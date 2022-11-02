Read full article on original website
Related
Exclusive-Telcos push EU to make Big Tech pay for network costs
PARIS/STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom operators are pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would make Big Tech pay for network costs, following Australia's example, according to four sources close to the matter.
TechCrunch
Treasury management startup Vesto wants to help other startups put their idle cash to work
One of his more recent ventures was based in Berlin, and at the time of its founding in 2019, Germany actually had negative interest rates — meaning that the company was paying back 50 basis points, or half a percent for each euro that was in its account. “That...
TechCrunch
Spend management startup Pleo lays off 15% of its workforce
“I’ll be honest. Pleo today, at the point of almost 1,000 employees and with our focus across 16 different countries, feels so different than just 12 months ago,“ co-founder and CEO Jeppe Rindom wrote in a blog post. “Yet the world has changed and our next chapter will...
TechCrunch
TikTok privacy update in Europe confirms China staff access to data as GDPR probe continues
The GDPR probe into the legality of the video sharing platform’s data transfers to China is being led by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC), TikTok’s lead privacy regulator in the region, which opened the inquiry just over a year ago. The DPC told TechCrunch today that it expects its TikTok data transfers inquiry to progress to the next stage in the coming months — with a draft decision slated to be sent to other EU DPAs for review in the first quarter of next year.
TechCrunch
Pacdora wants to be a ‘Canva + Figma’ for the $1 trillion packaging industry
Packaging sounds archaic and pretty removed from tech — and it is, which is why there aren’t many competitors for Pacdora — yet. But the opportunity is enormous. In 2019, McKinsey estimated the global packaging industry had exceeded $1 trillion, thanks to a combination of factors like the e-commerce boom and changing consumer expectations. Most important, it’s an industry primed for technological upgrade.
TechCrunch
Satellite startup Constellr wins backing to build out its water-monitoring platform
To tackle this, the Germany-based Constellr satellite startup has now raised $10 million in seed funding, co-led by Lakestar and Vsquared, with participation from early and new supporters FTTF, IQT, Amathaon Capital, Natural Ventures, EIT Food, OHB Venture Capital, Next Humanity, and Seraphim. This space-based water monitoring system checks the...
TechCrunch
VCs decipher the recent fintech layoffs — and why they’re happening now
The Stripe news closely follows Chime confirming this week that 12% of its employees would be laid off and Brex revealing last month that it was cutting 11% of its workforce. So what the heck is going on here? Well, according to Spiros Margaris, a fintech venture capitalist and founder of Margaris Ventures, the current layoffs by some of these larger fintech companies were “caused by the challenging geopolitical market environment and inflationary pressures. It affects the whole fintech startup industry — and globally all industries — since the prominent players have a strategic ripple effect on the smaller players.”
Team8 collaborates with Money20/20 to showcase Israeli fintech innovation
TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Team8, a company-building venture group focused on fintech, cyber and digital health, is hosting a senior delegation of global VCs to shine the spotlight on Israel’s budding fintech scene between 6th-8th November. The delegation will be in Israel for the global fintech show, Money20/20 ’s debut visit to Tel Aviv. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006029/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
OpenAI will give roughly 10 AI startups $1M each and early access to its systems
Called Converge, the cohort will be financed by the OpenAI Startup Fund, OpenAI says. The $100 million entrepreneurial tranche was announced last May and was backed by Microsoft and other partners. The 10 or so founders chosen for Converge will receive $1 million each and admission to five weeks of office hours, workshops and events with OpenAI staff, as well as early access to OpenAI models and “programming tailored to AI companies.”
TechCrunch
Musk blames ‘activist groups’ for major advertisers pausing spending on Twitter
Musk bemoaned the activist efforts, claiming that “nothing has changed with content moderation” on Twitter. But recent developments tell a different story. Sarah Personette, Twitter’s chief customer officer, who managed the company’s relationships with advertisers, resigned from the company late last Friday. According to Bloomberg, Twitter shut off employee access to certain content moderation and policy enforcement tools, prompting workers to cite concerns about misinformation ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. (Musk later agreed to restore access to the tools.) And as a part of the layoffs today, Twitter eliminated its curation team, which was responsible for providing factual context — and corrections, if necessary — to trending terms and conversations on the platform.
The Verge
OpenAI opens up AI text-to-image generation to businesses with launch of DALL-E API
OpenAI is making its image generation software DALL-E much more widely available to businesses with the launch of an API in public beta. The API will make it easier for companies to add DALL-E’s text-to-image functionality to their products, giving developers simplified tools to integrate and customize the software to their liking.
India calls for enhanced climate ambition beyond $100 billion per year pledge
NEW DELHI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - India called on rich countries on Friday to live up to their promise of providing $100 billion in annual climate finance to developing nations and urged them to increase the amount for future years at next week's U.N. climate conference.
Paramount+ To Launch On Virgin Media In UK
Paramount has struck a multi-year distribution agreement with Virgin Media, extending a long-term partnership between the pair. Streamer Paramount+, which has been heavily prioritizing international, will debut on Virgin TV in 2023, handing the 8,000-hour platform distribution in thousands of homes. AVoD service Pluto TV will also appear on Virgin Media’s TV360 and Stream services, while networks Channel 5, MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon remain on the platform. Sarah Rose, Chief Operations and Commercial Officer, UK and Canada, said the move “supports our ambitious growth plans for streaming in the UK.” Paramount CFO Naveen Chopra told investors on a third-quarter earnings...
TechCrunch
Laid off? Climate tech is looking for talent and founders
That’s bad news for employees today, but it might be good news for the climate in the near future. Before we get too far, let me say up front that getting laid off is terrible and not something I wish to happen to anyone. Not knowing where your paychecks will come from or what benefits you’ll receive is difficult in the best of times, and it’s far worse when economic signs are mixed or major life changes are looming. I am not at all trying to minimize what people go through when they’ve been laid off. It’s happened to me, and it sucks.
TechCrunch
Former ButcherBox execs leverage meat shipment expertise into new D2C startup
Dubbed a “smart logistics engine,” Grip’s technology sits on top of customers’ existing order management systems and manages the shipment process using real-time network conditions, like weather events and temperature, carrier on-time delivery and box performance. Founder Juan Meisel told TechCrunch that other shipping software uses...
TechCrunch
Port internal development platform gives visibility into DevOps architecture
Port, an early-stage Israeli startup, wants to help by offering a portal of sorts where DevOps engineers can get visibility into the current state of the architecture, while deploying new resources when needed, all from a single window. Traditionally, this kind of functionality was only available to large engineering organizations...
TechCrunch
EV-maker Arrival gets delisting warning from Nasdaq
The news comes just a couple of weeks after Arrival said it would restructure its business for the second time in six months, shifting focus away from the U.K. market to the United States, where its first EV vans were supposed to be delivered. Job cuts are expected, although Arrival has not come out with specifics on that yet. The company said it plans to further “right-size the organization and cut cash intensive activities” to extend its cash runway, which was $330 million at the end of the third quarter.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: WhatsApp’s new discussion groups offer end-to-end encryption and support up to 1,024 users
Oh heeeey! How are you doing today? We’ve had a pretty busy day on the site today, with a veritable cornucopia of news spilling all over the internet. We’ve selected some of the most interesting slices for you below. Enjoy (as far as you can enjoy another day of news about cutbacks and whispered advice to try and panic as little as possible). — Christine and Haje.
Chinese foreign development aims and impact — Brad Parks on "Intelligence Matters"
On "Intelligence Matters" this week, host Michael Morell speaks with Brad Parks, executive director of research lab AidData at the College of William and Mary. The two discuss China's spending on foreign development, which outpaces all other countries, and how the U.S. can catch up. Parks details how China is using foreign aid to gain influence abroad and create a market for its industries.
TechCrunch
Sacca’s Lowercarbon doubles down on startup bringing solar modules to Indian rooftops
SolarSquare said on Thursday it has raised $13 million in a Series A funding round led by Lowercarbon and Elevation Capital, just months after securing its seed financing. Existing backers Good Capital, Rainmatter, Better Capital and social commerce Meesho founders Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal also participated in the round.
Comments / 0