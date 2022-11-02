ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Boston Bruins' new signing Mitchell Miller is NOT eligible and may never be, reveals NHL commissioner Gary Bettman... while captain Patrice Bergeron admits he has concerns over the move

Boston Bruins' new signing Mitchell Miller, who was convicted of assaulting a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school, may not be eligible, revealed NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. The Bruins signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday after spending several weeks during an evaluation period with the 20-year-old.
