https://tinyurl.com/2vpt7u7a, with a deadline of November 15, 2022. Participants are required to register to complete the open survey for Kingman residents. Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin...
thestandardnewspaper.online
BHC responds to food sharing event ordinance ￼
A video created by the Institute for Justice about a Bullhead City woman feeding the homeless in City parks is misleading and lacks many critical details. Bullhead City wants the public to fully understand its commitment to the homeless, including feeding of the homeless at the City’s new homeless shelter (The Legacy Foundation Christine Stamper Center for Help & Hope).
thestandardnewspaper.online
Emergency management director exiting this spring￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Steward intends to retire next spring. The 19-year veteran submitted notice on October 28 to county manager Sam Elters that he intends to exit county employment on April 3, 2023. “It has been my pleasure and honor to...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Soroptimists celebrating Dream Big campaign￼
Soroptimist International of Kingman held a Fall Meeting for the Golden West Region on September 30 and October 1, at the Mohave Community College, Downtown Campus. Soroptimist is celebrating the Dream Big Campaign of 100 years of empowering, encouraging, and improving the lives of women and girls in the Kingman community.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Foodie Grill holds ribbon cutting
Foodie Grill , located at 2250 Highway 95 Suite 426 in Bullhead City celebrated their ribbon cutting Wednesday, October 26 with guests from across the community. Left to Right: Board Member Melody DuMouchel, Mayor Tom Brady, Mayor Elect Steve D’amico, Board Member Bill Smith, Gerardo Pedilla, Santiago Salas, Greg Jaramilla, Josue Arredondo, Eduardo Fernandez, Juan Elizono, Ricardo Osuna, Francisco Bojorquez, Enrique Ortega, Micheal Green, Rodrigo Sanchez, City Council Man Juan Lizarraga, City Councilwoman Annette Wegmann, Board Member Heidi Hosley Ford, Vice Mayor Norma Brummett and Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bo Hellams. Foodie Grill serves Mediterranean in large portions, and food quality is their top priority.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Mohave Accelerated Learning Center student wins essay contest￼
Twenty Arizona fifth grade students were honored as winners of the third-annual AZ529 Essay Writing Contest. The 20 winners represent different schools among district, charter, private, Bureau of Indian Education and homeschools, representing all of Arizona’s 15 counties. “This contest reached every corner of our great state to emphasize...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Animal shelter project advances￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Council has awarded a $180,000 contract to Selberg Associates, Inc. to design a new municipal animal shelter. City Manager Toby Cotter said the project has been on the drawing board for years and that the city has about $3.8-million earmarked for the endeavor.
Phoenix firefighter Chris Carter killed in U.S. 93 crash
The Phoenix Fire Department announced Thursday the passing of firefighter Chris Carter. Carter died in a crash on US93 in September.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Marching band competition set for Nov. 9￼
KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District #20 along with Kingman High School are hosting the 12th Annual Mohave County Marching Exhibition on Wednesday, November 9, 6:00 p.m. in the Kingman High School football stadium, 4182 N. Bank St. Come on out for an evening of music and entertainment featuring...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix firefighter dies in US 93 crash near Kingman
Chris Carter died after a crash on US 93 at the age of 35. His memorial has been set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 at Christ's Church of the Valley in Peoria.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Enjoy the 2nd Annual Food Truck Festival￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education & Leadership (CFEL) presents the Second Annual Food Truck Festival at Querio Park at the corner of Querio Dr and McCulloch Blvd on Saturday, Nov 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The community is invited to attend...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Turner charged in Golden Valley homicide
GOLDEN VALLEY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has charged one Golden Valley man with the murder of another. Michael Blaine Turner Jr., 31, is jailed for the death of Joshua William-James Blake, 42, and faces unrelated charges from a previous arrest. Detectives exhumed Blake’s body on...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Marijuana dispensary may look to reopen￼
KINGMAN – A building formerly leased and operated as a marijuana dispensary just outside the city limits in north Kingman may reopen for the same purpose. Zoned Properties seeks a special use permit for its property located on Northern Avenue, just east of Van Nuys Road. “The site was...
thestandardnewspaper.online
First Friday “Day of the Dead”￼
KINGMAN – Come to downtown Kingman for First Friday on Nov. 4 beginning at 5:30 p.m. This month’s theme is Day of the Dead. Support local businesses, check out exclusive deals, or become a vendor! Vendor applications are available for download at kingmanchamber.com/ Under “Latest Updates”. Vendor space is limited, applications can be submitted to firstfriday@kingmanchamber.com or stop by the Chamber Office.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Controversy continues over LHC drag show￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A number of prominent citizens rallied to express support for the Lake Havasu City Council during its October 24 meeting. Theirs was a counterattack to weeks of stinging criticism of elected officials for failing to heed the call of some who insisted a drag queen show scheduled early next year should be canceled or regulated to protect children.
Mohave Daily News
Victims in fatal crash identified
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police on Monday released the identities of the three people killed in an apparent high-speed head-on accident Thursday night on the Bullhead Parkway. According to police, those killed were Levi Jason Baker, 37, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; Aarom Shahi, 38, of West Hills, California;...
AZFamily
Man murders homeowner over unpaid rent in Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A homeowner in Golden Valley was murdered by his tenant who was behind on rent, and the suspect had help from another accused murderer who recently committed suicide, deputies said. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Blaine Turner, Jr. was living at Joshua William-James Blake’s house. They got into a fight about Turner not paying rent and possibly being evicted. Blake also took the blame for Turner shooting somebody in June but was threatening to tell law enforcement who the real shooter was, MCSO said. It’s unclear when Blake was killed, but deputies said Turner and Hunter McGuire were the ones who shot him. Blake was last seen or heard from around Aug. 3, and his family reported him missing on Aug. 31. It’s unclear how McGuire and Turner knew each other.
AZFamily
Kingman woman killed by man on the run for murder
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
AZFamily
13-year-old arrested for making shooting threat at Arizona middle school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 13-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly making a shooting threat, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced. MCSO said they received the report of the threat just before 8 p.m. Nov. 1. According to police, deputies were contacted by the parent of a student at Kingman Middle School. The student was reportedly passed a note by the suspect student while riding the bus. The note said the suspect was going to bring a gun on the bus the next day and shoot people and then himself, MCSO said.
fox10phoenix.com
13 year old arrested for threatening school shooting in Kingman, sheriff says
KINGMAN, Ariz. - A teenage student has been arrested for allegedly threatening a shooting at a middle school in Mohave County. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies were contacted on Nov. 1 by the parent of a student at Kingman Middle School who said he was given a threatening note by another student while riding on the bus after school.
Comments / 0