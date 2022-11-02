Read full article on original website
hh-today.com
Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge
On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Lane County’s Transfer Station at Glenwood, OR Will Be Rebuilt
People who use the Glenwood Transfer Station could be taking trash and recyclables elsewhere within a few years. And if the current transfer station does stay where it is now on 17th Avenue off Glenwood Boulevard right by Interstate 5, it could look very different. The transfer station — one of 15 operated by Lane County and open to the public for self-hauling — needs rebuilding, regardless of whether it’s on the current site or somewhere else, said Jeff Orlandini, the county’s waste management division manager.
nbc16.com
Tracking early ballot return in Lane County
Update 2: We're following up on voter turnout across our region, as sealed ballots are continuing to get mailed, dropped off, and submitted ahead of Election Day next Tuesday, November 8th. In Lane County more ballots are coming in as we near the end of the work week. Nearly 29...
kezi.com
Eugene Public Works preparing for Friday night windstorm
EUGENE, Ore. -- After the National Weather Service issued a warning of a windstorm with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour expected to strike Friday night, Eugene Public Works is scrambling to prepare. Officials with Eugene Public Works says the forecast expects rainfall of up to an inch...
klcc.org
Eugene school district faces decline in enrollment
Attendance in Eugene’s largest school district declined again last year. New data from The Oregon Department of Education shows there were over a thousand fewer students in Eugene 4J in 2021 than two years prior. Oscar Loureiro is the Director of Research and Planning at Eugene 4J. He said...
klcc.org
Register-Guard pulls the plug on its opinion section
The Eugene Register-Guard newspaper will no longer publish any local opinion content, including letters to the editor. In a column published Wednesday, editor Michelle Maxwell called it a "difficult" decision. "The time to edit and ensure accuracy and fairness before publishing opinion content is a time-consuming responsibility that this newsroom’s...
hh-today.com
Cameras record Albany traffic bottleneck
Thursday night was one of those occasions where the new road cameras at Highway 20 and Spring Hill Drive might have been helpful — if drivers had looked at them before setting out. ODOT installed the set of three cameras last February as part of its Trip Check program...
kezi.com
Work continues on Eugene’s newest park
EUGENE, Ore. -- Crews have been working on Striker Park in northeast Eugene since summer 2022, and officials offered a sneak peek of the place on Thursday. Eugene Public Works says the eight-acre site at Grand Cayman Drive and Antiqua Drive will have a large playground, restrooms, a picnic shelter, spray play, walking paths, an open lawn and space for community gatherings. Officials say that before starting on any park, the city of Eugene reaches out to the neighborhood and the public to solicit as much input as possible, and Striker Park was no different. After four workshops and lots of surveys, designers came up with a design right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
philomathnews.com
Two drivers injured in Highway 99W head-on collision
Two drivers were sent to the hospital with injuries following a head-on collision on Tuesday on Highway 99W, the Benton County Sheriff’s Officer reported. Deputies were dispatched to the crash at 12:54 p.m. Nov. 1 on a stretch of the highway near Eureka Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home police logs, circuit court Oct. 24-30, 2022
Warrants are out on the following individuals: Samuel Frank Ayers, Noah David Colgrove, Curtis Ray Daniel, Andrew James Freitag, Aaron Thomas Halvorson, Noe Hernandez-Reyes, Michael Trevor Hilton, Faron Walter Kennedy, Taylor Robert Mespelt, Carrie Lynne Miller, Kendra Lynne Montoya, Larry Robert Morgan, Julianne Nicole Phillips, Tammy Lavonn Robinson, Paula Marie Lea Skyles-Lutzi, Jake James Sorrell, Zachary Shane Stegner.
kezi.com
Oregon State Police trooper and K-9 seize over 83 pounds of cocaine
ALBANY, Ore. -- Over 83 pounds of cocaine were reportedly seized by an Oregon State Police officer and his dog in a traffic stop on Interstate 5, OSP said. OSP said the stop happened at about 1:01 p.m. on November 3. Troopers said an OSP senior trooper operating out of Salem stopped a vehicle on Interstate 5 south of Albany for several minor traffic violations. OSP said that during the stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and asked permission to search the vehicle, which the occupants denied. Troopers say the trooper deployed his drug detection K-9, who smelled drugs and alerted the trooper.
A dead bear found in a tree has prompted a search for suspects in Southern Oregon.
Four-star wing Sammie Wagner breaks down her commitment to Oregon
The long and winding road of Sammie Wagner's recruitment has finally reached its finish line. The high-end 2023 women's basketball recruit gave her commitment to Oregon's coaching staff earlier this week before announcing it on social media this evening. The San Antonio (Tex.) product is no stranger to picking schools....
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MAIL THEFT INCIDENT
A Veneta man was jailed following an alleged mail theft incident on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 6:30 a.m. a caller said he caught 35-year old Casey Hadley breaking into his mailbox in the 900 block of Cole Road in Oakland, and then followed the suspect to Sutherlin. The victim said the suspect placed him in imminent fear during the incident, due to the man’s behavior.
kezi.com
Eugene police weigh in on blade found in Halloween candy
EUGENE, Ore. -- As police investigate three reports of small blades found in some Halloween candy in the Friendly neighborhood, some people speculate if this is a hoax. Captain Chris Harrison with the Eugene Police Department said this is not a joke, and police are taking it very seriously. "We...
Three different reports of small razor blades found in Halloween candy prompted the Eugene Police Department to launch an investigation.
kezi.com
Family searching for answers after dog is shot at neighborhood park
EUGENE, Ore. -- Shock and heartbreak are what members of a local family are feeling after their dog was shot in their neighborhood park. Clayton is a Pharaoh Hound. His owners said he is an easy-going dog, with a lot of personality. They said on Sunday, October 16, he unlocked and opened their front door. He let himself out, and went to the Rosetta Place Park. It's two blocks from their home, and they said they go there often with their pets.
Multiple Oregon Families Find Razor Blades Hidden Within Halloween Candy: It's 'Really Twisted'
"The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener blade," the Eugene Police Department said At least three Oregon families found razor blades hidden within their children's candy after a night of trick-or-treating on Halloween Monday, authorities said. The Eugene Police Department in Eugene, Oregon, said it received a report of a small razor blade hidden in Halloween candy in a press release Tuesday. In an update, authorities said they were investigating two other similar reports. "The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener...
Lebanon-Express
Sometimes, a Corvallis concert can be a real Bitch
For the past few years, musical artist Bitch has hidden away in a cabin in the woods to write her latest album. Back from her hiatus, Bitch has brewed a witchy pop album eight years in the making, "Bitchcraft," and is ready to share it with the world. The next stop on her broomstick ride? Corvallis.
