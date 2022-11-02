ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Big Frog 104

CNY Zoos Prepare for Christmas

Zoos across upstate New York are preparing for the Holidays, each being a bit unique in the way they do it. Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is bringing back its Holiday Nights, Fridays, and Saturdays from December 2 to December 17, 5 PM to 8 PM every night. It is a bit more than your average light show. There will also be carolers, ice carving demonstrations, campfires, and visits from Santa Claus. There will also be stilt walkers from CircOvation and local PTech students will be decorating the zoo.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills under new ownership

WASHINGTON MILLS, N.Y. -- As of Tuesday, Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills is under new ownership. The restaurant is now owned by Jaclyn and Dustin Dye, who say they are keeping the name and the recipes but will add some new authentic Italian cuisine to the menu. They plan to...
WASHINGTON MILLS, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Barlow Announces 2022 Tree Lighting Celebration and Fireworks

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the Annual Tree Lighting celebration will be held on Saturday, November 26th in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3:00pm. The city will return to a fully in-person event following the pandemic and will still be live streamed on the ‘Mayor...
OSWEGO, NY
Big Frog 104

State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY

A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. ​The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Fire Chief Quits Full Time Job to Serve His Community

There is commitment, and then there is over 40 years of faithful dedication. Jan has been a long-time member of the City of Norwich Fire Department. His daughter Danielle said he has been a volunteer for as long as she can remember, and he was never afraid to sacrifice his personal time, or sleep for that matter, to help the community.
NORWICH, NY
WKTV

Drive-thru pet food giveaway in Utica this Friday

UTICA, N.Y. – Inflation has affected the cost of almost everything - including pet food. So, 4PetSake Food Pantry is holding a drive-thru giveaway to help struggling pet owners feed their cats and dogs. On Friday, Nov. 4, people can pick up canned cat food, canned dog food or...
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Utica’s Gaetano Construction Acquired by Rochester Company

After more than 60 years of service as a Utica based construction company, Gaetano Construction has been acquired by the Pike Construction Company is Rochester. The announcement comes just weeks after Charles Gaetano, the company's founder, passed away at the age of 99. "Pike was interested in establishing a Central...
UTICA, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Harbor View Square touted as upstate’s Project of the Year by NYSAFAH

OSWEGO — A local apartment complex recently completed in the city of Oswego has received some recognition from an affordable housing association. Harbor View Square Apartments, located at 68 W. First St. in the Port City, has been named the upstate region’s Project of the Year by the New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH), which it announced Wednesday.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

DOT announces opening of State Route 825 bridge in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Friday, the opening of the State Route 825 bridge over State Route 365 in the City of Rome. According to the NYSDOT the opening will include multiple rams including, the ramp from State Route 825 southbound to State Route 49 eastbound, the ramp from State Route 49 eastbound to State Route 825 northbound, and the ramp from State Route 49 westbound to State Route 825 northbound.
ROME, NY
