Zoos across upstate New York are preparing for the Holidays, each being a bit unique in the way they do it. Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is bringing back its Holiday Nights, Fridays, and Saturdays from December 2 to December 17, 5 PM to 8 PM every night. It is a bit more than your average light show. There will also be carolers, ice carving demonstrations, campfires, and visits from Santa Claus. There will also be stilt walkers from CircOvation and local PTech students will be decorating the zoo.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO