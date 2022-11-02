Read full article on original website
CNY Animal Park Doubling Christmas Lights to Make Holidays More Magical
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Santa Claus is getting ready to come to town to celebrate the holidays at the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango where there are more Christmas lights than ever before. The animal park is being transformed into a Winter Wonderland of Lights, with...
WKTV
Rome residents recognized for Halloween spirit in city's first decorating contest
ROME, N.Y. – The City of Rome announced the winners of its inaugural Halloween Decorating Contest Thursday morning. Spookiest: 408 W. Bloomfield St. Most Creative: 7795 Turin St. Overall Favorite: 802 Elm St. There was also an honorable mention for 102 Oxford Court. Earlier this week, the community chose...
CNY Zoos Prepare for Christmas
Zoos across upstate New York are preparing for the Holidays, each being a bit unique in the way they do it. Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is bringing back its Holiday Nights, Fridays, and Saturdays from December 2 to December 17, 5 PM to 8 PM every night. It is a bit more than your average light show. There will also be carolers, ice carving demonstrations, campfires, and visits from Santa Claus. There will also be stilt walkers from CircOvation and local PTech students will be decorating the zoo.
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: November 4-6
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — November is officially here so why not fill up the weekend with things to do! The events below are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with more information. […]
Destiny USA changes hours for holiday shopping season; Santa Claus coming soon
Syracuse’s largest mall is getting ready for the 2022 holiday shopping season. Destiny USA announced its stores will begin offering extended hours after the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday. Hours will also change as the calendar gets closer to Christmas to allow for the expected boom in shoppers:. —...
Cayuga County Veteran Service Agency hosts special event at Auburn YMCA
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Veteran Service Agency is inviting veterans and family members and supporters to an events at the Auburn YMCA. The event is scheduled on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, and will involve an information session about Veteran benefits and activities. The event starts with a morning session that will […]
WKTV
Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills under new ownership
WASHINGTON MILLS, N.Y. -- As of Tuesday, Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills is under new ownership. The restaurant is now owned by Jaclyn and Dustin Dye, who say they are keeping the name and the recipes but will add some new authentic Italian cuisine to the menu. They plan to...
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces 2022 Tree Lighting Celebration and Fireworks
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the Annual Tree Lighting celebration will be held on Saturday, November 26th in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3:00pm. The city will return to a fully in-person event following the pandemic and will still be live streamed on the ‘Mayor...
Owner of Tiki Bar destroyed by fire vows that they will reopen in the spring
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — One of the owners of the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor said the bar will be open again in the spring despite the significant damage caused by a fire Tuesday. Around 10:46 a.m., fire crews rushed to the bar on Hayes Road inside a marina...
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
House of the Week: Brothers agree their ‘visionary’ father created ‘family friendly’ home on Onondaga Hill
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When they were growing up, brothers David and Joe Davoli thought their school bus driver had the easiest, and quickest, route in Onondaga County. “Everyone got off at our stop,” Joe said, “to play at our parents’ home.”
Fire Chief Quits Full Time Job to Serve His Community
There is commitment, and then there is over 40 years of faithful dedication. Jan has been a long-time member of the City of Norwich Fire Department. His daughter Danielle said he has been a volunteer for as long as she can remember, and he was never afraid to sacrifice his personal time, or sleep for that matter, to help the community.
WKTV
Drive-thru pet food giveaway in Utica this Friday
UTICA, N.Y. – Inflation has affected the cost of almost everything - including pet food. So, 4PetSake Food Pantry is holding a drive-thru giveaway to help struggling pet owners feed their cats and dogs. On Friday, Nov. 4, people can pick up canned cat food, canned dog food or...
How Ghoul! Utica Tattoo Parlor Holding Spooky Sale for Halloween
Lots of businesses are getting into the Halloween spirit... and that apparently includes tattoo parlors too. Red Raven Tattoo and Piercing Studio in Utica is offering a special sale for the spooky holiday. All tattoos on Halloween are only $31 all day long. Only $31 for a tattoo... that's a scary good deal!
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix
One of the winning tickets was purchased at Lucci Pizza Grill & Store on East River Road in Rochester.
Utica’s Gaetano Construction Acquired by Rochester Company
After more than 60 years of service as a Utica based construction company, Gaetano Construction has been acquired by the Pike Construction Company is Rochester. The announcement comes just weeks after Charles Gaetano, the company's founder, passed away at the age of 99. "Pike was interested in establishing a Central...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Harbor View Square touted as upstate’s Project of the Year by NYSAFAH
OSWEGO — A local apartment complex recently completed in the city of Oswego has received some recognition from an affordable housing association. Harbor View Square Apartments, located at 68 W. First St. in the Port City, has been named the upstate region’s Project of the Year by the New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH), which it announced Wednesday.
Pokémon Go to the Utica Zoo! Fun Event is Back for the Fall Season
Grab your phone and get your friends ready to Catch Em' All in Utica this fall. Following the success they had over the summer, the Utica Zoo is back with yet another fun event for everyone. They are holding a Pokémon GO Community Day on November 5th that anyone can participate in, all you need is your phone.
Yellow Paint? No! It’s Actually a Living Thing in Upstate New York
What you might think is just a yellow paint splotch or mustard, is actually alive in New York!. Have you ever been walking through your woods and seen this? It wouldn't make any sense for a painter to be way out in the woods. Unless someone is marking trees or trying to be Bob Ross that is.
WKTV
DOT announces opening of State Route 825 bridge in Rome
ROME, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Friday, the opening of the State Route 825 bridge over State Route 365 in the City of Rome. According to the NYSDOT the opening will include multiple rams including, the ramp from State Route 825 southbound to State Route 49 eastbound, the ramp from State Route 49 eastbound to State Route 825 northbound, and the ramp from State Route 49 westbound to State Route 825 northbound.
