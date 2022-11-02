Letter to the Editor | Endorsement of Assembly Rep. Rick Gundrum | By Sheriff Martin Schulteis

Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
CBS 58
Court presiding over Darrell Brooks trial clarifies what will happen to hundreds of messages, gifts received
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The court presiding over the Darrell Brooks trial clarified how it's handling the vast number of messages and gifts received during and after the trial in a memo filed on Friday, Nov. 4. The Waukesha County Courthouse received hundreds of letters, cards, emails and gifts,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Final day for in-person absentee voting in Washington County, WI for November 8, 2022 General Election
November 4, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Today is the final day, Friday, November 4, 2022, for in-person absentee voting in Washington County for the November 8, 2022, General Election. Local clerks say the pace has been “steady.”. In the Town of West Bend, in-person absentee...
wpr.org
GOP candidate for Wisconsin attorney general says he's the candidate to enforce rule of law
The Republican prosecutor vying to unseat Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general says he is the candidate who would enforce the rule of law — regardless of whether it’s popular with his party. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney made the comments this week while appearing on...
wisconsinrightnow.com
‘Kathleen Deserved More’: The Column the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Doesn’t Want You to Read
Note: The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s David Haynes refused to run this column. We believe this murder victim’s sister deserves a voice, so we agreed to run her column. The news media have repeatedly censored the voices of murder victims’ families when covering the parole issue. Author: Jeanine...
1065thebuzz.com
Tim Michels Says He’d Make Changes First Day in Office
Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor Tim Michels made his case to supporters at Ranieri’s Four-of-a-Kind in Sheboygan on Wednesday afternoon, following closely on the heels of current Governor Tony Evers’ visit earlier in the day. The enthusiasm among the crowd packed to capacity in the bar was no...
wisconsinrightnow.com
15 Retired Wisconsin DCI Agents Slam AG Kaul, Calling Him a ‘Disaster’
Fifteen retired DCI agents and administrators are slamming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, calling him a “disaster for law enforcement” who has “mismanaged the Office of the Attorney General.”. DCI is the Division of Criminal Investigation, the key law enforcement agency within the state Department of Justice,...
Wisconsin's Biggest Paper Says Ron Johnson 'Worst Senator,' Endorses Barnes
The newspaper wrote that Johnson "has played fast and loose with the facts for years," before adding that "democracy is on the ballot" on November 8.
Waukesha County referendums on ballot confusing some voters
When Waukesha County voters head to the polls many are finding the two referendums on the ballot hard to understand.
MSNBC
Wisconsin elections official fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots
The deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission was fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots. Kimberly Zapata requested military ballots using a state website. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident and charges are likely to be filed. Nov. 3, 2022.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Village of Jackson Police are dedicated to keeping the community safe
Village of Jackson, WI – Village of Jackson Police Chief Ryan Vossekuil is extremely proud of his police department and the community who have worked together to keep crime low and ensure its residents a safe place to live. Vossekuil said his strategy for success is to focus on...
Transgender voters in Wisconsin: Strict ID laws could cause issues on Nov. 8
Getting an ID that reflects your gender identity can be difficult for someone who is transgender. If you plan on changing your name or gender in Wisconsin, the process can be pretty extensive.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Village of Kewaskum Police a top-notch department keeping the community safe in Washington County, WI
Kewaskum, WI – Kewaskum Police Chief Tom Bishop is celebrating his 10th year as head of the Village Police Department. In 2012 Bishop was chosen out of 21 applicants to succeed Chief Richard Knoebel who stepped down after 38 years at the helm. “I’ve always stressed community-focused policing,” said...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Prayers for the family of former State Rep. Jesse Kremer whose daughter passed Thursday morning
November 5, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – The daughter of former State Assembly Rep. Jesse Kremer (R) has passed away. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. Miriam Kremer, 17, of Kewaskum, WI, died after a long fight with an extremely rare AML leukemia called t 6,11.
CBS 58
Michels whips up Grafton crowd at rally stop as neck-and-neck race enters the homestretch
GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tony Evers and Tim Michels are locked in a virtual tie, according to the final Marquette Law poll of the election cycle. Both are polling at 48%. With less than a week to go before election day, both candidates are scraping for every last vote on the campaign trail.
WISN
Internal emails reveal mounting frustrations ahead of medical examiner's abrupt retirement
MILWAUKEE — New behind-the-scenes insights reveal mounting tensions and frustrations between former Milwaukee County medical examiner Dr. Brian Peterson and County Executive David Crowley. Through a public records request, WISN 12 News exclusively obtained a year's worth of internal emails between the two county officials, before Peterson abruptly retired...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey
MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day. According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.
beckersasc.com
Wisconsin physician sentenced for drug crimes
Brookfield, Wis.-based pediatrician Manuel Thomas has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for unlawfully distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 3. Dr. Thomas provided opiates to patients he knew were addicted to controlled substances in exchange for cash and pills for his own personal use, according...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Corri Hess Runs MAJOR Correction on Michels Corp Hit Piece
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its reporter Corri Hess have run a MAJOR correction for their reporting about Michels Corp. with only four days to go before the midterm election. The mistake is inexcusable, but the damage is done. The correction, placed on the November 3, 2022, story, reads, “Correction:...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Name released following fatal accident Sunday in Washington County
November 2, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The name has been released following the fatal accident Sunday, October 30, 2022, on Glacier Drive and Hwy D in Washington County. Dan Ritger, 62, from Ritger Auction Services, Midwest Livestock Producers lost his life in the single vehicle accident. Ritger was known for following in his father’s footsteps and becoming a well-respected local auctioneer for the past 41 years.
