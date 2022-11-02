Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
photonews247.com
Target Store with Apartments Midtown St. Louis
The new Target store in Midtown St. Louis is part of the Edwin project that has three of the six floors built which can be viewed by driving on Grand Avenue. The Target store is the anchor store for the Edwin development which is multi-mixed development with retail and apartments in same building.
FOX2now.com
Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School
Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High …. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School. Strange twist to north county election to recall …. The Robertson Fire Protection District conflicts with a group of Hazelwood citizens who have launched a recall election against fire district directors. Family of MoDOT...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in St. Louis, Missouri – (With Photos)
Are you a breakfast lover searching for the best breakfast places in St. Louis? Well, your search is about to end! This city has a ton of delicious breakfast joints, each with their own unique style and offerings. From classic American diners to hip new cafes, there’s something for everyone....
feastmagazine.com
4 St. Louis corner stores and bodegas you should visit
Big or small, St. Louis is full of corner stores, and these four – like so many others in the city – are fundamental to the spirit of a neighborhood. Who knows what you'll find at the market up the block?
KSDK
Kay Quinn honored as a St. Louis Media Person of the Year
The St. Louis Press Club honored several journalists, including 5 On Your Side's Kay Quinn. Quinn has been with KSDK for nearly 34 years.
1 dead in Friday morning Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Jefferson County Friday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55 near Arnold, Missouri. The driver was traveling on the northbound I-55 exit ramp to Missouri 141....
'I’m definitely blessed': How this St. Louis man went from nothing to having his own clothing line
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis fashion designer Brandin Vaughn wants to keep kids warm during the upcoming winter. He has partnered with the organization Black Men Build for a coat drive. Vaughn knows what it is like to be without. “At a young age, I left home and decided...
Woman shot while driving in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A 41-year-old woman was shot in the back Friday in north St. Louis. The shooting happened on North Broadway and Gustav Avenue, located in the Baden neighborhood. Police said the woman was driving down the street when she was hit in the back by a stray bullet. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
laduenews.com
Mission: St. Louis' Night for the Town
Mission: St. Louis recently celebrated its 15th annual Night for the Town gala at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while bidding on silent auction items, followed by a three-course dinner and live auction. The nonprofit creates pathways to self-sufficiency by removing barriers to unemployment and education and works with community partners to end poverty in the metro area. Maliyah Crawford, a student of the AmeriCorps program Beyond School, served as emcee. Jason and Tarryn Troutman were auctioneers.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
How to Tell if Someone Isn't From St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Have you ever met someone new and something was just... off? You can't quite place it, but something is weird with them. Maybe they lock their car doors. Or they don't worship the Red Rocker. Or they make a face at dinner when you ask them to pass a "fark."
feastmagazine.com
Local radio legend opens Saturn Lounge, a listening lounge for slow sipping in St. Louis
Longtime KDHX radio host Doug Morgan opened the doors to The Saturn Lounge on Cherokee Street’s Antique Row this summer. The listening lounge offers cocktails, wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages in a cozy atmosphere. “The listening lounge concept has been knocking around in my head for almost a decade,...
KMOV
1 person killed in overnight shooting north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis overnight. Marquis Holt, 18, was pronounced dead after police officers and EMS discovered him inside his home with gunshot wounds. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at 1416 N. 10th Street, which...
UMSL 'shocked and disappointed' St. Louis County didn't give it $10M for workforce district
ST. LOUIS — The leader of the University of Missouri-St. Louis said the school is "shocked and disappointed" that St. Louis County did not ultimately provide $10 million in federal funds for a planned business and workforce district on its campus. The County Council late last month chose projects...
Man found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis park
ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis' Barrett Brothers Park. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Homicide Division was requested at about 8 a.m. Thursday. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his head at the park located near St. Louis and Hamilton avenues.
northwestmoinfo.com
Trudy Busch Valentine Says Missouri Needs a Red Flag Law
Trudy Busch Valentine. Photo by Saint Louis University. (MISSOURINET) – Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine says Missouri needs a red flag law that keeps guns out of the hands of people who are considered a danger to themselves and others. Busch Valentine, who is running for U.S. Senate, says last...
KMOV
Victim tracks down stolen car as St. Louis area police departments grapple with non-stop car thefts
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Every day police departments across St. Louis and St. Charles work to stop the onslaught of car thieves plaguing neighborhoods and gas stations. “It’s steady, it’s nonstop,” explained St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz. The problem is not unique to one area....
Winning $100K scratchers ticket sold at a Mo. Walmart
$100,000 winning scratcher ticket was sold at a Washington Walmart on Oct. 21.
Emerson selling Ferguson headquarters, will consider a new home outside St. Louis
FERGUSON, Mo. — Emerson Electric's search for a new home will include scouting locations outside St. Louis, the firm's leader told the Business Journal Monday, an exit that, if completed, would mark a devastating blow to a region that has counted the industrial giant among its biggest corporate citizens for decades.
KMOV
Meet Webster University’s unrelated look-alikes
(KMOV) -- They grew up in the Kansas City area with so much in common, people thought they were twins. After losing contact for a few years, they were surprised to find each other again as freshmen at a college in St. Louis. Eva and Micha have the same last...
